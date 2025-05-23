Leisure > Travel

Marriott’s Latest Brand Expands Its Regional Appeal

Up first is a big push into the Indian market

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
May 23, 2025 2:48 pm EDT
Marriott logo signage
Marriott just announced a new collection.
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Over the last year, Marriott has been expanding its reach through a strategy of both acquisitions and partnerships. (And sometimes both in the same breath.) It comes from a fairly understandable premise: if travelers are looking to see the world in a growing number of ways, it helps to have a lot of footholds in different approaches to hospitality. With that in mind, Marriott’s latest maneuver feels less like a splashy move in its own right and more a case of laying the groundwork for subsequent dealmaking.

What that means in practice is the debut of Series by Marriott, described on its website as a way “to bring strong, regionally relevant brands and hotels into the Marriott portfolio.” The same site also stresses that existing property owners will be able to “maintain their portfolio’s independent identity.”

The first travelers to see the results of this new venture will be those staying in cities around India. Marriott’s announcement of Series by Marriott also came with news of its first partnership — and it’s with the hotel management company Concept Hospitality Private Limited, which represents 115 locations across India.

According to Marriott’s announcement, the partnership will involve three of CHPL’s brands — The Fern, The Fern Residency and The Fern Habitat — becoming exclusively affiliated with Series by Marriott. Marriott is also set to make what the announcement describes as “a small equity investment in CHPL.”

Marriott’s Newest Hotel Is a Converted Salt Lake City Train Station
Marriott’s Newest Hotel Is a Converted Salt Lake City Train Station
 The Asher Adams opened in late October

That looks to be good news for travelers who enjoy green tourism: Fern Hotels’ website touts those three brands as “environmentally sensitive.” The Fern and The Fern Residency are described as hotels, while The Fern Habitat has the designation of being an “apart’hotel” — and, if the images from their Candolim location on Goa are any indication, this could open up some very scenic locations to frequent travelers with a penchant for staying at Marriott-affiliated spaces.

More Like This

Marriott Marquis, San Diego. Marriott and Sonder recently announced a partnership where over 10,000 apartment-style accommodations would be added to Marriott's offerings.
Marriott and Sonder’s Partnership Blends Two Different Takes on Hospitality
A trip around the Golden Triangle
A First-Time Visitor’s Guide to India’s Golden Triangle
Postcard Cabins
Marriott’s Latest Deal Steps Into the Great Outdoors
Indian safari
Experience Sustainable Safari Chic at This Jungle Lodge in Central India

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

sliced bread
New Study Clarifies the Carbs That Can Help As You Age
Stanley Hotel exterior
The Hotel That Inspired "The Shining" Is Under New Management
A group of women in a hair salon in Brazil, circa 1960. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)
Please Don’t Refer to Women as “Females”
Natasha O'Keeffe as Lanfear and Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred in season three of "The Wheel of Time"
“The Wheel of Time” vs. Too Big to Fail TV
Fettercairn's lineup of single malt Scotch whisky that's coming to the U.S.
Why Did It Take 200 Years for This Cult Scotch to Hit the US?
Man sitting in sunlight with eyes closed, reflecting in a quiet garden.
How to Be a Man Who Actually Understands His Emotions

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Marriott logo signage

Marriott's Latest Brand Expands its Regional Appeal

A tried-and-true cocktail scene worth traveling for

How Hong Kong’s Cocktail Bar Scene Has Thrived Despite Its Challenges

Tino's Pizza on Main Street in Oneonta, New York. Airbnb just named the small New York town one of the next "it" dining destinations.

Is This Small New York Town Really Among the World’s Best Food Destinations?

Trail runners crossing rivers and scaling hills during the Highland Ultra on Scotland’s remote and rugged Knoydart Peninsula.

Inside Scotland’s Most Beautiful (and Brutal) Trail Race

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water