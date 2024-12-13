Marriott’s Latest Deal Steps Into the Great Outdoors

Last month, we noted that some of the largest players in the hospitality industry were looking to offer their customers places to stay that weren’t necessarily traditional hotels — and which offered them proximity to the outdoors. This year, Marriott also partnered with Sonder to expand the types of spaces where travelers could stay. This week, Marriott made another announcement which continues both the company’s and the industry’s expansion into nontraditional spaces.



Technically, Marriott’s announcement is actually two announcements: one acquisition and one partnership. The company they’re acquiring is Postcard Cabins, the outdoors-centric space previously known as Getaway Outposts. Marriott also announced what they’re calling “a long-term agreement” with Trailborn, an eco-friendly hotel chain.



Both deals are part of Marriott’s larger push into the outdoors; in revealing both of these deals, Marriott also declared that it will debut “an outdoor-focused collection in 2025.” Marriott anticipates that travelers will be able to book rooms at Postcard Cabins and Trailborn through Marriott and the Marriott Bonvoy app beginning sometime next year.



“What started a decade ago with a small group of believers in the power of spending free time in nature, has grown into a national movement, which we expect will only gather steam with Marriott’s expansive reach,” said Postcard Cabins’ CEO, Jon Staff, in a statement.

As was the case with Marriott’s Sonder partnership, these new deals are a sign that travelers’ expectations when it comes to lodging have expanded in recent years. Hotels are still very much on the menu — but someone accustomed to staying at Airbnb or Vrbo spaces might not automatically turn to Marriott or one of its competitors when planning where they stay next. This shifts that balance back in favor of the industry’s more established players.