Park City’s Grand Hyatt Deer Valley Just Opened

Park City’s longstanding connection to the Sundance Film Festival might be on the brink of changing, but its status as a go-to ski destination is unlikely to change any time soon. Now, travelers heading to Utah for some quality time on the state’s mountains — or just to take in the local sights — will have a new option for their lodging. That would be the 381-room Grand Hyatt Deer Valley, which opened this week.



The resort, which is part of the larger Deer Valley East Village project, is situated with views of two mountain ranges, the Wasatch and Uinta, specifically. In addition to its hotel rooms, Grand Hyatt Deer Valley is also home to 55 residences, a restaurant, a speakeasy-inspired bar and a coffee shop. Guests will have access to a number of additional amenities, including a pet-specific menu and the ability to rent vehicles through Radio Flyer.



“We’re committed to continuing to foster connections with local businesses and organizations, and together, we’ll offer our guests truly authentic experiences that highlight the best that our destination has to offer — from premium accommodations to exceptional dining and unforgettable outdoor adventures,” said General Manager of Grand Hyatt Deer Valley Anthony Duggan in a statement.

Not surprisingly, the resort also offers some perks for skiers staying at the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley. That includes a selection of gear from Helly Hansen and a dedicated desk to assist guests skiing at Deer Valley itself. That’s not the only ski resort in the vicinity; Alta Ski Area is also a short drive away, and Wasatch Mountain State Park is also home to an array of outdoor activities.