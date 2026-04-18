A Rat Pack Destination at Lake Tahoe Readies its Comeback

If you were in Lake Tahoe in the 1960s and looking to mingle with some of the biggest names in the country, there was one place you had to visit: the Cal Neva Lodge. Its celebrity clientele included several members of the Rat Pack, along with Marilyn Monroe; among its owners were Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. The Cal Neva is a long way from its heyday in 2026, however: the casino there ceased operations in 2010, and the property has been closed for more than a decade.



That could be changing. Earlier this month, real estate developers Realberry announced plans to renovate and rename the Cal Neva, transforming it into the Lake Tahoe Proper Resort and Casino. As the new name suggests, Realberry is working with Proper Hospitality on the project. You might know the latter from their work in Austin and Santa Monica, among other destinations.



Their goal? A 2027 opening date.



While the hotel will have a new name, the renovation is set to preserve aspects of the property’s classic look. “This is exactly the kind of legacy asset Realberry believes in,” said Realberry CEO Chad McWhinney in a statement. “Our focus has been on rigorous restoration, and this financing milestone allows us to continue to thoughtfully reestablish this asset as a premier hospitality destination in Lake Tahoe, balancing preservation and long-term stewardship.”

Finding the right balance between old and new is jut one of the challenges facing the new ownership group. As SFGate’s Andrew Pridgen pointed out in an article on the hotel, the history of the Cal Neva has included some more turbulent phases. But given that the hotel’s features include a clandestine tunnel system, which inspired at least one memorable on-screen setting, it isn’t hard to see its appeal to guests and owners alike.

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