A Resort With a Very Significant Golf Address Is Changing Hands

If you’re a golf enthusiast and you’ve tuned in to The Players Championship, then you’ve also seen the course on which that event is played, TPC Sawgrass. That golf course is situated beside the grounds of a sprawling and multifaceted resort, the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa. Guests at the 66-acre resort have the ability to book rounds of golf at two courses at TPC Sawgrass, The Players Stadium Course and Dye’s Valley Course.



Now, changes are coming to the resort in question. Specifically, a change in ownership — with that new ownership group including Dream Finders Homes, South Street Partners and Pat Battle of Diamond Baseball Holdings. According to the new ownership group’s announcement, their plan involves renovating the property, as part of a larger effort to “significantly [elevate] the Resort offerings.”



“Alongside our investment partners, we are excited for this incredible asset to be the inaugural investment for South Street’s SSP GP Fund II,” Henry Armistead of South Street Partners said in a statement.

If that leaves you curious about what the first SSP GP Fund involved, well — the answer seems to involve other sprawling resorts in the South. An announcement about the first fund’s closure in 2022 mentions Palmetto Bluff and Kiawah Partners, both located in South Carolina.



As for the current state of the Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa, it encompasses 351 hotel rooms and 163 villas, as well as an expansive meeting space and a fitness center. Another part of the resort may appeal to those who enjoy taking in the ocean: the two-acre Cabana Beach Club.