Culture > Sports

One Group Now Owns a Quarter of the Nation’s Minor League Baseball Teams

It's a dramatic shift for the sport

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 15, 2024 2:58 pm
Hudson Valley Renegades
The Hudson Valley Renegades are one of the teams owned by Diamond Baseball Holdings.
Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

It’s been a turbulent few years for minor league baseball and Minor League Baseball alike. A contraction and consolidation of the existing system led to a number of teams losing their affiliation; in the wake of the decision, some high-profile fans of the game expressed their frustration. The formal changes to Minor League Baseball are one part of a larger set of changes — including a collective bargaining agreement for minor league players. But changes have also been afoot on the business side of things, with one deep-pocketed ownership group buying up over 25% of the nation’s affiliated minor league teams since 2020.

In a blockbuster report at The Athletic, Chad Jennings, Evan Drellich and Sam Blum explored the meteoric rise of Diamond Baseball Holdings, a private equity-backed group that owns 32 minor league teams across the country. As The Athletic explains, the company’s two founders — Pat Battle and Peter Freund — come from different backgrounds. Battle’s background is in licensing, while Freund owned several minor league teams before Diamond Baseball Holdings formed.

Battle pointed to his licensing experience with college sports as preparing him for this new venture. “I think MLB sees in us people who really understand Scranton and Des Moines,” he told The Athletic. As The Athletic explains, such a consolidation would not have been possible before the revamp of Minor League Baseball, as owners were not permitted to own multiple teams in a single league at that time.

A Definitive Ranking of the Upper Midwest’s Finest Minor League Baseball Teams
A Definitive Ranking of the Upper Midwest’s Finest Minor League Baseball Teams
 From the Lansing Lugnuts to the Lake County Captains

The picture painted in the article of Diamond Baseball Holdings’ operations doesn’t set off many red flags. DBH hasn’t made wholesale changes at the teams they’ve purchased, and sources around the league who spoke with The Athetic had largely positive things to say about how they’ve conducted their business. There are some questions that remain unanswered, though — including whether DBH’s agreements with Minor League Baseball as a whole could clash with their responsibilities as team owners.

There’s also the question of whether there are further changes to come for Minor League Baseball, including rumors of further consolidation. As with a lot of things in the professional sports world, there’s plenty of money being thrown around by ambitious owners — even if the ultimate destination isn’t entirely clear.

More Like This

Montgomery Biscuits infielder Nick Solak during the 2018 Southern League All-Star Game. The South All-Stars defeated the North All-Stars by the score of 9-5 at Regions Field in Birmingham, Alabama.
MLB Agrees in Principle to First Minor League Collective Bargaining Agreement
Durham Bulls baseball field.
5 Minor League Stadiums Worth the Drive From DC
A detailed view of the Franklin batting gloves worn by Hunter Renfroe. MLB is arguing that minor league players should no be paid a salary during spring training.
MLB Wants to Treat Minor Leaguers Like Unpaid Interns During Spring Training 
MCU Park
Could MLB End Minor League Baseball As We Know It?

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Great Salt Lake
Can the Great Salt Lake Be Saved?
Kenley Jansen of the Boston Red Sox walks off the field after a win.
MLB Pitchers Already in Midseason Form When It Comes to Whining
A bag of Birchwood Breakfast Blend coffee beans from Peace Coffee. Here's why April is the best month to try this Minnesota brand's coffee.
Why April Is the Best Month to Try My Absolute Favorite Coffee
Tesla Cybetruck
Rumored Cybertruck Delays and Executive Exits Have Tesla's Week Off to a Terrible Start
a collage of items from the Todd Snyder sale
The Todd Snyder Sale Is Heating Up
An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.
Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Hudson Valley Renegades

One Group Now Owns a Quarter of the Nation's Minor League Baseball Teams

Kenley Jansen of the Boston Red Sox walks off the field after a win.

MLB Pitchers Already in Midseason Form When It Comes to Whining

Los Angeles Dodgers

LA Dodgers Receive Custom Nikes From Vanessa Bryant

Caitlin Clark on "SNL"

Caitlin Clark Made a Surprise Appearance on This Week's "SNL"

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

An illustration of three young men after a soccer match next to the words "I Love You." We discuss the difficulty straight men still have expressing their love for their male friends.

Three Words Straight Guys Still Can’t Say to Each Other

A whiskey thief pouring bourbon from a barrel into a Glencairn at Bardstown Bourbon Company

For Whiskey Geeks, “Sourced” Is No Longer a Dirty Word 

Regardless of what kind of traveler you are, California has a park for you.

Which California National Park Is for You?

people dancing in a nightclub, orange dim lighting

The Best Bars in Dallas’s Bishop Arts District