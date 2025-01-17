Breckenridge’s Newest Hotel Offers Prime Access for Skiiers

If you’re a ski enthusiast right now, you may well be mapping out plans to maximize your time heading downhill for as long as the weather permits. For some skiiers, the ideal ski trip involves a mountain close to home; for others, the destination is part of the adventure. Breckenridge, Colorado has long enjoyed a reputation for excellent skiing; it’s also gotten high marks for its amenities outside of the traditional ski season.



If a trip to Breckenridge is something you’ve been considering, it’s worth noting that a new addition to the city’s hospitality industry just opened its doors. That would be the Hotel Alpenrock — a newly-renovated, 205-room hotel that’s part of Hilton’s Curio Collection and is situated a stone’s throw from the chairlift leading to Peak 9.



“We are thrilled to enter the Rocky Mountains with this fantastic property, as Hotel Alpenrock represents the future of elevated mountain hospitality,” said Daniel del Olmo, president of hotel managers Sage Hospitality Group.



Beyond easy access to the mountains, Hotel Alpenrock also includes a number of dining and drinking options, including the restaurant Edwin, which offers — as per the hotel’s website — “innovative Colorado-inspired fare.” There’s also a speakeasy-inspired bar, Canary and a lobby bar, The Carter.

As Cameron Sperance reports for The Points Guy, the Hotel Alpenrock is situated a short distance from several local peaks, and contains a number of other services — a ski valet among them. Given its location, this may not be a shock, but it bears stating nonetheless: the views from its windows are also eminently scenic.