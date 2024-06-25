The Best Men’s Body Powders Absorb Sweat, Prevent Chafing and Neutralize Odor

If the past few weeks are any indicator, this summer will be hot; record-breaking, sticky, hot. We will get through it together, but as the dog days linger, we will also collectively perspire more. As someone who starts sweating as soon as temps rise above 78 degrees, I’ve learned a trick or two for keeping cool and comfortable when it warms up. Summer is prime time for outdoor fun and getaways, of course, but even everyday activities like walking down the street, getting into a hot car or taking public transportation can leave your back, thighs, groin and feet feeling sticky and uncomfortable. While deodorant keeps your underarms in check, the rest of your body needs something to absorb moisture, control odor, prevent chafing and keep you fresh for the rest of your day. This is where a great body powder becomes a warm-weather grooming necessity.

The best men’s body powders should absorb sweat and moisture to keep the skin dry, neutralize and control body odor and minimize friction and chafing in areas prone to rubbing. It should ideally provide a soothing and cooling effect for added comfort and be gentle on the skin, avoiding ingredients that can cause irritation or allergic reactions like talc and parabens. The powder should be easy to apply, leaving a smooth finish without clumping or leaving residue on clothing, and offer lasting protection.

As previously observed, the men’s grooming landscape is transforming, with brands increasingly prioritizing natural and specialized formulations. Just as many deodorants avoid using aluminum due to health concerns, the same applies to talc or talcum powder, historically the primary ingredient in body powders, where studies have suggested potential health risks with prolonged use. In response, many brands have developed powders prioritizing natural formulations sans talc. Common ingredients include cornstarch, arrowroot powder, kaolin clay for its absorbent properties, and baking soda for deodorizing. Pumpkin seed extract is often used for its anti-inflammatory properties, while aloe vera provides moisturizing benefits. Some have natural fragrances like cedar, peppermint, or eucalyptus that smell refreshing. These powders use premium and sustainable ingredients and natural alternatives wherever possible, and we’re here for it.

Most come with a twist top; you can either keep the top half open and apply a light dusting or squeeze it into the palm of your hands for application. Some come in a spray form for targeted application. Apply to inner thighs, feet, back, or groin area before heading out in the morning. Apply to hands before working out. Pro tip: Put a decent amount in your socks before putting them on to keep your feet dry and comfortable. Re-apply throughout the day as needed, but once in the morning is usually enough unless there is a lot of physical activity. You do not want to put on too much, as some can clump; keep it to a few spritzes or puffs to coat your skin. Although any of the below will absorb moisture and odor and prevent chafing, we found some excelled for certain activities or had exemplary attributes. Summer is officially here, and a body powder is a grooming necessity that will help you keep your cool and focus on all the sunny season offers.

Best Body Powder for Working Out — Brickell

This award-winning body powder from men’s grooming stalwart Brickell is an all-natural, talc-free formulation that keeps you dry and comfortable during workouts, strenuous activities and daily life alike. Cornstarch dries sweat and perspiration on contact, allowing movement while preventing chafing- perfect for those dumbbell lifts. Provitamin B5 nourishes, protects, and heals, stimulating skin regeneration when irritated, while aloe vera hydrates and soothes, providing lasting cooling relief.

Best Body Powder Spray — Oars + Alps

The spray powder from Oars + Alps is ideal for those seeking a targeted application, especially on the go. Apply the targeted spray to areas prone to chafing or rubbing, such as your groin, hands (for working out), chest, feet, sneakers, and anywhere else you want to keep dry. It is formulated with cornstarch and arrowroot powder to absorb moisture, aloe leaf extract to reduce friction and soothe, and peppermint oil to stay cool and fresh.

Best Body Powder for Down There — Pete & Pedro

Pete & Pedro’s powder features a talc-free blend that absorbs sweat, eliminates odor and provides a fresh, clean, soothing sensation for areas such as hands, feet and especially privates. It includes natural ingredients like cornstarch and arrowroot to absorb and eliminate moisture, rice protein, oat kernel powder to soothe irritated skin, and aloe vera to moisturize and hydrate. It is free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic color, paraffin and petrolatum, so you can feel extra safe applying liberally down there.

Best Smelling Body Powder — Fromonda

Fromonda’s Talc-Free Powder for Men, infused with tea tree and cedarwood essential oils, has a cedarwood and cypress scent that maintains a long-lasting woody aroma all day and smells darn near a cologne. It’s not all smells, though — the moisture-wicking formulation, crafted from arrowroot powder, baking soda, cassava and kaolin clay, will keep areas cool and dry. The high-quality blend of minerals, botanicals, and essential oils absorbs sweat and provides a bit of aromatherapy in a powder.

Best Body Powder to Smooth Skin — Duradry

Duradry Powder provides smooth, velvety skin where you experience sweating, chafing or odor. This talc-free formula contains natural ingredients that absorb, mattify, and soothe. Aloe leaf extract, Avena sativa kernel flour and calamine soften and soothe. Maranta arundinacea root powder absorbs moisture, chamomilla recutita flower extract provides antioxidant protection, and Sodium bicarbonate adjusts the skin’s pH. These ingredients offer a natural moisture and odor control powerhouse while maintaining super-soft skin.

Best Body Powder for All-Day Protection – Chassis

Chassis Man Care Body Powder features proprietary Hydro-Shield technology and a Power Extract Blend, providing serious all-day protection against sweat, chafing, and odor for the hottest days. Baking soda neutralizes odors, pumpkin seed and oat extracts offer anti-inflammatory benefits, and aloe does what aloe does best, with soothing, calming properties. It has a clean, subtle scent that refreshes and cools without being overpowering.

Best Classic Upgrade Body Powder – Gold Bond

This is not your dad’s Gold Bond. The trusted name has updated its formulas to feature natural ingredients and no parabens, preservatives or talc. The classic scent remains, and the formula effectively absorbs odor-causing sweat with corn starch, while aloe vera soothes and cools. Best applied to dry skin just after showering, the new Gold Bond represents a modern upgrade with traditional roots.

Best Botanical Multi-Benefit Body Powder – Esker

Esker’s Body Powder contains natural botanicals that provide antibacterial, antimicrobial and purifying benefits. Sandalwood calms with antiseptic properties, palmarosa boosts mood and repels bugs, and lemon cleanses with antibacterial action. Kaolin clay soothes and hydrates, while silica reduces inflammation. In addition, organic arrowroot powder, ultra-fine rice powder and kaolin clay absorb moisture. Housed in a travel-friendly, non-aerosol pump bottle, it applies seamlessly to soothe chafing, absorb sweat and combat odors on the go.