The Best Grooming Products From Amazon’s Prime Day Sale

From charcoal face wash to biotin shampoo to concentrated moisturizers, now is a perfect time to stock your medicine cabinet.

By Michael Stefanov
July 16, 2024 6:03 am
Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Day sale is here, and for the next two days, there will be deals across various categories, from electronics to home goods, apparel and much more. While some of us might be eyeing that television upgrade or new earbuds, now is also an opportune time to assess your grooming shelf and restock essentials like shampoo, face wash, and moisturizers or try a new cologne or an electric toothbrush. From grooming stalwarts like Kiehl’s and Clinique to premium men’s brands like Patricks, we’ve scoured the sale to find the best product deals and combine them in a well-curated list.

 Amazon Prime Day starts today. Here are the best deals to shop.

These selections range from trusted grooming favorites to items you might not have considered before, but all will help you look and feel your best self. Start with one or a few, or replenish your medicine cabinet. The results will be noticeable, and there is a good chance you will find a formula to add to your regimen. 

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Men’s SPF 20 Moisturizer
Amazon : $49$34

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel is a tried-and-tested everyday moisturizer that works well with almost any skin type. It’s non-greasy and re-energizes fatigued, dull skin with caffeine, vitamin C and vitamin E. Plus, the SPF 20 offers protection against UVA and UVB rays. Toss this in your beach bag and be on your way.

Kiehl’s Age Defender Eye Repair
Amazon : $40$28

This multi-action eye cream is formulated with rye and linseed extracts to strengthen the skin and create a smooth, lifted appearance. The proprietary formula targets visible signs of aging — minimizing fine lines, improving firmness and brightening under-eye circles, making it a great all-arounder for daily use.

R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
Amazon : $38$27

R+Co is known for its versatile hair care products that suit almost all hair types, a reason many trendy barbershops stock this brand. Infused with biotin for strength, B5 for hydration and saw palmetto berry extract for volume, this shampoo nourishes and strengthens follicles and is formulated for fine hair.

R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Conditioner
Amazon : $38$27

This conditioner is the final thickening step in your hair-cleansing routine. It adds volume, prolongs vitality and enhances shine. Plus, it’s vegan and cruelty-free.

Patricks AM1 Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer
Amazon : $135$112

Patricks’ renowned grooming products come with a premium price tag, but their quality makes it hard to return to lesser formulas. This anti-aging face cream is a hyper-concentrated moisturizer that absorbs quickly, providing 24-hour hydration. AM1 contains a powerful combination of hyaluronic acid to minimize signs of aging, creatine to boost collagen levels and squalane to promote elasticity and brighten the complexion.

Patricks M1 Matte Pomade
Amazon : $60$54

If you want a styling product that also adds volume, this matte-finish light-hold hair styling paste from Patricks is ideal. Its active ingredients instantly enrich and thicken hair follicles without weighing them down, creating a variety of hairstyles with a natural finish. The fantastic vetiver and silver fir aroma might have you skip cologne for the day.

Laifen Wave Electric Toothbrush
Amazon : $70$56

We have praised Laifen’s electronic toothbrush for its powerful motor, which provides a dual-action brushing method with high-frequency vibrations and an ultra-wide 60° oscillating motion. Its design features a futuristic, minimalist aesthetic and three premium brush heads. The app provides 10 levels of customizable intensity, allowing users to brush according to their preferences.

Clinique Charcoal Face Cleanser
Amazon : $30$28

This charcoal face gel facial cleanser provides a detoxifying clean that dissolves pore-clogging dirt, excess oil and surface shine, leaving skin fresh and revitalized. Use twice a day, morning and night.

Mise En Scene Perfect Serum Original Shampoo
Amazon : $19$14

Mise En Scene is a unique gel-to-foam shampoo that deeply hydrates dry follicles. The formula combines Moroccan argan oil, jojoba seed oil, and other naturally derived oils, including coconut, camellia seed, olive, apricot and marula seeds, to nourish and revitalize hair. The refreshing citrus scent is perfect for summer.

Mise En Scene Perfect Serum Original Conditioner
Amazon : $24$14

The Mise En Scene conditioner pairs perfectly with their shampoo. Packed with the same nutrients as Perfect Serum, it deeply nourishes and revitalizes damaged hair, leaving it healthy and vibrant.

Philosophy One-Step Facial Cleanser
Amazon : $54$38

Philosophy is known for its simple, back-to-basic grooming products that are universally gentle and effective for most skin types. This award-winning one-step facial cleanser blends a cleansing formula with a moisturizer to effectively remove dirt and oil while hydrating and protecting the skin’s barrier.

Boss Bottled Eau de Toilette 
Amazon : $88 – $147

You could do no better for a refreshing travel-sized cologne than the classic Boss Bottled Eau de Toilette. This fresh scent features apple top notes that bloom into a spicy-floral heart and a warm, woody base. It’s a fantastic everyday spritzer at a great value.

California Naturals Moisture Body Wash
Amazon : $10

California Naturals products are known for their commitment to natural ingredients. This body wash contains antioxidant-rich chlorophyll, vitamin E and avocado oil to nourish while aloe and coconut hydrate and protect. The vibrant green hue brings the essence of the rainforest into your shower.

Naturopathica Oat Cleansing Facial Polish
Amazon : $68$48

Naturopathica makes luxurious aromatherapy skincare that brings the spa to your home. This Oat Cleansing Wash is a 3-in-1 face cleanser, scrub and exfoliator that rejuvenates and cleans. Jojoba beads gently exfoliate, oat protein hydrates the skin, and oat beta-glucan helps soothe dryness and redness.

Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask
Amazon : $16$11

A clay mask is excellent for drawing out impurities and controlling excess oil production, which can be more prevalent during warmer months. Innisfree’s mask utilizes volcanic clusters and AHA in a cooling formula that helps regulate sebum, visibly minimize pores and provides skin-smoothing exfoliation.

R+Co Rockaway Salt Spray
Amazon : $32$26

Summer is the perfect time to use a salt spray to style your hair for that “just from the beach” look. This spray adds volume and texture for a tousled appearance. It contains sage to revitalize and strengthen, while vitamin C protects from free radical damage.

Clinique Post Shave Soother
Amazon : $31$29

Clinique’s Post-Shave Soother is tailored for combination skin (characterized by oily and dry face areas). Aloe vera soothes and replenishes, providing hydration for a revitalized complexion. It also has a cooling sensation upon application, leaving skin refreshed.

Baxter of California Exfoliating Body Wash
Amazon : $25$24

Baxter of California’s body wash is infused with pumice and jojoba meal to effectively exfoliate while removing dirt and promoting cell renewal for smoother skin. It is suitable for all skin types and has a subtle scent of cedar wood and oakmoss. 

Michael Stefanov is a Brooklyn-based writer and musician. He was previously the market editor at Esquire and fashion contributor at Men’s Health. His articles have appeared in Robb Report, Inside Hook, and Men’s Journal. ...Read More

