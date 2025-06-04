The Best Grooming Gift Sets to Give Dad This Father’s Day

Some men’s grooming items make great standalone gifts for Father’s Day, with cologne being a popular choice. But unless it’s a seriously elevated moisturizer (looking at you, Patrick’s) or a next-level electric shaver, a single product for dear ol’ Dad can feel a little, well, underwhelming. He’d still appreciate it, sure, but a well-curated grooming set feels more intentional and often delivers better value. The good news is that plenty of our favorite brands — from niche luxury labels to tried-and-true classics — take the guesswork out of the equation.

Handsomely packaged and thoughtfully composed — from skincare to shaving kits and haircare bundles — these sets give dad a chance to refresh and fine-tune his routine and maybe even discover a new favorite. (“Check out this volcanic ash facial cleanser!” may enter the chat.) Whether he’s at home or on the go, below are 12 standout sets that’ll see him through summer and help him look and feel his best. Now that’s a gift worth giving.

The 12 Best Father’s Day Grooming Sets

Oars+Alps Leather Ryder Limited-Edition Gift Set For an elevated and complete grooming gift set, it’s hard to beat this limited-edition collab from Oars + Alps and Korchmar. Moisturizer? Check. SPF? Check. Deodorant? Bar soap? You get the idea. It’s tailored for the sunny season and includes thoughtful extras that dad will appreciate, like cooling wipes for on-the-go refreshment and a sweat-absorbing body powder. Everything comes packed in a full-grain leather Dopp kit from the leather experts at Korchmar, which is as handsome as it is practical. It’s the kind of gift that might inspire a summer getaway — or, at the very least, ensure dad has a top-tier grooming setup ready to go. buy here: $292 $240

The Art of Shaving Essential Shaving Collection Sandalwood It’s hard to go wrong with anything TAOS, but the OG shaving set from the luxury grooming stalwart remains a fan favorite for good reason. While it doesn’t include a razor, it comes with everything else dad needs: pre-shave oil, their standout shave cream, a 2-in-1 post-shave balm that soothes and moisturizes, and a proper shaving brush to upgrade the entire ritual (and the lather). It’s available in unscented, but we recommend opting for the sandalwood, a masculine, woody scent crafted from real essential oils. buy here: $50

The Grey The Starter Set The Grey is an IYKYK European men’s grooming brand, tailored for the skincare connoisseur that seeks serious results. Known for its high concentrations of specialized, performance-driven ingredients, The Starter Set is a strong entry point into the line. It includes a charcoal face wash that delivers a deep, pore-clearing cleanse and a powerhouse 3-in-1 face cream packed with retinol, peptides, blue sea kale and antioxidants to moisturize, fight signs of aging and promote skin renewal. Everything comes neatly packaged in a sleek toiletry bag. If you want to gift dad a luxe grooming set that helps him look and feel younger, there is no gray area here. buy here: $142

Harry’s Plus Shave Set After using Harry’s new Plus razor for the past few weeks, I can confidently say it’s worth the hype. It features a completely reengineered progressive blade system and the brand’s most streamlined cartridge yet, paired with an ergonomic handle that delivers a super-close, incredibly smooth shave. Their Shave Set includes the razor, a travel cover, two extra blades and a tube of their fantastic leathering shave cream. If you’re looking for an easy-on-the-wallet gift that dad will love, this should be at the top of your list. buy here: $20

Horace The Complete Face Kit Horace is a buzzy Parisian brand that makes hip, effective and affordable grooming products, focusing on natural ingredients that work so well you’ll look forward to your routine (just check our profile). For a curated skincare solution, the Complete Face Kit has dad covered. It includes a purifying facial cleanser, mattifying moisturizer, face scrub (great for exfoliating twice a week), under-eye moisturizer to fight bags and crow’s feet and — drum roll — a face mask because he’s earned it. Have dad be the first in his crew to discover this French grooming favorite and maybe even become the go-to guy his friends turn to for skincare advice. buy here: $89 $75

Kiehl’s The Grooming Regimen Gift Set We’d be remiss not to include a grooming set from the tried-and-true OGs at Kiehl’s, a brand that dad will likely recognize and genuinely appreciate. Their Grooming Collection consists of the cult-favorite Ultimate Brushless Shave Cream, the always-popular Facial Fuel Cleanser, the daily-use Facial Fuel Moisturizer and a razor bump relief formula. These are universal crowd-pleasers, nicely packaged in a gift-ready presentation that’s also an excellent value. buy here: $62

Jack Black Haircare Starter Set If dad’s haircare game needs help, I love this effective duo from grooming stalwart Jack Black. It includes their Thickening Shampoo, which I can confidently say adds real volume to finer or thinning hair. The conditioner, infused with tea tree oil, provides a refreshing feel while leaving hair soft, hydrated and healthy. And the sleeper bonus is a handsome, durable styling comb with fine teeth on one end for precision and wider teeth on the other for detangling or shaping. For a compact haircare set, this punches well above its weight. buy here: $38

Wonder Valley A Better Bath I could wax poetic about how much I dig California-cool grooming brand Wonder Valley. Ever since they hit the scene, I’ve kept at least one of their (often olive oil–infused) products in my rotation. For a bathing-centric gift set, the Better Bath Kit is a great way to introduce dad to the brand. Everything smells incredible and leaves skin feeling noticeably softer, from the Hinoki Body Wash to the Wonder Valley Soap Bar to the Seaweed Scrub. And the packaging is artful and brag-worthy. buy here: $98

Blu Atlas Starter Set Another approachable heavy hitter, Blu Atlas makes natural, practical and simply good-looking grooming products for every guy. This starter set includes their whipped-cream-like moisturizer (which, in my opinion, doubles as an overnight repair cream), a fantastic lathering body wash, a volcanic ash cleanser that gently exfoliates and a truly stellar deodorant that lasts without clogging pores. It’s a fantastic starter kit to kick off your dad’s summer grooming regimen. buy here: $100 $95

Lab Series Life of the Party Set Lab Series has stood the test of time. If your dad is remotely grooming-savvy, chances are he’s used (and loved) one of their products at some point, making this medicine cabinet refresh a welcome surprise. The brand strikes that sweet spot between scientific, luxurious and effective. Their Life of the Party set covers the essentials to cleanse, tone and hydrate — the Daily Rescue Gel Cleanser (a lightweight option for summer), the Water Lotion to refresh and minimize pores and their MVP 24-Hour Moisturizer, which not only hydrates but also energizes tired skin. buy here: $93 $70

Flamingo Estate Douglas Fir & Peppermint Morning Set If dad’s a scent guy, anything from Flamingo Estate is an easy choice. The brand brings spa-level indulgence and a lush, verdant vibe into his shower or man cave. Their cult classic brick soap is one of the best grooming products to launch in recent years. It lasts forever and lathers like a dream. Paired with the body wash and a candle, it’s a complete sensory ritual. The Douglas Fir & Ancient Vetiver scent is transportive, featuring crisp fir needles and cooling peppermint with juniper berry, lavender and smoky vetiver anchoring it all in an earthy, meditative base. buy here: $168

Malin+Goetz Best Sellers Travel Kit We’ve all been there — packing for a trip and hoping our grooming items are TSA-friendly. Thankfully, the grooming gurus at Malin+Goetz make it easy for dad with this convenient, travel-ready set. It includes six essentials, all in carry-on-approved sizes: Grapefruit Face Cleanser, Vitamin E Face Moisturizer, Bergamot Hand + Body Wash, Vitamin B5 Body Moisturizer, Peppermint Shampoo and Cilantro Hair Conditioner. It covers the grooming basics he needs for whatever summer travel or vacation is on the horizon. We’ll leave the destination up to him. buy here: $40