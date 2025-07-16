The Best Face and Body Wipes to Beat the Heat

One of the perks of being a grooming editor is having access to the latest launches, testing everything from deodorants and moisturizers to colognes. But lately, a more under-the-radar item has been landing at my home office with regularity: face and body wipe. Chalk it up to the season (summers are getting longer, hotter and stickier) and the rise of travel-friendly grooming, but brands are producing well-formulated, practical and (yes) elevated ways to freshen up on the go. After working my way through a stack as someone especially prone to summer sweat, I can say these face and body wipes are low-key grooming essentials during the dog days of summer.

Whether it’s a long drive, sticky subway ride or post-workout refresh, these towelettes are clutch when a full shower isn’t in the cards. Easy to use and ultra-portable, some neutralize underarm odor while others focus on the body or face. All wipe away grime and deliver a refreshing blast to overheated skin. The ingredient list is generally minimal (with a lot of aloe), and a few come from niche grooming brands we already know and love. Toss a pack in your gym bag, glove box or desk drawer, and you’ll thank yourself later. Here are seven standout options to keep on hand this summer or anytime, really.

The Best Wipes for Men in 2025

Best Overall Wipes: Oars+Alps Cooling and Cleansing Wipes I’m a big fan of all things Oars+Alps, and their Cooling and Cleansing Wipes are stellar all-around refreshers. One side is textured to gently exfoliate and sweep away sweat and grime, while the other is smooth and infused with menthol and caffeine for an instant cooling boost. They’re free of red-flag ingredients (no alcohol, glycols, parabens or sulfates) and instead packed with aloe, ginseng root and fruit and tea extracts that make each swipe feel like a mini skincare routine. Generously sized yet easy to stash, I keep a pack in my tote during brutally hot days to cool down my face, neck, arms or wherever. Buy Here: $16

Best All Over Body Wipes: Dr. Squatch Men’s Natural Beast Wipes Dr. Squatch is a late-night Target run grooming staple that’s as recognizable as it is reliable. Sure, the product names can be a little whimsical, but that’s part of the charm. Take their Beast Wipes, for example, that you can use on your balls, butt and body (their words, not mine, but we appreciate the candor). Unlike some cloths that might irritate more sensitive areas, these are gentle, soothing and effective, thanks to aloe, vitamin E and a formula free of alcohol, sulfates and parabens. There’s an unscented version, but the Wood Barrel scent (a spicy, sandalwood blend) feels right once the weather starts to cool. Buy Here: $12

Best Wipes for Underarms: Surface Deep Anti-Odorant Wipes There has been buzz around these anti-odor underarm wipes from Surface Deep, and for good reason. Unlike heavily-fragranced options that mask odor, these use a fruit-derived glycolic acid blend to help neutralize it altogether. They’re a bit larger (one swipe goes a long way), and each one comes individually wrapped in a sleek purple pouch that’s easy to toss in a bag or pocket. Beyond odor control and quick freshening, they left my skin feeling hydrated, thanks to aloe leaf juice, rosemary extract and eucalyptus oil. And they’re biodegradable, so you can feel good about using (and disposing of) them on the go. Buy Here: $22

Best Wipes for Face: Practical Alchemy Purify and Protect Duo These face wipes, housed in mini hunter green pouches from Practical Alchemy, are as functional (and chic) as the brand name suggests. The clever packaging is a two-for-one: One side contains a plant-based, compostable wipe soaked in micellar water (cleansing molecules that lift away dirt and oil), plus hydrating avocado oil to nourish skin. The other side holds a water-resistant, broad-spectrum SPF 30. While they’re not a full-on beach-day sunscreen replacement, they’re perfect for quick SPF touch-ups, post-commute refreshes or anytime your skin needs a hit of cleansing, hydration and sun protection in one go. Practical Alchemy, indeed. Buy Here : $48

Best Smelling Wipes: Cremo Refreshing Blue Cedar and Cypress Body Wipes Cremo has been on a serious scent streak lately, and I’ve been using the smokily awesome palo santo soap all summer. Best known for their shave creams and grooming staples, the brand also makes fantastic all-over body wipes that smell as good as they perform. Soothing aloe and other key ingredients help cleanse and refresh (Cremo calls it “a shower you can carry,” and that honestly tracks), but it’s the scents that shine here. The Sage and Citrus or Blue Cedar and Cypress wipes are fresh yet subtle, with a citrusy or woody scent, conveniently packed in a resealable pouch. They make smelling great (if you skip a cologne that day) while freshening up a breeze. Buy Here: $13

Best Cooling Wipes: Duke Cannon Cold Shower Cooling Field Towels Duke Cannon makes no-fuss grooming gear that’s effective and practical. We’re big fans of their big bricks of soap and trusty solid colognes, but their Cooling Towels are a refreshing standout, too. Inspired by what GIs might’ve used to scrub off grit and grime, these wipes are more than up for whatever sweaty, humid errands or hikes civilian life throws your way. And while they sound all business, they’re gentle on skin, thanks to a blend of menthol (for cooling), aloe and jojoba oil (to soften) and chamomile and cucumber extract (to calm and soothe). The resealable bag is a smart touch, and each generously-sized towel can be used a few times over. Buy Here: $15

Best Wipes For Down There: Dude Wipes Singles When I was offered a chance to try Dude Wipes (a new product on the market), I said yes without thinking much of it. But gents, hear me out: Unless you have a portable bidet, you should keep these on hand for travel, workouts, your bathroom or anytime you need a quick refresh below the belt. They’re super-sized, super soft, flushable and designed to clean your sensitive areas without irritation. Made with mostly water and a healthy dose of aloe and vitamin E, they make freshening up way easier. Chances are your partner already keeps something similar around. No reason you shouldn’t, too. Buy Here: $7