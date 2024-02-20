Leisure > Gear

Hitting The Slopes? This Well-Reviewed Ski Brand Has You Covered.

Need some durable outerwear? TREW Gear is here for you.

By Carl Caminetti
February 20, 2024 11:41 am
TREW Gear on model
TREW Gear's trusty ski outwear is solid.
TREW Gear

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Originally known for their rugged bibs, TREW is designed for both the freezing rains of the PNW and powder laps in the high alpine terrain of Colorado and Utah. Having earned trust within the backcountry community and resort skiers alike, TREW’s catalog of jackets, shells, pants and bibs promises an optimal day on the slopes.

Their jackets and pants stand up to both intense winds and negative temperatures while providing the rider with every feature they would need for a long day at the resort or an aggressive touring excursion. Their bibs and pants are made with large chest pockets, strengthened elastic straps, and thick boot gaiters to keep heat in and snow out. 

TREW Gear on model
TREW Gear’s wares appeals to first time skiers and veterans alike.
TREW Gear

TREW also does a great job with the details. Their high-quality zippers and reinforced flap covers over each pocket keep wind resistance at a minimum when at higher speeds. Additionally, their shells and jackets also feature removable powder skirts for those warmer spring days when you want to shed some extra weight and work on your goggle tan. Nearly all of their outerwear pieces have long zipper vents to dump heat fast, reinforced velcro cuffs to keep snow out of your gloves, and our personal favorite feature: RECCO reflectors. 

RECCO is a flat electronic transponder that is two inches across and weighs the same as a thumbtack. Nearly 900 resorts and rescue teams utilize RECCO technology to quickly search for lost or injured riders. Instead of an all-manual search, RECCO allows search teams to use long range detectors to rapidly locate the transponders in your hood or pants. 

TREW Gear on model
Specicalized outdoor tech and a copious amount of pockets highlight TREW Gear’s outwear.
TREW Gear

TREW also offers merino base layers, socks, hoodies, beanies, hats, neck tubes and other riding accessories. As an added feature, TREW’s website includes an “AFTERLIFE” section for used and upcycled gear if you’re looking to build your collection on a budget.

For any amateur looking to invest in some quality ski gear — or a seasoned backcountry skier with tech-specific demands — TREW Gear’s value proposition and durability make for a sensible purchase.

Our Favorite TREW Apparel

TREW Gear Jefferson Jacket
TREW Gear Jefferson Jacket
TREW Gear : $319$191
TREW Gear The LW Bib
TREW Gear The LW Bib
TREW Gear : $519$415
TREW Gear Cooper Pant
TREW Gear Cooper Pant
TREW Gear : $249$149
TREW Gear Powfunk Jacket PRIMO
TREW Gear Powfunk Jacket PRIMO
TREW Gear : $519$415

More Like This

NBA insider Shams Charania appears on FanDuel TV.
The Items That Help NBA Insider Shams Charania Stay a Step Ahead
The best ski gear includes the REI Co-op Powderbound Insulated Jacket and Smith I/O Mag ski goggles, on a blue background
The Best Ski Gear for Any Type of Skier, According to a Ski Instructor
The Lululemon Beyondfeel Trail Running Shoe.
A Look at Lululemon’s First-Ever Men’s Sneaker Collection
a collage of Huckberry sale items on a red background
10 Season-Defining Deals From Huckberry’s Annual Winter Sale

Leisure > Gear
Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His opinions are his own.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Soundcore by Anker Life Q30
Anker’s ANC Headphones Are Just $64

$80$64

Peloton Bike+
Now’s the Perfect Time to Buy a Peloton

$2,495$2,100

The Alarm Clock that Helps Us Get Out of Bed Is on Sale
The Alarm Clock that Helps Us Get Out of Bed Is on Sale

$149$119

Dyson v8 Absolute Vacuum
Get Ahead of Spring Cleaning With $170 Off This Dyson Vacuum

$520$350

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

view of the City of Spokane from Palisades Park
Why I Gave Spokane, Washington, a Second Date
Left to right: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto, Rolex Yacht-Master 42 RLX Titanium, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M
10 Excellent Titanium Watches
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Theragun, Toasters and a New Timex Collab
The 4th-floor​ bar at the Conduit in London, showcasing a lot of Scotch. The market for Scotch declined slightly in 2023.
Is the Scotch Industry in Decline? It’s Complicated.
Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks of the San Francisco 49ers walks onto the field during team entrances before Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs on February 11, 2024. He was fired after the loss.
49ers Fire Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks After One Conference-Winning Season
TSA Precheck signage
Report: Scammers Are Targeting TSA PreCheck Applicants

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

TREW Gear on model

Hitting The Slopes? This Well-Reviewed Ski Brand Has You Covered.

a collage of the products of the week on a tan background

Products of the Week: Theragun, Toasters and a New Timex Collab

Items on sale for Presidents Day

Every Single Presidents Day Sale Worth Shopping This Weekend

NBA insider Shams Charania appears on FanDuel TV.

The Items That Help NBA Insider Shams Charania Stay a Step Ahead

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.