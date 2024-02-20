Hitting The Slopes? This Well-Reviewed Ski Brand Has You Covered.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Originally known for their rugged bibs, TREW is designed for both the freezing rains of the PNW and powder laps in the high alpine terrain of Colorado and Utah. Having earned trust within the backcountry community and resort skiers alike, TREW’s catalog of jackets, shells, pants and bibs promises an optimal day on the slopes.

Their jackets and pants stand up to both intense winds and negative temperatures while providing the rider with every feature they would need for a long day at the resort or an aggressive touring excursion. Their bibs and pants are made with large chest pockets, strengthened elastic straps, and thick boot gaiters to keep heat in and snow out.

TREW Gear’s wares appeals to first time skiers and veterans alike. TREW Gear

TREW also does a great job with the details. Their high-quality zippers and reinforced flap covers over each pocket keep wind resistance at a minimum when at higher speeds. Additionally, their shells and jackets also feature removable powder skirts for those warmer spring days when you want to shed some extra weight and work on your goggle tan. Nearly all of their outerwear pieces have long zipper vents to dump heat fast, reinforced velcro cuffs to keep snow out of your gloves, and our personal favorite feature: RECCO reflectors.

RECCO is a flat electronic transponder that is two inches across and weighs the same as a thumbtack. Nearly 900 resorts and rescue teams utilize RECCO technology to quickly search for lost or injured riders. Instead of an all-manual search, RECCO allows search teams to use long range detectors to rapidly locate the transponders in your hood or pants.

Specicalized outdoor tech and a copious amount of pockets highlight TREW Gear’s outwear. TREW Gear

TREW also offers merino base layers, socks, hoodies, beanies, hats, neck tubes and other riding accessories. As an added feature, TREW’s website includes an “AFTERLIFE” section for used and upcycled gear if you’re looking to build your collection on a budget.

For any amateur looking to invest in some quality ski gear — or a seasoned backcountry skier with tech-specific demands — TREW Gear’s value proposition and durability make for a sensible purchase.

Our Favorite TREW Apparel