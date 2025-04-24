Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Our Favorite Luggage Brand Is Having a Sale

Time for a luggage refresh

By Hanna Agro
April 24, 2025 10:55 am EDT
The best Solgaard luggage is on sale.
Solgaard

We’re heading into one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, and whether that means your Euro summer is afoot or you’re making that annual family vacation, you’re probably due for a luggage refresh. By happenstance, one of IH’s favorite luggage brands, Solgaard, is having a huge warehouse sale. We love Solgaard because their whole schtick is organization, and we’d all be kidding ourselves if we didn’t admit to arriving home with a suitcase full of clumped up clothes and loose articles.

Solgaard’s pieces come with built-in closet compartments that make packing, unpacking at your vacation destination and repacking to go home an easier process. The same technology comes in a bunch of different forms, from your classic checked luggage to a carry-on all the way to a backpack, which is perfect for globetrotters looking to travel light.

We’ve linked out some of our favorites that are part of the Solgaard sale below, but they’ve got a ton of other accessories and trinkets you should check out here.

Check-In Closet Lite
buy here: $315 $219
Check-In Closet Original
buy here: $395 $299
Carry-On Closet Original
buy here: $345 $269
Carry-On Closet Lite
buy here: $285 $150

