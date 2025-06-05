Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Review: Skullcandy Gets in Bed With Bose

Skullcandy’s new Method 360 ANC earbuds are a surprise collaboration

By Kirk Miller
June 5, 2025 8:14 am EDT
Skullcandy Method 360 ANC Earbuds
The five colorways of Skullcandy's new Method 360 ANC earbuds
Skullcandy

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Skullcandy is as much a lifestyle brand as it is an audio company. Although I enjoy their Crusher headphones (they’re ideal for watching movies and playing video games), I’m a bit outside of their younger ski/surf/skate demo (though even I can appreciate their association with Tony Hawk). 

The Method 360 ANC Earbuds are a different beast. On looks, it’s pure Skullcandy — chunky, aggressive colors, meant to be seen as well as heard. But this one’s a bit different: Bose’s technology is powering the Method 360, meaning the company is hoping to lure in a different kind of customer. They’re calling these earbuds “the perfect fusion of best-in-class sound and fearless design” — but can two brands on opposite ends of the audio spectrum co-exist in one product?

When these launched at $99, my answer would have been “definitely.” Now that these ‘buds are a bit more expensive, I’m curious: Who are these for? I tested the Method 360 ANC earbuds for a few weeks to see how they’d fit into my more commuter-based, home-workout, non-Tony Hawk lifestyle. 

The specs

  • Adjustable 4-mic active noise cancelling
  • 32 hours of battery with ANC, 40 hours without (with case)
  • IPX4 sweat and water resistant
  • Adjustable stay-aware mode
  • Skull-iQ app 
  • Multipoint pairing
  • EQ with three presets and a 5-band customizable mode
  • Customize button functions
  • Auto on/connect
  • Bluetooth 5.3
Skullcandy: Tony Hawk approved
Skullcandy’s new earbuds: Tony Hawk approved
Skullcandy

What works

The Sound by Bose hype is real. The audio is great — powerful, balanced and (usually) quite clear. It’s not a warm sound and it’s certainly not Spatial Audio, but I’m surprised how quickly I adapted to these after years of using Sony, Apple, Jabra, Master & Dynamic and other higher-priced earbuds that are typically thought of as audiophile-friendly. Not everyone agrees with my audio assessment, but I found a lot of depth and detail here, alongside the bass-friendly vibes.

The ANC is quite strong — it wiped out subway and street noise as well as any earbuds I’ve used outside of Jabra’s Elite Active buds — and both the noise cancellation and stay aware modes are customizable. 

Unlike a lot of touch/tap controls, the Method 360’s buttons are easy to use (and customizable, which is something Skullcandy is good at across their various headphones). 

And not surprisingly, given the extreme sports angle at Skullcandy, the Method 360s were a snug fit that stayed on during quick walks, runs and HIIT workouts. 

Review: Skullcandy’s Latest Headphones Bring an Impressive Amount of Low-End
Review: Skullcandy’s Latest Headphones Bring an Impressive Amount of Low-End
 The Crusher ANC 2 is both bass-heavy and heavily customizable

What kind of works

You’re either going to dig the bulky case (which is admittedly satisfying to grasp and open/close), the skull-adorned protruding buds and the in-your-face colors (Plasma! Leopard! Primer!) …  or you won’t. There’s no in-between and if you’re looking for refined or pocketable, these are not the earbuds for you.

After launching with truly excellent $99 intro pricing, the Method 360 buds have now increased modestly to $129. 

Skullcandy vs Jabra size comparison
As a size comparison, Skullcandy’s new earbuds vs. my favorite Jabra pair
Kirk Miller

What needs work

The voice notifications (if you’re changing ANC modes, for example) are strangely distorted and loud. The battery indicator isn’t quite accurate and the battery percentage fluctuates after a slight amount of use, though they seem to hold a good charge. I plugged them in once in two weeks and never got much below 100%. 

That said, there’s no wireless charging, which is tech you’d think Skullcandy could include in such a huge case.

Final thoughts

Skullcandy’s Method 360 ANC Earbuds are an interesting and largely successful attempt to bridge the gap between Bose’s more expensive QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and Skullcandy’s active lifestyle aesthetic. Would I prefer a design and a size closer to those Bose buds? Probably, but I’m not the target audience. I won’t be carrying these around this summer — if something doesn’t fit in my pants pocket unobtruisvely, I’m not carrying it — but for people with big pockets (or purses/bags) and a desire to make their earbuds a visible accessory at an affordable price, this is an impressive collaboration. 

Skullcandy Method 360 ANC Earbuds
Skullcandy Method 360 ANC Earbuds
BUY HERE (AMAZON):$130

More Like This

A man wearing the Sonos Ace headphones and listening to his phone
Review: The Sonos Ace Headphones Are Ideal for a Particular Kind of Audiophile
JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds, held in a hand with a focus on the smart charging case
Review: JBL Tour Pro 3 Earbuds Are a Traveler’s Best Friend 
Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2
Review: Jabra Drops an Excellent Upgrade to Our Favorite Earbuds
Rockwell Shah and N.B. Patil of Ozlo, the tech company behind Ozlo Sleepbuds
Can a Pair of Earbuds Fix America’s Sleep Problems?

Leisure > Gear
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Yeti’s Barware Is 20% Off
Yeti’s Barware Is 20% Off

From Our Partner

Everlane Sale Styles Are Up to 70% Off
Everlane Sale Styles Are Up to 70% Off

From Our Partner

Signature Comfort Flex Shirt
That Dockers Sale for Father’s Day Is Going Until June 8

From Our Partner

GoveeLife Digital Meat Thermometer
If You’re Grilling, You’ll Need This Meat Thermometer

$70$33

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man in bed pouring coffee and milk simultaneously with both hands
The Cognitive Benefits of Using Your Non-Dominant Hand
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
Businessman using phone in hotel room,open personal organiser on bed
Fellas, You Should Call Your Friends and Say Goodnight
American actress Daryl Hannah with British dancer Wayne Sleep at a party after the London premiere of the film "Steel Magnolias"
Tinder Is Testing Out a New Height Filter
anOrdain Model 2 Porcelain; Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Carbonox; Longines Spirit Zulu Time 1925; Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar Lapis Lazuli Dial; Omega Railmaster
The Best Watches of May

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

Skullcandy Method 360 ANC Earbuds

Review: Skullcandy Gets in Bed With Bose

this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Polaroids, Turntables and Sydney Sweeney’s Bathwater

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From the PS5 to Aviator Shades: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Impress me with your pantry staples.

Sexify Your Pantry With Flamingo Estate’s Delectable Staples

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water