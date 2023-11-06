Leisure > Gear

Apres Deals Abound at REI’s Cold Weather Sale

Save 50% off gear and garb from Patagonia, Adidas, Marmot and more

a collage of REI deals on a wintery background
The current batch of REI deals has everything you need to prep for winter and beyond.
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 6, 2023 10:53 am
Oh, good…looks like we skipped fall and went straight into winter. Thanks a lot, climate change. But we suppose there’s nothing to be done but accept and embrace the frost and chill. We were secretly excited for winter anyway, and not just because of all the corduroy pants and seasonal Starbucks drinks and time spent hitting the slopes. After all, we’re fairly certain the current outlet sale from REI — a mass of literally thousands of deals on cold weather apparel and footwear, from Patagonia fleece to Salomon hikers and back — wouldn’t be happening if the temps were still hanging at a balmy 75 degrees.

Whether it’s truly winter where you might reside, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be jumping on this bonkers REI cold weather sale…which is why we’ve taken the liberty of rounding up all the best outdoor apparel and footwear for you to score. There might even be some freaky gifts in there for the adventurous people in your life. Find it all below, and enjoy the chill while you still can — we’re sure the novelty will have worn off by February. Below, the best deals from REI’s cold weather sale.

The Best REI Apparel Deals

Patagonia Box Quilted Pullover
Patagonia Box Quilted Pullover
REI : $229$172
Vuori Ponto Shorts
Vuori Ponto Shorts
REI : $78$54
REI Co-op Trailmade Fleece Jacket
REI Co-op Trailmade Fleece Jacket
Buy Here : $60$42
KUHL Revivr Pants
KUHL Revivr Pants
REI : $99$75
Woolrich Merino Wool Hiking Crew Socks
Woolrich Merino Wool Hiking Crew Socks
REI : $20$15
Mountain Hardwear Alpintur Insulated Hoodie
Mountain Hardwear Alpintur Insulated Hoodie
REI : $225$169
Craft Pro Trail Tight
Craft Pro Trail Tight
REI : $125$87
Janji Rainrunner Pack Jacket
Janji Rainrunner Pack Jacket
REI : $198$59
The North Face Circaloft Insulated Pants
The North Face Circaloft Insulated Pants
REI : $180$126

The Best REI Footwear Deals

Chaco Paonia Shoes
Chaco Paonia Shoes
REI : $120$73
Salomon X Ultra Pioneer Mid Hiking Boot
Salomon X Ultra Pioneer Mid Hiking Boot
REI : $150$111
Adidas Ultraboost Light GTX Road-Running Shoes
Adidas Ultraboost Light GTX Road-Running Shoes
REI : $220$154
Merrell Moab Speed GORE-TEX Hiking Shoes
Merrell Moab Speed GORE-TEX Hiking Shoes
REI : $160$120
HOKA Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes
HOKA Challenger ATR 6 GTX Trail-Running Shoes
REI : $150$115
Saucony Triumph 20 Runshield Road Shoes
Saucony Triumph 20 Runshield Road Shoes
REI : $170$120

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
