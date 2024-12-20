Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A JW Anderson collaboration with Uniqulo, comfy Tekla moon boots and a seasonally appropriate Jeep Wagoneer collection.
Uniqlo x JW Anderson
Beloved everydaywear and basics retailer Uniqlo has teamed up with boutique JW Anderson to bring you a modern preppy Spring 2025 collection. Featuring button-downs, khaki chinos and polo shirts — you’ll be looking like an Oxford graduate in no time.
Tekla Down Socks
Swedish bedding brand Tekla boasts endless chic sheet sets, pajamas and towels — all reminiscent of the warm yet minimalist Scandi style. These moon boot-style slippers are a new drop in their collection of goods — made for cozy evenings indoors. They’re fashioned out of recycled material, are filled with feathers and are made out of cotton.
Kiel James Patrick Jeep Wagoneer Collection
Do you own a Jeep? Do you want to look the part? Well — Kiel James Patrick has you covered with their new Jeep Wagoneer collection. Full of branded and embroidered polo shirts and beanies — this collection is perfect for the gorp-core Jeep owner to finally lean into their truth and style.
Reebok Nano X4 Training Shoes
If you were a fan of the Nano X4 trainer before, it’s time to get excited. It’s back in a new colorway — one of Reeboks lightest training shoes. They’re crafted for stability and support with updated midfoot ventilation to improve airflow…you might as well get a few pairs? Right?
Holthinrichs Watches Signature Ornament ‘Concrete Jungle’
Who doesn’t love a semi-functional watch? New from Netherlands-based watch makers Holthinrichs Watches, this Signature Ornament “Concrete Jungle” timepiece was created in conjunction with The Horology Cub and, notably, replaces the standard watch numerals with carved oracle bone script symbols (the oldest form of Chinese writing), a love letter to the city of Hong Kong, the inspiration for its name. The Signature Ornament “Concrete Jungle” dropped yesterday in limited quantities — only 50 pieces total were made — and will run you approximately $47,500 HKD (roughly $6,000 USD).
