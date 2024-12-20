Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: A Uniqlo Collab, Moon Boots and Trainers

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
December 20, 2024 2:16 pm
From Tekla to Uniqlo this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From Tekla to Uniqlo this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Tekla, Uniqlo, The Horology Club, Reebok

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A JW Anderson collaboration with Uniqulo, comfy Tekla moon boots and a seasonally appropriate Jeep Wagoneer collection.

Uniqlo x JW Anderson
Uniqlo x JW Anderson

Beloved everydaywear and basics retailer Uniqlo has teamed up with boutique JW Anderson to bring you a modern preppy Spring 2025 collection. Featuring button-downs, khaki chinos and polo shirts — you’ll be looking like an Oxford graduate in no time.

shop here
Tekla Down Socks
Tekla Down Socks

Swedish bedding brand Tekla boasts endless chic sheet sets, pajamas and towels — all reminiscent of the warm yet minimalist Scandi style. These moon boot-style slippers are a new drop in their collection of goods — made for cozy evenings indoors. They’re fashioned out of recycled material, are filled with feathers and are made out of cotton.

buy here: $235
Kiel James Patrick Jeep Wagoneer Collection
Kiel James Patrick Jeep Wagoneer Collection

Do you own a Jeep? Do you want to look the part? Well — Kiel James Patrick has you covered with their new Jeep Wagoneer collection. Full of branded and embroidered polo shirts and beanies — this collection is perfect for the gorp-core Jeep owner to finally lean into their truth and style.

shop here
Reebok Nano X4 Training Shoes
Reebok Nano X4 Training Shoes

If you were a fan of the Nano X4 trainer before, it’s time to get excited. It’s back in a new colorway — one of Reeboks lightest training shoes. They’re crafted for stability and support with updated midfoot ventilation to improve airflow…you might as well get a few pairs? Right?

buy here: $150 $90
Holthinrichs Watches Signature Ornament ‘Concrete Jungle’
Holthinrichs Watches Signature Ornament ‘Concrete Jungle’

Who doesn’t love a semi-functional watch? New from Netherlands-based watch makers Holthinrichs Watches, this Signature Ornament “Concrete Jungle” timepiece was created in conjunction with The Horology Cub and, notably, replaces the standard watch numerals with carved oracle bone script symbols (the oldest form of Chinese writing), a love letter to the city of Hong Kong, the inspiration for its name. The Signature Ornament “Concrete Jungle” dropped yesterday in limited quantities — only 50 pieces total were made — and will run you approximately $47,500 HKD (roughly $6,000 USD).

buy here: $4245

The Editors

From Tekla to Uniqlo this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: A Uniqlo Collab, Moon Boots and Trainers

