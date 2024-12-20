Who doesn’t love a semi-functional watch? New from Netherlands-based watch makers Holthinrichs Watches, this Signature Ornament “Concrete Jungle” timepiece was created in conjunction with The Horology Cub and, notably, replaces the standard watch numerals with carved oracle bone script symbols (the oldest form of Chinese writing), a love letter to the city of Hong Kong, the inspiration for its name. The Signature Ornament “Concrete Jungle” dropped yesterday in limited quantities — only 50 pieces total were made — and will run you approximately $47,500 HKD (roughly $6,000 USD).