Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Watches, Headphones and Porches

The 7 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
November 22, 2024 1:51 pm
From Cassio to New Balance this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From Cassio to New Balance this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
New Balance, Louis Vuitton, Cassio, aiaiai audio

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Cassio drops a new watch ring, Louis Vuitton graces us with a very necessary dog carrier and Porsche announces a new model.

Casio CRW-001-1JR
Casio CRW-001-1JR

Deceptive, we know, but this is actually a watch ring. A piece of jewelry that’s gained popularity in the last few years among those who prefer to tell time from their finger rather than their wrist. This piece honors the brand’s 50th anniversary with the fine technicality of Casio pieces redesigned in ring fashion.

read more here: $128
Louis Vuitton Kennel Trunk
Louis Vuitton Kennel Trunk

Do you have a dog? No? Then you’ll still probably need this just in case. Louis Vuitton has delivered a product we didn’t know we needed. Their Kennel Trunk designed by Pharrell Williams takes the classic LV logo styling and transforms it into a miniature dog mansion. This is obviously something you can leave in your home at all times (considering it’s removable door) but you can also use it take it on the go with you.

find here: $60,000
The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 993 Turbo
The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 993 Turbo

Did any of you watch the new ’80s English aristocratic show Rivals? Well, in the event you didn’t, the only thing you need to know is that the main character is the embodiment on this very retro Porsche — sleek, sexy and sporty. It’s the fifth classic Porsche model restoration to take place during the Aimé Leon Dore partnership with Porsche. It’s got custom mulberry green exterior color and dark brown leather interior. We’re drooling just at the thought of it.

Read More here
Aiaiai x Hidden NY Collection
Aiaiai x Hidden NY Collection

We love a bit of funky tech over here at IH and the new collaboration with Aiaiai audio and Hidden NY fits the bill. The drop fuses top-notch Aiaiai technology with Hidden NY’s very distinct aesthetic to give you a very cool array of speakers, wireless headphones and wired headphones.

read more here
Solo Stove The Runner
Solo Stove The Runner

It’s officially chilly outside, which means cozy nights wrapped up outdoors. This Solo Stove tabletop runner fire pit will be perfect for the occasion. It’s small and mobile, so you can take it anywhere the ambiance needs improving.

buy here: $129
New Balance 530
New Balance 530

We love New Balance here at IH, and sometimes they drop a new colorway that has to be shared. Their 530 model is now available in this fall-appropriate taupe and brown.

buy here: $100
Casio CA53WB-8B
Casio CA53WB-8B

We’re rounding up this weeks Products of the Week with one more Casio product — an actual watch this time. The CA53WB-8B pays homage to a classic piece of Casio tech — their Casio Mini, the worlds first personal calculator. This retro-style watch ties in a mini calculator to the watch design for a unique look.

buy here: $36

More Like This

Travel gifts
The 30 Best Travel Gifts for the Jet-Setters on Your List This Year
From Knit Sweaters to Away Suitcases: The 13 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
From Knit Sweaters to Away Suitcases: The 13 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
All the Boots Our Editor-in-Chief Swears By
All the Boots Our Editor-in-Chief Swears By
Black Friday Early Deals with an illustration of a shopping cart.
The Best Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Here

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Skims Crewneck Sweater
Against All Odds, SKIMS Is Actually Good. And on Sale.

$78$39

AWAY Suitcase
AWAY’s Black Friday Sale Is Take Off

$625$468

Kleman Derbies
Paraboot Dupes are on Sale at SSENSE

$270$227

Outdoor Voices Snap Fleece
Outdoor Voices’ Black Friday Sale Touches Down Early

$138$70

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Claire Foy as Anne Boleyn and Damian Lewis as King Henry VIII in season one of "Wolf Hall"
The Historical Masterpiece Actually Worth Waiting a Decade For
Amex Centurion logo
American Express Is Adding a Reservation System to Centurion Lounges
The Chevrolet Blazer EV, a competent, reasonably affordable and attractive electric SUV. So why did Chevy have to complicate it?
Drivers Are Just Trying to Get Used to EVs. Why Complicate It?
A collection of the best sex gifts to give this year.
21 Best Sex Gifts for Sexier Holiday Sex
A man using the amp fitness machine, with AI code scribbled artistically across the image.
Think Home Fitness Is Dead? Here Comes AI.
Six different glasses ideal for drinking bourbon
The 12 Best Bourbon Glasses

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Knit Sweaters to Away Suitcases: The 13 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

From Cassio to New Balance this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Watches, Headphones and Porches

HigherDOSE is having a sale you won't wanna miss

Higherdose’s Impressive Wellness Tech Is on Sale for Black Friday

WellSaid CEO Brian Cook for the InsideHook series How I Work

To Run a Cutting-Edge AI Company, Brian Cook Goes Racing on Weekends

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear