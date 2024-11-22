Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Cassio drops a new watch ring, Louis Vuitton graces us with a very necessary dog carrier and Porsche announces a new model.
Casio CRW-001-1JR
Deceptive, we know, but this is actually a watch ring. A piece of jewelry that’s gained popularity in the last few years among those who prefer to tell time from their finger rather than their wrist. This piece honors the brand’s 50th anniversary with the fine technicality of Casio pieces redesigned in ring fashion.
Louis Vuitton Kennel Trunk
Do you have a dog? No? Then you’ll still probably need this just in case. Louis Vuitton has delivered a product we didn’t know we needed. Their Kennel Trunk designed by Pharrell Williams takes the classic LV logo styling and transforms it into a miniature dog mansion. This is obviously something you can leave in your home at all times (considering it’s removable door) but you can also use it take it on the go with you.
The Aimé Leon Dore Porsche 993 Turbo
Did any of you watch the new ’80s English aristocratic show Rivals? Well, in the event you didn’t, the only thing you need to know is that the main character is the embodiment on this very retro Porsche — sleek, sexy and sporty. It’s the fifth classic Porsche model restoration to take place during the Aimé Leon Dore partnership with Porsche. It’s got custom mulberry green exterior color and dark brown leather interior. We’re drooling just at the thought of it.
Aiaiai x Hidden NY Collection
We love a bit of funky tech over here at IH and the new collaboration with Aiaiai audio and Hidden NY fits the bill. The drop fuses top-notch Aiaiai technology with Hidden NY’s very distinct aesthetic to give you a very cool array of speakers, wireless headphones and wired headphones.
Solo Stove The Runner
It’s officially chilly outside, which means cozy nights wrapped up outdoors. This Solo Stove tabletop runner fire pit will be perfect for the occasion. It’s small and mobile, so you can take it anywhere the ambiance needs improving.
New Balance 530
We love New Balance here at IH, and sometimes they drop a new colorway that has to be shared. Their 530 model is now available in this fall-appropriate taupe and brown.
Casio CA53WB-8B
We’re rounding up this weeks Products of the Week with one more Casio product — an actual watch this time. The CA53WB-8B pays homage to a classic piece of Casio tech — their Casio Mini, the worlds first personal calculator. This retro-style watch ties in a mini calculator to the watch design for a unique look.
