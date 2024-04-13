Products of the Week: Screwdrivers, Sneakers and Moto Jackets

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A New sauve motorcycle jacket from Aether is released, Nike Cortez sneakers drop on Mr. Porter and The James Brand blesses us with a new screwdriver.

It’s been a hell of a 72 hours for Nike. From the release of the 2024 Paris Olympic Kits to a new Pegasus silo, the Pegasus Premium, to a blockbuster display of all new innovation from the swoosh, there’s a ton to get excited about, but the news that we’re most stoked for has to be the June arrival of a new Pegasus model. The Nike Pegasus 41, slated to arrive in June, features a full-length ReactX foam midsole and forefoot and heel Air Zoom units, a massive update in propulsion that promises 13 percent more energy return compared to React foam, all while producing just about half of the carbon footprint. Get siked.

In its continued quest to offer legitimate adventure gear that isn’t ugly as sin, Aether has gifted us the new Mulholland Motorcycle Jacket. This flattering, pocket-festooned layer looks handsome enough for daily wear, thanks in large part to the reserve brown, total eclipse (a dark navy blue) and command green color options, but stitched inside you’ll find a secret weapon that makes this ideal for real-deal bikers: D30 Ghost padding. The lightweight, flexible, shock-absorbing body armor is integrated into the arms and back to keep you safe, without sacrificing style points.

No surprise that the Detroit-based Shinola would launch a timepiece inspired by Great Lakes sailing and the fresh-water sailboat race, the Bayview Mackinac. This eye-catching ticker is a square stainless steel automatic chronograph that’s waterproof and features a blue yacht timer sub dial, which contrasts nicely with the orange and off-white details. It’s limited to 500 units, so act fast (or at least in time for sailing season).

What do the French smell like? This is not the start of a cheese-related joke, but rather, the central query surrounding Diptyque’s latest batch of refined candles, a Parisian cafe-themed launch olfactorily interested in Les Délicieuses, the classic sweet treat. They smell as good as they sound, and chic illustrations by artist Clym Evernden help add to the romantic charm.

Just can’t wait for the new Bode x Nike? You’re in luck — the swoosh just quietly dropped a pair of mesh Cortez (you know, JWA’s favorite sneakers) that are reminiscent of the forthcoming Astro Grabber. They’re perfectly retro, and the murdered-out sole provides a fresh look in a world of white footwear.

Imported into Brooklyn before bringing the spice of life to the rest of the world, each handsome bottle of Stuzzi Hot Sauce comes in a colorful box emblazoned with the slogan “Made in Italy, Loved by Wolves.” We’re not entirely sure what that means nor are we sure that it matters as Stuzzi’s signature sauce is about as tasty as it gets and contains no preservatives or artificial colors. Bright in both taste and appearance, the three-ingredient sauce is made from distilled vinegar, salt and Peperoncino Calabrese chiles from Southern Italy.

Viral luggage brand Beís is primed for an AWAY-style explosion, and their choice collab with hot girl-forward appareller Lonely Ghost is futer proof that they’ve got chic travel in a chokehold. The cherry red palette and “text me when you land” iconography is, for lack of a better word, the vibe.

You can now utilize AI to clean your home. Dyson unveiled a new technology this week that pairs with the Dyson Gen5detect vacuum to help you see where you’ve cleaned in real-time, making vacuuming faster and more precise.

The footwear brand equivalent of the sport of soccer — almost completely hands-free — Kizik has launched a travel shoe that’ll make it quicker to slip through security regardless of whether you have TSA PreCheck. Available in standard and wide sizes, the London is stylish as well as comfortable, the London is a must-have for warm-weather trips and excursions now that spring has finally sprung.

An emergency screwdriver. The Warrick from premier knife brand The James Brand features the four most popular Wiha screwdriver bits built beautifully into a sleek, pocket-sized and rattle-free case.