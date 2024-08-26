Leisure > Style

Eyewear Brand Quay Just Dropped Some Hot New Sunnies

Because your future is too bright to not wear hot sunglasses

By Hanna Agro
August 26, 2024 10:29 am
Shop Quay's new sunglasses line
Shop Quay's new sunglasses line
Quay

Just because summer is ending doesn’t mean that we ditch the sunnies. Dwindling hours of daylight aside, you’re still going to need some sick shades on those bright fall and winter days — so let us introduce you to Australian eyewear company Quay. The brand has an array of products ranging from your classic everyday reading glasses to funky sunglasses, all of which pull style inspiration from the festival wear aesthetic and feature musical inspiration in their designs.

The brand has an extensive catalogue of options, but they just expanded their menswear sunglasses line, which now features some timeless pieces that will be wearable year-round. They’ve got your classic thick-rimmed shades for those of you who prefer a more subdue understated look, but they also have thin wire-framed options for those of you going for more of a Clint Eastwood vibe.

We’ve rounded up all of the new options featured in the expanded menswear line, but feel free to shop the entirety of the site here.

Shop Quay’s Extended Mens Line

Quay Fast Lane Sunglasses
Quay Fast Lane Sunglasses
Quay : $85
Quay Dealers Choice Sunglasses
Quay Dealers Choice Sunglasses
Quay : $85
Quay Flip Side Sunglasses
Quay Flip Side Sunglasses
Quay : $85
Quay En Route Sunglasses
Quay En Route Sunglasses
Quay : $85
Quay Night Cap Sunglasses
Quay Night Cap Sunglasses
Quay : $75
Quay Locals Only Sunglasses
Quay Locals Only Sunglasses
Quay : $75
Quay Jackpot Remixed Sunglasses
Quay Jackpot Remixed Sunglasses
Quay : $105

