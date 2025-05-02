Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Runners, Earbuds and Scotch

The 7 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
May 2, 2025 1:03 pm EDT
From Bose to Red Wing, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From Bose to Red Wing, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Bose, Red Wing, Johnnie Walker, Filson

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new collab between rap icon LISA and Bose drops, Brooks releases some new Cascadia 1’s and Filson and Housefly join forces to bring us some vibey apparel and accessories.

Brooks Cascadia 1
Brooks Cascadia 1

Over 20 years since its original 2004 launch, the Cascadia 1 is making its triumphant return. The trail running shoe was the first of its kind from Brooks, and now, the PacNorthwest-based cult running brand is looking to recreate some of that magic with a 2025 reissue. Featuring the original silhouette and bold colorways, the Cascadia 1 combines the latest Brooks tech with retro styling for a lifestyle-trail hybrid shoe that’s both exceptionally technical and totally wearable. The Brooks Cascadia 1 is available now — we can’t recommend the electric yellow colorway enough.

buy here: $140
Levain Bakery x Dinner Service
Levain Bakery x Dinner Service

One of our favorite New York bakeries has teamed up with Dinner Service to deliver some iconic staples in honor of Levain’s 30th anniversary. They’ve got iconic blue chore coats, roll neck sweaters and ringer tees. It’s all very diner-coded and a long-lasting way to show your devotion to the iconic cookie shop.

shop here
Red Wing Weekender Chukkas
Red Wing Weekender Chukkas

For your annual “boot update you didn’t know you wanted,” Red Wing just dropped a re-engineered version of their popular Weekender Chukka and Weekender Oxford styles, made over for a slightly more relaxed, summer-ready offering. Changes include a refined one-piece quarter panel, new Ortholite footbed made and a tweaked fit. They, naturally, totally rule.

buy here: $270
Filson x Housefly Collab
Filson x Housefly Collab

Filson is gone fishin’. Partnering with PA-based outdoor operation Housefly, the iconic American heritage brand just dropped a limited-edition, seven-piece capsule of fly-fishing inspired performance gear, including quick-dry pants, duckbill hat and even a very cool rain poncho. The collection features unique prints and designs by tattoo artist and co-owner Dan Santoro and is available to shop now at Filson and Housefly.

Shop Here
Bose x Lisa Earbuds
Bose x Lisa Earbuds

We love Lisa! And we love Bose! We’re stoked for this pairing, especially on the heels of Lisa’s Coachella performance and White Lotus stardom. The earbuds feature a metallic glossy black finish and have a cuff-like fit to ensure comfort while wearing them all day long. They will be available for purchase on May 12, so get ready and set up your notifications — you won’t want to miss these.

pre-order: $399
Johnnie Walker Couture Expressions
Johnnie Walker Couture Expressions

Blending high fashion with the best-selling Scotch whisky in the world, this limited-edition release from Johnnie Walker Vault collaborates with French creative director Olivier Rousteing for a seriously luxe and extremely rare expression. Co-created by Master Blender Dr Emma Walker and Rousteing, the new collection features four blends inspired by the seasons: Fall, Winter, Spring and Summer. With only 25 bottles of each season available worldwide, and retailing for a whopping $20k each, every bottle of rare whisky is housed in crystal decanters handcrafted by Baccarat. 

read more here
Apothékary x Oishii
Apothékary x Oishii

Formulated to help ease stress, support cognitive functions (like focus and concentration) and skin health, this limited-edition, mood-boosting Japan-inspired herbal tincture is a solid substitute for an end-of-day glass of wine or dram of whiskey.

buy here: $45

More Like This

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Suits to Sofas: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Skims sale
Fellas, It’s Time to Check Out the Skims Sale
InsideCart
InsideCart: What Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Month
Oakley Straight Jacket 99
All the Style Drops You Should Care About This Week

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Now’s a Good Time to Buy Her a Swimsuit
Now’s a Good Time to Buy Her a Swimsuit

From Our Partner

Abercrombie & Fitch Vintage Tee
Buy More, Save More at the Abercrombie Sale

From Our Partner

We Love Our Place’s Griddle Pan. It’s Now on Sale.
We Love Our Place’s Griddle Pan. It’s Now on Sale.

$110$95

Don’t Miss One of Lovehoney’s Biggest Sales of the Year
Don’t Miss One of Lovehoney’s Biggest Sales of the Year

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Belgrade checks all the boxes
Exploring Serbia, One of the World’s Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose for a photo on the red carpet at the 14th Annual NFL Honors
What Was That Bill Belichick Interview?
A Timex worn by watch writer Oren Hartov's father during military service in the 1970s, shown next to a reissue of a similar watch from Timex and Bespoke Post in 2025
Timex Reissued the Same Watch My Dad Wore in the Army
Egyptian bodybuilder Antoine Boulos, British bodybuilder Reuben Martin, and South African bodybuilder Jannie Graaff, competitors during the pre-judging for the Mr Universe contest, at the Royal Hotel in Woburn Place in the Bloomsburt district of London, England, 16th September 1960.
Take It From a Woman: We Don’t Care About Your Muscle Definition
The Complete Field Guide to Male Sex Toys
The Complete Field Guide to Male Sex Toys
The Mk II Fulcrum 39, Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm and Unimatic Modello Uno UT1
The 11 Best Modern Military-Inspired Watches

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Suits to Sofas: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

From Bose to Red Wing, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Runners, Earbuds and Scotch

Stock Up on Trend-Forward Workout Apparel During Alo’s Anniversary Sale

Stock Up on Trend-Forward Workout Apparel During Alo’s Anniversary Sale

From Ciele to G.H. Bass, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Denim Shorts, Free Whiskey and Loafers

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Michael Cera finally finds his way into a Wes Anderson movie, and that's just the start.

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for May 2025

Dez Duron, who plays Gil Brentley in "Maybe Happy Ending." We interviewed the singer, actor and songwriter about his career so far, and what comes next.

Meet Dez Duron, Successor to Sinatra, Tormé and Bublé

Skims sale

Fellas, It’s Time to Check Out the Skims Sale

These are the best SPF moisturizers

The Best SPF Moisturizers Pull Double Duty