Products of the Week: Runners, Earbuds and Scotch

Over 20 years since its original 2004 launch, the Cascadia 1 is making its triumphant return. The trail running shoe was the first of its kind from Brooks, and now, the PacNorthwest-based cult running brand is looking to recreate some of that magic with a 2025 reissue. Featuring the original silhouette and bold colorways, the Cascadia 1 combines the latest Brooks tech with retro styling for a lifestyle-trail hybrid shoe that’s both exceptionally technical and totally wearable. The Brooks Cascadia 1 is available now — we can’t recommend the electric yellow colorway enough.