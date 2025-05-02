Products of the Week: Runners, Earbuds and Scotch

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new collab between rap icon LISA and Bose drops, Brooks releases some new Cascadia 1’s and Filson and Housefly join forces to bring us some vibey apparel and accessories.
Brooks Cascadia 1
Over 20 years since its original 2004 launch, the Cascadia 1 is making its triumphant return. The trail running shoe was the first of its kind from Brooks, and now, the PacNorthwest-based cult running brand is looking to recreate some of that magic with a 2025 reissue. Featuring the original silhouette and bold colorways, the Cascadia 1 combines the latest Brooks tech with retro styling for a lifestyle-trail hybrid shoe that’s both exceptionally technical and totally wearable. The Brooks Cascadia 1 is available now — we can’t recommend the electric yellow colorway enough.
Levain Bakery x Dinner Service
One of our favorite New York bakeries has teamed up with Dinner Service to deliver some iconic staples in honor of Levain’s 30th anniversary. They’ve got iconic blue chore coats, roll neck sweaters and ringer tees. It’s all very diner-coded and a long-lasting way to show your devotion to the iconic cookie shop.
Red Wing Weekender Chukkas
For your annual “boot update you didn’t know you wanted,” Red Wing just dropped a re-engineered version of their popular Weekender Chukka and Weekender Oxford styles, made over for a slightly more relaxed, summer-ready offering. Changes include a refined one-piece quarter panel, new Ortholite footbed made and a tweaked fit. They, naturally, totally rule.
Filson x Housefly Collab
Filson is gone fishin’. Partnering with PA-based outdoor operation Housefly, the iconic American heritage brand just dropped a limited-edition, seven-piece capsule of fly-fishing inspired performance gear, including quick-dry pants, duckbill hat and even a very cool rain poncho. The collection features unique prints and designs by tattoo artist and co-owner Dan Santoro and is available to shop now at Filson and Housefly.
Bose x Lisa Earbuds
We love Lisa! And we love Bose! We’re stoked for this pairing, especially on the heels of Lisa’s Coachella performance and White Lotus stardom. The earbuds feature a metallic glossy black finish and have a cuff-like fit to ensure comfort while wearing them all day long. They will be available for purchase on May 12, so get ready and set up your notifications — you won’t want to miss these.
Johnnie Walker Couture Expressions
Blending high fashion with the best-selling Scotch whisky in the world, this limited-edition release from Johnnie Walker Vault collaborates with French creative director Olivier Rousteing for a seriously luxe and extremely rare expression. Co-created by Master Blender Dr Emma Walker and Rousteing, the new collection features four blends inspired by the seasons: Fall, Winter, Spring and Summer. With only 25 bottles of each season available worldwide, and retailing for a whopping $20k each, every bottle of rare whisky is housed in crystal decanters handcrafted by Baccarat.
Apothékary x Oishii
Formulated to help ease stress, support cognitive functions (like focus and concentration) and skin health, this limited-edition, mood-boosting Japan-inspired herbal tincture is a solid substitute for an end-of-day glass of wine or dram of whiskey.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.