Products of the Week: Loafers, Leicas and Knit Sweaters

An “eff me sweater” is one that you can wear out, or in, one that you can dress up, or down — and one that makes you feel like the best version of yourself when you’re wearing it. This new crewneck from Eighteen East is the gold standard. Knit in Bergamo, Italy, this piece has a heavy weight to it lending it a loose fit with a tighter neckline. It’s going to be one that you reach for when it’s too hot for a full coat and too cold for shafty shirts.