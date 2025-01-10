Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Products of the Week: Loafers, Leicas and Knit Sweaters

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
January 10, 2025 2:56 pm
From Sperry to New Balance this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From Arc'teryx to Blundstone this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Huckberry, New Balance, AwayEighteen East, Leica,

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A collaboration between Sperry and Huckberry drops, Leica releases their Cine line in collaboration with USM and Eighteen East graces us with a new knit.

Leica x USM Cine Line
Leica x USM Cine Line

Leica has teamed up with home-design brand USM to bring you a cutting-edge projector. It combines the Bauhaus design style USM is known for with Leicas unparalleled visual technology. Projecting high-quality 4k display onto your screens — the drop also features custom furniture designed by USM to hold and store your projector in a sleek, subtle way.

Read more here
Eighteen East Cuco Crewneck Sweater
Eighteen East Cuco Crewneck Sweater

An “eff me sweater” is one that you can wear out, or in, one that you can dress up, or down — and one that makes you feel like the best version of yourself when you’re wearing it. This new crewneck from Eighteen East is the gold standard. Knit in Bergamo, Italy, this piece has a heavy weight to it lending it a loose fit with a tighter neckline. It’s going to be one that you reach for when it’s too hot for a full coat and too cold for shafty shirts.

buy here: $498
Sperry x Huckberry Collab
Sperry x Huckberry Collab

The collab we didn’t know we needed! Huckberry has teamed up with heritage Americana retailer Sperry to bring us Captain’s Oxford and Chukka Boots. Both fashioned out of full grain leather for a weathered look, the Chukka boots fare well in wet and dry conditions with a gripping outsole, and the Oxfords pay homage to the first ever shoe designed by Paul Sperry.

buy here: $175 – $185
New Balance 1906L
New Balance 1906L

Athletic meets business casual meets practical comfort? Yes, please. New Balance just dropped a half-runner half-loader that we need in our closet immediately. It uses the silhouette and classic features of a loafer while fashioning it all out of sneaker material. These bad boys drop on January 15th at 10am Eastern Time, so have your credit cards at the ready.

read more here: $160
Away Carry-On Boot Bag
Away Carry-On Boot Bag

So you just married into a ski (or snowboard family) and need to know how to fit in? Buy this boot bag from Away. When you head out on the aforementioned annual ski (or snowboard) trip, this will be the thing you need to pack away your boots, goggles and helmet to avoid any extra checking fees. Trust us, you’ll thank us next winter.

buy here: $250

