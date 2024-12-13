Products of the Week: Levi’s, Sailor Jackets and THC Drinks

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A Levi’s collaboration with Satisfy that’s giving climber-core, a Broadway-honoring piece of clothing in the form of a Swept Away sailor jacket and a new line of non-alcoholic cannabis cocktails.
Levi’s x Satisfy Collaboration
Belay on! In a rocky twist, French running boutique Satisfy just dropped a climber-forward capsule of reworked jeans specifically designed for scaling and crimping; a partnership with the Levi’s archive, the capsule includes a limited run of 200 handpicked and reworked vintage ‘80s and ‘90s 501s, along with a co-branded SoftCell Cordura Climb tee. The collection has already landed at both SATISFY and Levi’s — shimmy on over.
Swept Away Sailor Jacket
There’s a little bit of a Christmas miracle happening in New York right now. When the most innovative musical on Broadway this season, Swept Away, which is based on songs by the Avett Brothers, announced a closing date of December 15, an outpouring of support led to sold-out performances and an extension until December 29. If you’re in New York, go see this show now, and then commemorate the occasion by picking up the best piece of theater merch…ever? They just dropped a heavyweight canvas fisherman-inspired jacket (the musical is about a shipwreck) in collaboration with Dinner Service NY, and it’s going right to the top of our Christmas list.
Stanley x Messi Collaboration
So how many of those fancy water bottles does Stanley actually sell? That’s a question you may have pondered in the last year or two. Now we have an answer: enough to ink a deal with Lionel freaking Messi. We sure as hell didn’t see this coming, but fans didn’t need long to process it, because the five-piece collection (which includes everything from a giant water jug to a brand-new maté mug, the caffeinated herbal drink popular in Messi’s home country) is almost sold out. Thankfully, the classic Quencher is still available in the collection’s Messi GOAT Pink color. If you’re wondering what that’s all about, you clearly haven’t been paying attention.
Koio x Rose Anvil Shoes
How do you make a great sneaker even better? Call in an expert — in this case, the expert. Weston Kay, aka The Rose Anvil, had garnered over 1 million followers with his in-depth deconstructions of leather footwear, and is bringing every ounce of that experience to a batch of custom Koio Capris. Limited to just 300 pairs, the triple white silo is made with even more premium materials — a full-grain calf leather sourced from Conceria Brotini in Pisa, hand-selected from the Italian Alps — for a near-perfect sneaker experience.
Emerald Hour Cannabis Cocktails
Boston Beer Company just launched this new line of NA cannabis cocktails that mimic traditional cocktails while providing the buzz through 10mg of THC instead of booze. The two initial releases are takes on the Cosmo and Moscow Mule. Sadly, these are only available (for now) in Ontario, but other locations are promised soon.
Beam Private Barrel Club
The James B. Beam Distilling Co. just lanched its first consumer single barrel program, with Knob Creek bourbon and rye as the first whiskeys of choice. The selection process includes a campus tour, lunch and a selection process at one of the rackhouses. Your chosen barrel yields about 100-175 bottles, which can also be personalized.
