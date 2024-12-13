Products of the Week: Levi’s, Sailor Jackets and THC Drinks

So how many of those fancy water bottles does Stanley actually sell? That’s a question you may have pondered in the last year or two. Now we have an answer: enough to ink a deal with Lionel freaking Messi. We sure as hell didn’t see this coming, but fans didn’t need long to process it, because the five-piece collection (which includes everything from a giant water jug to a brand-new maté mug, the caffeinated herbal drink popular in Messi’s home country) is almost sold out. Thankfully, the classic Quencher is still available in the collection’s Messi GOAT Pink color. If you’re wondering what that’s all about, you clearly haven’t been paying attention.