While Old Fitzgerald now has a release for the bourbon masses, the brand’s made a name for itself with a series of limited-editon decanter bottles. Like this one. The fourth VVS (Very Very Special) release within its Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Decanter Series, this 11-year-old expression (with the usual OF mashbill – 68% corn, 20% wheat, 12% malted barley) features a blend of barrels selected from the depths of Heaven Hill’s rickhouses by Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll. Bad news? It’s only available at the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience in Bardstown, KY, and select Kentucky retailers.