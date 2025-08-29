Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new speaker from Marshall drops, Old Fitzgerald Bourbon graces us with another special decanter bottle and famed denim brand Lee partners with Crayola to deliver some stunning pieces.
Marshall Bromley 750 Speaker
The vintage/retro audio brand just launched its first party speaker. The Bromley 750 features 40+ hours of playtime, 360-degree sound, integrated stage lighting and a “sound character” knob that lets you flip between the vibes of, say, a living room and an outdoor setting (it’s also dirt/splash resistant).
Lee x Crayola Collab
The colorful collab we’ve been waiting for. Heritage denim brand Lee has partnered with our childhood favorite Crayola to deliver a collection of overalls, chore coats and hoodies inspired by classic ’90s colors. Products are broken down into categories of our favorite Crayola crayons from Mulberry Purple to Lemon Yellow and Magic Mint — you can shop vintage looks and pay homage to your favorite crayon colors.
Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond 11-Year-Old VVS 2025
While Old Fitzgerald now has a release for the bourbon masses, the brand’s made a name for itself with a series of limited-editon decanter bottles. Like this one. The fourth VVS (Very Very Special) release within its Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond Decanter Series, this 11-year-old expression (with the usual OF mashbill – 68% corn, 20% wheat, 12% malted barley) features a blend of barrels selected from the depths of Heaven Hill’s rickhouses by Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll. Bad news? It’s only available at the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience in Bardstown, KY, and select Kentucky retailers.
Round21 x Chase Tennis Collab
The best way to celebrate the U.S. Open? With the all-new Chase x Round 21 collab. The collection is celebrating women’s tennis with totes and tees featuring tennis legend Althea Gibson.
Finisterre Fall Collection
U.K. lifestyle brand Finisterre has just dropped their fall collection, and it leans into all the cozy outdoorsy vibes we’ve been needing. From thick wool knits to plaid shackets, their fall drop is geared toward those cooler months that are fast approaching. Pieces can be styled for an array of occasions, but all pay homage to dressing the individual who loves to get out into nature.
Monos Destination Stickers
You can brag about being a jet-setter, but why not decorate your trusty travel steed with some of your favorite locations as well? Monos just released destination stickers featuring New York, London and Los Angeles. You can mix and match and show some love to your favorite travel destinations.
Buck Mason Sunglasses
Buck Mason has just reissued their Italian-made sunglasses for the fall and winter seasons. Three frame styles, all crafted in Itlay, are available, and they pull from bluesy, mid-century modern design inspiration. They’re fitted with anti-reflective coated CR39 lenses, and they’re built with five-barrel hinges to offer a little more durability.
