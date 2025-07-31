Gail Simmons Created the Ideal Whiskey Cocktail for Summer

“I am a whiskey drinker,” admits Gail Simmons. Which explains why the Top Chef judge, food journalist and renowned culinary expert recently began a collaboration with Old Fitzgerald, an iconic bourbon brand that dates back to 1884.

Simmons is working as Old Fitzgerald’s new “Hospitality Concierge,” a nod to the brand’s longtime “Key to Hospitality” tagline. Part of her work includes writing the forward to a new city hospitality guide, The Pleasure is Ours: Exceptional Guest Experiences, A Collection — written and curated by Eric Twardzik (who is also an InsideHook contributor) — as well as creating cocktail recipes utilizing Old Fitzgerald Bottled-in-Bond 7-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Heaven Hill’s newest and most accessible release.

“I do drink other whiskeys, but really, I like to sip a bourbon,” adds Simmons. “I also like it in the base of cocktails. It has a sweetness that’s easy to play with. You can add a lot of tart and acidic notes, and lots of different fresh fruits go well with it.”

One of the cocktails Simmons created for Old Fitzgerald is the Honey Bramble Smash, a lovely summertime drink that utilizes blackberries (you can see our video with Simmons making the drink here or below).

“It’s funny that I think people think about whiskey as being a dark spirit and they associate it with winter,” she says. “And of course, it’s cozy and nutty and caramelly and great for colder nights. But it’s also really beautiful to blend with fresh fruit and bright acidic notes. I find it very refreshing.”

As for the bourbon itself, Old Fitzgerald fans should be thrilled. The brand, acquired by Heaven Hill in 1999, is primarily known for its highly allocated, twice-annual decanter series. However, the new bottled-in-bond seven-year release will be available year-round.

“Seven years ago, we brought out the Old Fitz decanter series,” explains Heaven Hill Master Distiller Conor O’Driscoll. “And it’s a beautiful bottle. One of the challenges with that is it’s super allocated and low volume. We sell it and it disappears into the secondary immediately, and our fans can’t get it.” (As a bonus, O’Driscoll notes that “an age-statement bottled-in-bond whiskey is a rare commodity.”)

If you get your hands on the latest from Old Fitzgerald, try it out in the Honey Bramble Smash recipe from Simmons, below. Or whip up the cocktail tonight with whatever bourbon you have on hand.

It’s peak blackberry season. You know what to do. Heaven Hill

Honey Bramble Smash Prep Time: 5 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 8 blackberries, divided

1 tsp. lemon zest, plus a pinch more for garnish

.5 oz. orange blossom honey

1 oz. freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 oz. Old Fitzgerald 7-Year-Old Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon

Ice

1-2 oz. club soda Directions In a cocktail shaker, muddle six blackberries, the lemon zest and honey. Add the lemon juice and bourbon. Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake vigorously until the outside of the shaker is very cold (about 30 seconds). Fill a rocks glass with ice cubes, then strain the mixture into it. Top with club soda to taste. Garnish with a skewer or toothpick of two more blackberries and a pinch of lemon zest.

