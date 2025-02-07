Products of the Week: Birkenstocks, Le Labo Scents and Stand Mixers

These aren’t your Soho boyfriend’s Birks. The newest from the German-based brand, the Grainau Boot, is something of a novelty from Birkenstock, given that it is not a trendy clog, but rather a full-fledged outdoor boot crafted from Italian tanned leather. Developed with the help of Munich-based artisanal shoemaker Schuh Bertl and available in two heights, ankle and below-the-knee, it’s a new endeavor for the heritage sandal makers and an especially solid boot in its own right. Still has the same great footbed, though.