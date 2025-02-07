Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: Birkenstocks, Le Labo Scents and Stand Mixers

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By The Editors @insidehook
February 7, 2025 11:04 am EST
From Nike to KitchenAid this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
From Nike to KitchenAid this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
KitchenAid, Nike, Reserve Bar, Le Labo, Birkenstock

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new color of the year stand mixer from KitchenAid is released, Birkenstock drops a new three-shoe collection and Le Labo graces us with a brand new eucalyptus scent.

Birkenstock Grainau Mid
Birkenstock Grainau Mid

These aren’t your Soho boyfriend’s Birks. The newest from the German-based brand, the Grainau Boot, is something of a novelty from Birkenstock, given that it is not a trendy clog, but rather a full-fledged outdoor boot crafted from Italian tanned leather. Developed with the help of Munich-based artisanal shoemaker Schuh Bertl and available in two heights, ankle and below-the-knee, it’s a new endeavor for the heritage sandal makers and an especially solid boot in its own right. Still has the same great footbed, though.

buy here: $640
KitchenAid Color of the Year Mixer
KitchenAid Color of the Year Mixer

Yes, a thousand times yes. KitchenAid just released their color stand mixer of the year in the shade butter and we love it. Included in the pack is almost every attachment imaginable, from pastry beaters to dough hooks, and different sizes of steel bowls for all your mixing needs.

buy here: $500
Le Labo Eucalyptus 20
Le Labo Eucalyptus 20

Breath in…breathe out. Of course Le Labo has another eucalyptus scent. They’re the masters of the olfactory experience, and their latest drop, Eucalyptus 20, is no different. With notes of leathery labdanum, frankincense and cedarwood to compliment earthy eucalyptus, it’s a unique smell you won’t find anywhere else.

buy here: $107
Nike Air Max Dn8
Nike Air Max Dn8

Very pink, very demure, pretty mindful. Nike’s latest Air Max Dn8 in Hyper Pink uses their dynamic air system in a compact way. The shoe features a sole comprised of eight pressurized Air Tubes to give you responsive and bouncy feedback when you’re on the move. Plus, the bright pink colorway doesn’t hurt either.

buy here: $190
Fords Gin Negroni Sessions
Fords Gin Negroni Sessions

If you’re a Negroni guy and a vinyl guy, this kit was made for you. Fords Gin has dropped a limited-released Negroni session bundle, which includes a bottle of their gin and a 9-track record featuring music made in collaboration with the Jazz Dispensary. The music is meant to be your guide to the classic drink, and it comes with nine slightly different Negroni recipes curated by bartenders around the world.

buy here: $25

More Like This

Pedro Pascal Bode
Don’t Look Now, But Pedro Pascal Might Just Be a Bona-Fide Bode Guy
Alex Crane
Alex Crane’s Sample Sale Is Heaven for Chill Guys Like Yourself
The best sexual wellness gifts to give this Valentine's Day 2025
The 16 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts
The best valentine's day jewelry
The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day

Leisure > Gear
Leisure > Style
Sometimes our crack team of editors collaborate on stories. Given that our crew has written for the likes of The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Vice, Men's Journal, the New York Daily News, The...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger
This Drill/Driver Kit Is a Household Necessity

$239$124

Breville Pizza Oven
Save $100 on This Countertop Pizza Oven

$800$700

HOMME PLISSÉ ISSEY MIYAKE Green Pleats Bottoms 2 Trousers
The Final Boss of Fashion Guy Pants Just Hit Sale

$530$212

Abercrombie & Fitch Vintage Tee
This $12 Tee Is Damn Near Perfect

$29$12

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Guy Stapleford emerges from from the trees on a shady trail. Sketches of Roman columns in the corners of the photo.
Biking Along Britain’s Remaining Roman Roads
An illustration of a cashew.
Nuts Are Nutrient Powerhouses, But How You Eat Them Matters
An edit featuring two shirtless men flexing in front of a light green background.
Hey, Man: You Have Six Weeks to Get Fit for a Dating Show
A photo illustration of two phones with drinks coming out of them with a "yield: wet bar" sign in the background
Can an App Help You Drink Less?
Malort bottles
The Latest Frontier in Non-Alcoholic Spirits Is a Zero-Proof Malört
2025 Dodge Charger
Dodge's Next Charger Will Be Gas-Powered
dd

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

From Nike to KitchenAid this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Birkenstocks, Le Labo Scents and Stand Mixers

Rockwell Shah and N.B. Patil of Ozlo, the tech company behind Ozlo Sleepbuds

Can a Pair of Earbuds Fix America’s Sleep Problems?

Puffer Jackets

Which Men’s Puffer Jacket Is Right for You?

The 16th-Century Kitchen Tool Our EIC Swears By

The 16th-Century Kitchen Tool Our EIC Swears By

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription, one of our favorite new watches from LVMH Watch Week 2025

The Best Timepieces From LVMH Watch Week

Ulysse Nardin BLAST [AMOUREUXPEINTRE]; Shinola Circadian Monster 36; Chopard L.U.C LUNAR ONE; Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue; Mark II Fulcrum 39

The Best Watches of the Past Month

Three smartphones showing different views of the new e-book app from Bookshop.org

Bookshop Takes Aim at Another Pillar of Amazon’s Book Empire

Goldbelly x NFL Crawfish Kit

Goldbelly Simplified Your Super Bowl Party Spread