Products of the Week: Birkenstocks, Le Labo Scents and Stand Mixers

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: A new color of the year stand mixer from KitchenAid is released, Birkenstock drops a new three-shoe collection and Le Labo graces us with a brand new eucalyptus scent.
Birkenstock Grainau Mid
These aren’t your Soho boyfriend’s Birks. The newest from the German-based brand, the Grainau Boot, is something of a novelty from Birkenstock, given that it is not a trendy clog, but rather a full-fledged outdoor boot crafted from Italian tanned leather. Developed with the help of Munich-based artisanal shoemaker Schuh Bertl and available in two heights, ankle and below-the-knee, it’s a new endeavor for the heritage sandal makers and an especially solid boot in its own right. Still has the same great footbed, though.
KitchenAid Color of the Year Mixer
Yes, a thousand times yes. KitchenAid just released their color stand mixer of the year in the shade butter and we love it. Included in the pack is almost every attachment imaginable, from pastry beaters to dough hooks, and different sizes of steel bowls for all your mixing needs.
Le Labo Eucalyptus 20
Breath in…breathe out. Of course Le Labo has another eucalyptus scent. They’re the masters of the olfactory experience, and their latest drop, Eucalyptus 20, is no different. With notes of leathery labdanum, frankincense and cedarwood to compliment earthy eucalyptus, it’s a unique smell you won’t find anywhere else.
Nike Air Max Dn8
Very pink, very demure, pretty mindful. Nike’s latest Air Max Dn8 in Hyper Pink uses their dynamic air system in a compact way. The shoe features a sole comprised of eight pressurized Air Tubes to give you responsive and bouncy feedback when you’re on the move. Plus, the bright pink colorway doesn’t hurt either.
Fords Gin Negroni Sessions
If you’re a Negroni guy and a vinyl guy, this kit was made for you. Fords Gin has dropped a limited-released Negroni session bundle, which includes a bottle of their gin and a 9-track record featuring music made in collaboration with the Jazz Dispensary. The music is meant to be your guide to the classic drink, and it comes with nine slightly different Negroni recipes curated by bartenders around the world.
