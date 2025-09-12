From Our EIC: The Case for a New iPhone (Case)

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Since September of 2022, I’ve had an iPhone 14 Pro Max. The battery life on it sucks, and the stupid old-school Lightning port is busted, so for the past six months, I’ve only been able to use MagSafe chargers, which is extremely inconvenient.

So yes, my phone is a mess and I’m badly in need of a new one. As you are most likely aware, pre-orders open today for Apple’s new iPhone 17 series, and I will be taking the plunge on the 17 Pro Max. Like seemingly every iPhone release before it, it claims to feature better battery life and a better camera, but also some new proprietary AI stuff that I suppose I’m somewhat interested in. The truth is, I’ve been in the Apple ecosystem for so long that I will continue to get the newest one every few years when my old one is paid off/showing its age, pretty much without thinking about it.

But that’s not what we’re talking about today.

Back to my now-ancient 14 Pro Max for a moment. For the three years I’ve owned it, I’ve had exactly one case for it — this black, full-leather option from Mujjo, which has served me every bit as well as one could hope. It feels outstanding in the hand, offering a stable, non-slip grip. It’s worn beautifully over time, developing a natural patina that very clearly reflects the specific way I handle the phone. It’s been satisfying the same way it’s satisfying when you look at a leather wallet you’ve been using for a few years and take note of how it’s formed to your body, your movements.

So imagine my delight when, earlier this week, I got an email from the brand announcing the release of their lineup of products for the iPhone 17. There are a bunch of options for each model, in a handful of different colors, some featuring external wallets and some not. I’m currently torn between the very classic-looking tan and the slightly more playful blue, but I’ll be placing my order for one of them right away so that it arrives even before the phone does.

If you’re picking up a 17, I’d encourage you to do the same. In fact, even if you’re not, they offer a healthy selection of cases for previous series as well. I don’t believe there’s a better option out there.