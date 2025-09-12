Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

From Our EIC: The Case for a New iPhone (Case)

If you’re picking up a 17, I’d encourage you to pick up this case from Mujjo

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
September 12, 2025 4:00 pm EDT
iphone cases on green background
The Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone 17 Pro Max
InsideHook

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Since September of 2022, I’ve had an iPhone 14 Pro Max. The battery life on it sucks, and the stupid old-school Lightning port is busted, so for the past six months, I’ve only been able to use MagSafe chargers, which is extremely inconvenient.

From Our EIC: It’s Time to Bust Out the Dutch Oven
From Our EIC: It’s Time to Bust Out the Dutch Oven
 Bolognese season is upon us

So yes, my phone is a mess and I’m badly in need of a new one. As you are most likely aware, pre-orders open today for Apple’s new iPhone 17 series, and I will be taking the plunge on the 17 Pro Max. Like seemingly every iPhone release before it, it claims to feature better battery life and a better camera, but also some new proprietary AI stuff that I suppose I’m somewhat interested in. The truth is, I’ve been in the Apple ecosystem for so long that I will continue to get the newest one every few years when my old one is paid off/showing its age, pretty much without thinking about it.

But that’s not what we’re talking about today.

Back to my now-ancient 14 Pro Max for a moment. For the three years I’ve owned it, I’ve had exactly one case for it — this black, full-leather option from Mujjo, which has served me every bit as well as one could hope. It feels outstanding in the hand, offering a stable, non-slip grip. It’s worn beautifully over time, developing a natural patina that very clearly reflects the specific way I handle the phone. It’s been satisfying the same way it’s satisfying when you look at a leather wallet you’ve been using for a few years and take note of how it’s formed to your body, your movements.

So imagine my delight when, earlier this week, I got an email from the brand announcing the release of their lineup of products for the iPhone 17. There are a bunch of options for each model, in a handful of different colors, some featuring external wallets and some not. I’m currently torn between the very classic-looking tan and the slightly more playful blue, but I’ll be placing my order for one of them right away so that it arrives even before the phone does.

If you’re picking up a 17, I’d encourage you to do the same. In fact, even if you’re not, they offer a healthy selection of cases for previous series as well. I don’t believe there’s a better option out there.

Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone 17 Pro Max
Mujjo Full Leather Case for iPhone 17 Pro Max
Buy Here : $59

More Like This

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Solo Stoves to Do-It-All Duffels: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
My Favorite Alex Crane Shirt Is Fine-Tuned for Fall…And on Sale
My Favorite Alex Crane Shirt Is Fine-Tuned for Fall…And on Sale
lifestyle image of person in car
The Mr Porter Sale Is Chock Full of Seasonal Hits
shampoo collage on textured background
The 9 Best Shampoos for Stronger, Fuller, Healthier Hair

Leisure > Gear
Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Sur La Table Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, 5 qt.
Sur La Table Is Hosting an Anniversary Sale

From Our Partner

Solo Stove Mesa XL
You’ll Want a Solo Stove This Fall

$120$76

Mountain Hardwear Camp Tough Duffel 50L
This Duffle Does It All. It’s Currently 40% Off.

$160$96

New Balance T500 Tennis Sneaker
Don’t Sleep on These Unrated (And Discounted) New Balances

$110$80

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Gui_Prime Rib French Dip 3
The French Dip Is Experiencing a Major Nationwide Renaissance
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
Muhammad Ali in bed yawning, black and white photo.
How to Completely Empty Your Head Before Bed
Timothee Chalamet carrying a leather bag.
Take It From a Woman: The Sexiest Bag You, a Man, Can Carry
Best August Watches 2025
The Best Watches of August 2025
The sun rising over New York City. We discuss seven habits that can lead to a healthier workday.
7 Simple Habits to Foster a Healthier Workday

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

iphone cases on green background

From Our EIC: The Case for a New iPhone (Case)

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Solo Stoves to Do-It-All Duffels: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

collage of amazon deals on grey background

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

huckberry sale

Work Pants Will Toughen Up Your Fall Wardrobe. These Ones Are on Sale.

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week