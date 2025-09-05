From Our EIC: The Best Dutch Oven for Bolognese

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

After I grilled for a dozen or so people on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend, my household quickly transitioned into back-to-school mode. There was laundry to be done, there were lunches to be made, all sorts of stupid forms to fill out. Annoying stuff, to be sure, but also weirdly comforting and quaint if you lean into it.

And part of leaning into it, for me anyway, involves covering up the backyard grill and getting reacquainted with my stovetop. On Monday afternoon, I decided the only dinner that could possibly match the vibe of the day was bolognese. I am a longtime fan of Ina Garten’s “Weeknight Bolognese” recipe, but I admittedly find it more appropriate for weekends because I like to let it simmer for far longer than she recommends. (I’ve also taken to using mezzi rigatoni as my go-to pasta for the dish, and it has been a game-changer.)

Because I double the recipe and eat leftovers all week, I prepare it in a big dutch oven rather than Ina’s preferred high-sided skillet. I’ve accumulated a number of them over the years, from your standard Le Creusets and Staubs to less expensive options from DTC brands like Caraway. For the bolognese recipe, though, I prefer this one from the French brand Emile Henry, thanks to its larger surface area, which makes browning two pounds of ground sirloin a breeze.

Any of these will get the job done beautifully, of course, and they’re incredibly easy to clean and look great on display. If you don’t have one, I cannot recommend it enough. And if you do, well, it’s always nice to have options, isn’t it?

And if you do wind up trying Ina’s bolognese, for the love of all that is good and holy, please do not skimp on the heavy cream.