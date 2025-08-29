Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

On a recent trip with my family, my wife and daughters claimed all of our newer, fancier luggage, and I was left with an old soft-sided Samsonite carry-on — a perfectly fine suitcase that served me well for the better part of a decade, even if its form factor has fallen somewhat out of favor over the past few years, replaced by the now-ubiquitous polycarbonate options from brands like Away.

On a solo work trip last week, I opted for one of the aforementioned Away suitcases — the Bigger Carry-On in a handsome Coast Blue colorway. It performs just fine. Its internal organization is adequate, and its compression system is fairly impressive. Its wheels glide smoothly and satisfyingly. I don’t love the zippers, and the extendable trolley handle is wobbly enough to feel kinda cheap.

My biggest gripe, though (aside from how difficult it was to spot on the baggage carousel because of said ubiquity), very much had me wishing I’d once again chosen my old Samsonite. Reader, when did we decide we’re okay with suitcases that do not feature external storage? Who among us hasn’t “finished packing” only to have to stuff a phone charger or a stick of deodorant into one of the smaller pockets on the outside of our bag? Or needed somewhere quick and easy to stash their passport or wallet during a chaotic trip through security?

In our quest for durability and lighter weight (and I’m not sold on the durability factor, for the record; again, that Samsonite has lasted a good long while and shows no signs of its age, as opposed to the badly scuffed polycarbonate of the Away), I’m wondering if we’ve sacrificed too much in the way of simple, not-particularly-sexy convenience.

In the few days since I got back, I’ve started poking around for options that might offer the best of both worlds. And to be fair, brands do seem to be coming around. Monos’s Carry-On Pro offers a full-length front compartment, as does Nobl’s All-in-One. And as evidence that I should pay more attention to what my own employees have to say about things, InsideHook travel editor Lindsay Rogers is on record saying that her overall favorite carry-on is the Lojel Cubo Small, which also features an external pocket with a handy magnetic closure.

I worry that the Lojel is a little too small for the chronic overpackers among us, though, so I currently have my sights set on the Monos Carry-On Pro, which is a bit larger and has a considerably sleeker design that I think looks great. And I’m very into the olive green colorway.

What’s your go-to carry-on these days? Am I missing something? Let me know.