Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

From Our EIC: Are Trendy New Carry-Ons Worse Than the Old Ones?

Find the perfect luggage is harder than it looks

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
August 29, 2025 1:01 pm EDT
Monos Carry-On Pro
Finding the perfect carry-on is harder than it seems.
Insidehook/Monos

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

On a recent trip with my family, my wife and daughters claimed all of our newer, fancier luggage, and I was left with an old soft-sided Samsonite carry-on — a perfectly fine suitcase that served me well for the better part of a decade, even if its form factor has fallen somewhat out of favor over the past few years, replaced by the now-ubiquitous polycarbonate options from brands like Away.

On a solo work trip last week, I opted for one of the aforementioned Away suitcases — the Bigger Carry-On in a handsome Coast Blue colorway. It performs just fine. Its internal organization is adequate, and its compression system is fairly impressive. Its wheels glide smoothly and satisfyingly. I don’t love the zippers, and the extendable trolley handle is wobbly enough to feel kinda cheap.

Away Bigger Carry-On
Away Bigger Carry-On
Buy Here : $295 $266

My biggest gripe, though (aside from how difficult it was to spot on the baggage carousel because of said ubiquity), very much had me wishing I’d once again chosen my old Samsonite. Reader, when did we decide we’re okay with suitcases that do not feature external storage? Who among us hasn’t “finished packing” only to have to stuff a phone charger or a stick of deodorant into one of the smaller pockets on the outside of our bag? Or needed somewhere quick and easy to stash their passport or wallet during a chaotic trip through security?

In our quest for durability and lighter weight (and I’m not sold on the durability factor, for the record; again, that Samsonite has lasted a good long while and shows no signs of its age, as opposed to the badly scuffed polycarbonate of the Away), I’m wondering if we’ve sacrificed too much in the way of simple, not-particularly-sexy convenience.

In the few days since I got back, I’ve started poking around for options that might offer the best of both worlds. And to be fair, brands do seem to be coming around. Monos’s Carry-On Pro offers a full-length front compartment, as does Nobl’s All-in-One. And as evidence that I should pay more attention to what my own employees have to say about things, InsideHook travel editor Lindsay Rogers is on record saying that her overall favorite carry-on is the Lojel Cubo Small, which also features an external pocket with a handy magnetic closure.

Monos Carry-On Pro
Monos Carry-On Pro
Buy Here : $295 $251

I worry that the Lojel is a little too small for the chronic overpackers among us, though, so I currently have my sights set on the Monos Carry-On Pro, which is a bit larger and has a considerably sleeker design that I think looks great. And I’m very into the olive green colorway.

What’s your go-to carry-on these days? Am I missing something? Let me know.

More Like This

From Finisterre to Buck Mason, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Bourbon, A Crayola Collab and Marshall Speakers
Uplift standing desk collage on multi-colored background
Review: Uplift Turned Me Into a Standing-Desk Person
13 of the Best Dive Watches on the Market, At Every Price Point
13 of the Best Dive Watches on the Market, At Every Price Point
Keen UNEEK Loafer
An Iconic Outdoor Shoe Is Getting the Snoafer Treatment

Leisure > Gear
Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

Recommended

Suggested for you

An illustration of hard-boiled eggs overlayed on cocktails on an orange background
In Defense of History’s Greatest Bar Snack: The Hard-Boiled Egg
a woman looking at small dishes of food at a culinary festival
Terra Madre Americas Is the Most Exciting Culinary Event of 2025
different overlapping moonswatch watches
The Complete MoonSwatch Buying Guide
Canyonlands National Park
How to Visit National Parks Responsibly
The Margherita pizza from Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana
New York Versus Naples: Which City Has Better Pizza?
A knife on a cutting board next to different types of greens. We look at ways to get more fiber into your diet.
How to Eat More Fiber — Without Spending More Money

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Gear, Right This Way

A collage with an Away backpack, Yeti soft cooler and Timex watch, all on sale this week

From Yeti Coolers to Timex Watches: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

From Finisterre to Buck Mason, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Bourbon, a Crayola Collab and Marshall Speakers

Monos Carry-On Pro

From Our EIC: Are Trendy New Carry-Ons Worse Than the Old Ones?

Uplift standing desk collage on multi-colored background

Review: Uplift Turned Me Into a Standing-Desk Person

Explore More Gear

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week