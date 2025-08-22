Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

From Our EIC: Taking a Moment to Drown Out the Noise

A note on performative judgement, and the headphones you'll need to tune it out

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
August 22, 2025 5:52 pm EDT
Sony WH-1000XM noise-canceling headphones, which are currently on sale at Amazon
These Sony headphones should do the trick.
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I was planning on talking to you guys today about how my recent trip out to Colorado, along with the fast-approaching fall, has me uncharacteristically drawn to a more outdoorsy way of dressing. I bought a pair of Hoka trail shoes despite living nowhere near anything that could rightfully be called a trail. I bought a new fleece. I agreed to test a $650 Arc’teryx jacket for some reason?

But then last night I saw this post about how a certain style of men’s shirt is “cooked,” as in, “no longer fashionable,” and it made me so angry that I decided I need to take a little break from telling other men how to dress, or even talking about how I like to dress. I trust that you guys will survive and look just fine without me.

Instead, I’m going to use this opportunity to alert you to a product that, if used properly, will help you tune out noise like the aforementioned infuriating article. Sony’s WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones are among the best on the market, and they’re currently marked all the way down from $400 to a mere $274.

And because I would like the spirit of today’s missive to be one of sharing and discovery rather than, say, harsh, performative judgment, here are five records, all of them released this month, that I think would sound really great on your new headphones:

What are you planning on listening to this weekend? Let me know if you’ve got any recommendations.

New records deserve new headphones.

Amazon: $400 $274

Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

