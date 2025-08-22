From Our EIC: Taking a Moment to Drown Out the Noise

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I was planning on talking to you guys today about how my recent trip out to Colorado, along with the fast-approaching fall, has me uncharacteristically drawn to a more outdoorsy way of dressing. I bought a pair of Hoka trail shoes despite living nowhere near anything that could rightfully be called a trail. I bought a new fleece. I agreed to test a $650 Arc’teryx jacket for some reason?

But then last night I saw this post about how a certain style of men’s shirt is “cooked,” as in, “no longer fashionable,” and it made me so angry that I decided I need to take a little break from telling other men how to dress, or even talking about how I like to dress. I trust that you guys will survive and look just fine without me.

Instead, I’m going to use this opportunity to alert you to a product that, if used properly, will help you tune out noise like the aforementioned infuriating article. Sony’s WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones are among the best on the market, and they’re currently marked all the way down from $400 to a mere $274.

And because I would like the spirit of today’s missive to be one of sharing and discovery rather than, say, harsh, performative judgment, here are five records, all of them released this month, that I think would sound really great on your new headphones:

What are you planning on listening to this weekend? Let me know if you’ve got any recommendations.