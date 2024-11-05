Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

InsideCart: What Our Editors Bought in October

Including foldable crates, felted sweaters and fashionable glassware

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 5, 2024 9:04 am
Here's what our editors spent their hard-earned coin on in October.
Welcome to InsideCart, your sneak peek into what we, the discerning and ultra-picky editors of InsideHook, are adding to our own shopping carts each month. Consider it your monthly insight into all things cutting-edge (or charmingly vintage) from your favorite cohort of taste-making product freaks. Last month: Sensible, stackable storage crates from Sidio, a new coffee table book celebrating the beauty of planet Earth and an especially cozy pullover to buoy your fall sweater collection.

Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater
Everlane The Felted Merino Half-Zip Sweater

Buy Here : $158

As someone perhaps overly invested in his sweater game, fall is my time to shine. The proverbial peacocking would not be complete without a seasonal addition, and this year, I’ve decided (after much deliberation) to go with one of Everlane’s new releases, a felted merino half-zip so cozy you would barely believe that it’s also totally appropriate to wear to your annual viewing of The Nutcracker. It’s a bit on the low-key side, but the charming taupe color is even better in person, and it’s just a touch oversized in all the right ways. 10/10. Paolo Sandoval, Commerce Editor

Sidio Collapsible SidioCrate Bundle
Sidio Collapsible SidioCrate Bundle
Buy Here : $240

My apartment is tiny but surprisingly comes with a decently-sized storage unit in the basement. Stacking unused or seasonal items in this space, however, has been difficult — plastic bins get damaged easily and none of our storage solutions come in a uniform size. Sidio’s modular crates, available on Bespoke Post, not only offer sturdiness but also side access windows (so you’ll remember what you stored) and optional internal dividers. Most importantly, they’re collapsible when not in use — though given our current storage needs, that might not be a feature I’ll be utilizing for a long time. Kirk Miller, Senior Lifestyle Editor

Cocktail Kingdom Kiruto Rocks Glasses (6-Pack)
Cocktail Kingdom Kiruto Rocks Glasses (6-Pack)

Buy Here : $33

If you come over to my house, I can mix you a mean Negroni or Pumpkin Spice Old Fashioned (I promise it’s good). But I admit that my presentation skills, particularly in the glassware department, are seriously lacking. Enter: these Kiruto rocks glasses from Cocktail Kingdom, which are the right amount of retro for my wood-paneled basement, sturdy enough to go in the dishwasher and thick enough to handle the clumsiness of any guests who try to play bartender too far into the night. — Alex Lauer, Features Editor

Wild Life: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Living Wonders
Wild Life: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Living Wonders

Buy Here : $25$22

I love Atlas Obscura, and that love extends to just about every product they put forth into the world — curated trips, courses, stories, you name it. It should come as no surprise, then, that their latest book, Wild Life: An Explorer’s Guide to the World’s Living Wonders, would be no exception. Easily as beautiful as Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer’s Guide (which I obviously also own), Wild Life is a field guide to the natural world on steroids. Whether you’re an avid adventurer, budding botanist or even just a coffee table book collector, you’ll want to pick up a copy for yourself. — Lindsay Rogers, Travel Editor

Negative Waffle Knit Pullover
Negative Waffle Knit Pullover

Buy Here : $160

Unless the flight is shorter than five hours, you won’t find me wearing crunchy clothes on an airplane. But I don’t like to look like a slob either, especially if I’m traveling internationally. So for a recent trip to Italy, I picked up Negative Underwear’s Waffle Knit Pullover and Jogger in neutral Sand. Not only is the set super comfortable, but it looks cute, too. I’ve been hooked on the brand’s bras for years, and now I’m obsessed with their loungewear. — Amanda Gabriele, Senior Editor

Loop Earplugs Experience 2 Plus
Loop Earplugs Experience 2 Plus

Buy Here : $45

Earplugs have been a game changer for me at concerts ever since I brought a cheap pair with me to the Eras Tour. I’ve since upgraded to a pair from Loops and now rarely go to any concert without them. Not only is it a legitimate way to protect my eardrums, but it also helps me appreciate the performance better without surrendering to outside noise. Loops Experience is designed specifically for concert-going: it filters out the gurgling noise of crowds while making sure the music stays clear at a safe volume. This was exactly the case two weeks ago when I finally got to see Vampire Weekend live. Wearing my Loops actually helped me hear Ezra belt out the one line I’ve been waiting for since I was, like, 13: “In December, drinking Horchata…” — Zoe de Leon, Social Media Coordinator

Flewd Whole Mood Bundle (4-Pack)
Flewd Whole Mood Bundle (4-Pack)

Buy Here : $38$32

This month, I gave Flewd a try, and it delivered the perfect amount of soothing. The scent was calming, and it really helped ease some of my muscle pain. As fall settles in and stress levels rise, Flewd’s customizable holiday bundles are a great way to unwind. You can mix and match their soaks, targeting everything from sleep troubles to aches and anxiety. If you’re looking to add the perfect touch of relaxation to your bath routine, this might just be what you need. — Elisabeth Chambray, Director of Commerce and Partnerships

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

