We Built a Hiking Fit From Scratch With On Gear

Just one shop and you're ready to hit the mountains this fall

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
August 22, 2025 1:50 pm EDT
Hiking gear from On, including the Trail-T and Cloudrock Low Waterproof sneakers
Those trails won't know what hit 'em.
On

Fifteen years since its founding, Swiss brand On is now cooking with gas in three different categories: running, tennis and lifestyle. If there’s a theme unifying the categories (beyond high-profile collaborations: Federer, Zendaya, Elmo), it’s probably On’s flair. The label is very good at making things look very cool.

That sensibility trickles down to On’s underrated subcategories, too, like hiking. I didn’t know the brand made hiking-specific gear until recently, but it makes complete sense, considering all the hours their R&D team must spend on trail running — plus the fact that On’s global headquarters is an hour train from the Alps.

Heading into late summer and the full might of fall (arguably the best time of year for hiking!), I set out to construct a next-level hiking fit using only gear from On. Spoiler: it was a pretty satisfying assignment. Here are my four selections, with bonafides for each.

On Cloudrock Low Waterproof
On Cloudrock Low Waterproof

This is a robust shoe, perfect for walking on roots and rocks without spraining your ankle. Lots of grip, completely waterproof and surprisingly cushioned. I actually think they’re ideal for city treks, too, but do you.

BUY HERE : $200
On Trek Short
On Trek Short

You’ve probably read a million times that your shorts are too long, so where does On get off designing an 8″ inseam? Well, cargo-pocketed, tactical bottoms are “in” in their own way, not to mention extremely useful on a trail.

BUY HERE : $85
On Trail-T
On Trail-T

Absolutely love this T-shirt. It’s too valuable to solely use for hikes, so I wear it each week for running, too. The jacquard knit fabric is so breathable and comfortable that I recommend buying one in both colors. If you want a long-sleeve option, check out On’s Trek Long-T.

BUY HERE : $60
On Explorer Merino Sock
On Explorer Merino Sock

I don’t care how nice the view is at the top, if your dogs are covered in blisters you won’t enjoy a second of it. These are pricey, but have performed admirably for me. Lock in a pair for adventures to come.

BUY HERE : $30

Wellness
Tanner Garrity is the senior editor at InsideHook.

