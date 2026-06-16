Chefs, Indie Rockers and Other Plugged-In Dads Tell Us What They Want for Father’s Day

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We contain multitudes. Or so goes the saying, one that seems to apply to everyone else these days except for dads. The boomer, the butt of the joke, the guy who leaves 12 hours early for a flight and whatever other cringe trope is currently getting roasted by Gen Z. Does Dad have his quirks? Sure. But he’s not just some guy who wants to grill and watch World War II documentaries (okay, maybe a little). And yet, judging by most Father’s Day gift guides, you’d think that the examples above, mixed in with some single malt and an easy chair, are all the man needs.

Well, we say no more. You see, the problem inherent in these gift guides isn’t the men they’re supposed to be written for, it’s the sitcom archetype they’re usually based on. So we took the liberty of solving that issue by consulting a few dads we know, all in possession of varied interests and impeccable taste. If you haven’t got the old man a gift yet this year, go take the guys’ advice below.

Danny Bowien/Korin

Danny Bowien, founder of Mission Chinese

“My perfect gift for Father’s Day would be a Misono UX10 chef’s knife from Korin restaurant supply in NYC. What I love about the UX10 is its sleek design and profile. It has a nickel bolster and is narrower for precision-based cuts. It is very lightweight and because of the narrower profile, the surface contact with the cutting board is increased, making it very comfortable to use. It is the first nice knife I bought for myself over 20 years ago and I still use it to this day.



“The Misono UX10 has been a favorite amongst chefs for years. The UX10 has a more durable edge because of the harder steel base, and [Misono] is one of the companies that very finely monitors every spec and edge — all details are triple checked in house, meticulously. This is a perfect gift for any dad that loves design and durability!”

Hamilton Leithauser/Franklin Sensors

Hamilton Leithauser, solo artist and lead singer of The Walkmen

“The Franklin Sensors ProSensor M210. This is the only stud finder I’ve ever used that actually works. Spend a little more and spare yourself a bunch of holes in the wall, or a weak hanging job. Also it’s just an alley-oop for the stud finder (point at yourself) joke.”

Weiss Watch Company/Imogene + Willie

Cameron Weiss, founder of Weiss Watch Company

“I’ve always admired Imogene + Willie because they approach clothing the way I believe products should be made — with attention to detail, quality materials and a style that gets better with age. As a dad, I’m usually reaching for the same dependable staples every day, whether I’m in the workshop, traveling or spending time with my family. Their Jack Jacket in French Blue is exactly that kind of piece. Timeless, well made and something I know I’d still be wearing years from now.”

KEF US; James Riley/Ellipsis Creative

Simon Ford, founder of Fords Gin

“The first time I was introduced to KEF speakers was at an event we did for Matt Berninger. Fords did the cocktails at a listening party for The National’s new record, and the sound absolutely blew my mind. They’re state-of-the-art Bluetooth speakers, so you can connect them to your phone anywhere and get incredible, studio-level sound.”

Blackbird/Made In

Andrew Chen, founder of 3sixteen

“I am not being paid to make this rec, although if you want to get down, Made In, bang my line. My wife actually got this griddle pan for me for Father’s Day two years ago and I was like, ‘Cool, I can make some smash burgers now,” but it’s since become a permanent fixture on our stove because we use it every day. We love frying up our eggs on it, it’s great for pancakes obviously, and also super useful for steaks or fish skin-side down. I love this thing.”

Moccamaster/Eli Zabar

Eli Zabar, grocer, gourmand, legend

“Rise and shine, it’s coffee time! The Moccamaster drip coffee machine is a staple in my house. Stocked in a handful of beautiful colors, it’s the perfect gift for any dad’s morning coffee fix. I use mine daily!”

Jack Coyne/Unsplash

Jack Coyne, host of Track Star

“Best Father’s Day gift is a massage/reflexology. Everyone thinks spa day is for moms but dads deserve relaxation too, and you can get a foot massage in Chinatown for less than $100 and you’ll feel like a new man.”

Made In/Getty

Jake Kalick, co-founder of Made In

“Okay hear me out: a breakfast nook in our kitchen. I’m so jealous of anyone who has one with some booth seating, etc. Great place to eat a casual meal, especially with kids. We just renovated our kitchen and didn’t include one, so this is unlikely to ever come true. This feels like a real ‘dad’ ask.”

Pat Nolan/World Surf League via Getty; Yeti

Conner Coffin, professional surfer

“Probably anything Yeti! It’s sort of a big gift but a beer wagon is epic as a dad for missioning to the beach and stuff. Also James Brand makes epic folding knives!”

Brother’s Bond Bourbon/Leatherman

Ian Somerhalder, co-founder of Brother’s Bond Bourbon

“I’m all about gifts that are practical and built to last. A quality multitool would make a great gift for me. I’m always fixing something around the house or spending time outdoors with my family and a multitool always comes in handy. An all-in-one workout set is another great option. I love things that are functional and can become part of my daily routine.”

Bonnie’s/AeroPress

Calvin Eng, chef and owner at Bonnie’s

“I don’t have a father or grandfather around anymore, but I just got myself a stainless steel AeroPress that I think would be a great gift for dads!”

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