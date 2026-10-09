Leisure > Gear

From Still-Live Prime Day Steals to Paraboots: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Including French-made boat shoes, affordable headphones, suede outerwear and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 9, 2026 1:49 pm EDT
A collage of five products: a tan jacket, white headphones, a pumpkin-shaped pot, a brown boat shoe, and tortoiseshell sunglasses.
From Paraboots to the last of Prime Day, here are the best deals we found on the internet this week.
InsideHook

The Gist

Even after Prime Day, the internet is still brimming with impressive deals, offering deep discounts on everything from high-performance outdoor gear and stylish French footwear to luxury sunglasses and essential fall kitchenware.

Key Takeaways

  • Select Prime Day electronics markdowns, including Nothing headphones and AirPods Max, are still available.
  • Notable savings include Mountain Hardwear's Ghost Whisperer Jacket, Paraboot boat shoes, Persol sunglasses and J.Crew's Wallace & Barnes collection.
  • A Staub cast-iron pumpkin cocotte is available at a significant discount, ideal for holiday gifting.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: a few Prime Day deals continue to amaze, even after the event has already technically wound down. Plus, down-insulated hoodies, French-made boat shoes and more.

Mountain Hardwear’s Elite Puffer Hoody Is 46% Off
Mountain Hardwear’s Elite Puffer Hoody Is 46% Off

Serious outdoor types will tell you that Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer Jacket beats out the competition for warmth-to-weight ratio any day of the week. Right now, you can pick one up for almost 50% off — savings of $192 — at Amazon.

Amazon : $420 $228
Prime Day Is Dusted. These Headphones Remain on Sale.
Prime Day Is Dusted. These Headphones Remain on Sale.

The Prime Day deals really should be over by now. Emphasis on should: You can still score a fair few markdowns, mostly on electronics like this retro-leaning pair from minimalist tech upstart Nothing. Also, AirPods Max.

AMazon : $199 $129
These Still-Live Prime Day Deals Prove Late Really Is Better Than Never
These Still-Live Prime Day Deals Prove Late Really Is Better Than Never
 Prime Day is officially over. Amazon savings on top brands like Apple, Gap and Our Place are not.
Score a Rare Paraboot Sale at Huckberry
Score a Rare Paraboot Sale at Huckberry

It’s rare enough to see of of French footwear maker Paraboot’s styles make it into a sale section; to have a seasonally appropriate pair of hand-stitched, lugged leather boat shoes marked down buy nearly $80 is a miracle.

Huckberry : $390 $312
These Handmade Italian Sunglasses Are $110 Off Today
These Handmade Italian Sunglasses Are $110 Off Today

Endorsed by major celebs and bona fide style guys for closing in on a century, Persol’s luxury sunglasses are stuff of legend — today, you can grab a pair of classic PO3228S shades for under $300.

Persol : $367 $257
Wallace & Barnes Is Back (And on Sale)
Wallace & Barnes Is Back (And on Sale)

J.Crew’s iconic workwear imprint is back for another season of hardwearing apparel. This year’s autumnal collection also comes with some pretty sweet discounts — currently 30% off almost the entire line, including this limited-edition suede work jacket.

J.Crew : $798 $559
J.Crew’s Cult Workwear Imprint Just Dropped Its Strongest Collection in a Decade
J.Crew’s Cult Workwear Imprint Just Dropped Its Strongest Collection in a Decade
 Relaunched last year, the new fall capsule from J.Crew’s workwear imprint proves the sub-label is already back to firing on all cylinders
This On-Sale Staub Cocotte Makes the Perfect Fall Gift
This On-Sale Staub Cocotte Makes the Perfect Fall Gift

Not sure what to bring to potluck Thanksgiving? Skip the Pillsbury rolls and offer your host a French-made cast-iron pumpkin instead. Currently, Staub’s cutie cocotte is just $40 at Nordstrom, making it a no-brainer pick-up for upcoming holiday gifting.

Buy Here : $71 $40
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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