From Still-Live Prime Day Steals to Paraboots: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Even after Prime Day, the internet is still brimming with impressive deals, offering deep discounts on everything from high-performance outdoor gear and stylish French footwear to luxury sunglasses and essential fall kitchenware.

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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: a few Prime Day deals continue to amaze, even after the event has already technically wound down. Plus, down-insulated hoodies, French-made boat shoes and more.

Mountain Hardwear’s Elite Puffer Hoody Is 46% Off Serious outdoor types will tell you that Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer Jacket beats out the competition for warmth-to-weight ratio any day of the week. Right now, you can pick one up for almost 50% off — savings of $192 — at Amazon. Amazon : $420 $228

Prime Day Is Dusted. These Headphones Remain on Sale. The Prime Day deals really should be over by now. Emphasis on should: You can still score a fair few markdowns, mostly on electronics like this retro-leaning pair from minimalist tech upstart Nothing. Also, AirPods Max. AMazon : $199 $129

Score a Rare Paraboot Sale at Huckberry It’s rare enough to see of of French footwear maker Paraboot’s styles make it into a sale section; to have a seasonally appropriate pair of hand-stitched, lugged leather boat shoes marked down buy nearly $80 is a miracle. Huckberry : $390 $312

These Handmade Italian Sunglasses Are $110 Off Today Endorsed by major celebs and bona fide style guys for closing in on a century, Persol’s luxury sunglasses are stuff of legend — today, you can grab a pair of classic PO3228S shades for under $300. Persol : $367 $257

Wallace & Barnes Is Back (And on Sale) J.Crew’s iconic workwear imprint is back for another season of hardwearing apparel. This year’s autumnal collection also comes with some pretty sweet discounts — currently 30% off almost the entire line, including this limited-edition suede work jacket. J.Crew : $798 $559

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »