From Still-Live Prime Day Steals to Paraboots: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: a few Prime Day deals continue to amaze, even after the event has already technically wound down. Plus, down-insulated hoodies, French-made boat shoes and more.
Mountain Hardwear’s Elite Puffer Hoody Is 46% Off
Serious outdoor types will tell you that Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer Jacket beats out the competition for warmth-to-weight ratio any day of the week. Right now, you can pick one up for almost 50% off — savings of $192 — at Amazon.
Prime Day Is Dusted. These Headphones Remain on Sale.
The Prime Day deals really should be over by now. Emphasis on should: You can still score a fair few markdowns, mostly on electronics like this retro-leaning pair from minimalist tech upstart Nothing. Also, AirPods Max.
These Still-Live Prime Day Deals Prove Late Really Is Better Than NeverPrime Day is officially over. Amazon savings on top brands like Apple, Gap and Our Place are not.
Score a Rare Paraboot Sale at Huckberry
It’s rare enough to see of of French footwear maker Paraboot’s styles make it into a sale section; to have a seasonally appropriate pair of hand-stitched, lugged leather boat shoes marked down buy nearly $80 is a miracle.
These Handmade Italian Sunglasses Are $110 Off Today
Endorsed by major celebs and bona fide style guys for closing in on a century, Persol’s luxury sunglasses are stuff of legend — today, you can grab a pair of classic PO3228S shades for under $300.
Wallace & Barnes Is Back (And on Sale)
J.Crew’s iconic workwear imprint is back for another season of hardwearing apparel. This year’s autumnal collection also comes with some pretty sweet discounts — currently 30% off almost the entire line, including this limited-edition suede work jacket.
J.Crew’s Cult Workwear Imprint Just Dropped Its Strongest Collection in a DecadeRelaunched last year, the new fall capsule from J.Crew’s workwear imprint proves the sub-label is already back to firing on all cylinders
This On-Sale Staub Cocotte Makes the Perfect Fall Gift
Not sure what to bring to potluck Thanksgiving? Skip the Pillsbury rolls and offer your host a French-made cast-iron pumpkin instead. Currently, Staub’s cutie cocotte is just $40 at Nordstrom, making it a no-brainer pick-up for upcoming holiday gifting.