Prime Day may be officially over, but Amazon still holds a treasure trove of deep discounts on premier brands and best-selling items, ready for savvy shoppers to grab before they vanish.

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Prime Day is officially over, but, just browsing Amazon, you wouldn’t have the slightest clue. Which is to say, despite the massive online retail marketplace having technically finished out its much-heralded discount events for the year — or, at least until Black Friday — the everything store seems to have left a ton of still-live Prime Day deals on sale, waiting and ready to be added to cart before they inevitably revert back to their original pricing.

These aren’t random or junky sales, either: From Apple to Breville to iRobot (maker of the famed Roomba), most of the premier brands that Amazon carries are still offering deep discounts on best-selling items. Given that we were already deep in the Amazon weeds, we’ve gone the extra mile to source you all the still-live Prime Day deals, too. No need to thank us or anything.

Below, 25+ off the best Prime Day deals you can currently still shop.

Disclaimer: given Amazon’s ephemeral pricing and the fleeting nature of in-stock bangers, items on this list may have changed prices or be no long available.

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