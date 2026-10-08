Leisure > Gear

These Still-Live Prime Day Deals Prove Late Really Is Better Than Never

Prime Day is officially over. Amazon savings on top brands like Apple, Gap and Our Place are not.

By The Editors @insidehook
October 8, 2026 1:49 pm EDT
a bundle of Amazon boxes on a blue background with Prime Day text
Amazon Prime Day is over. The deals are not.
InsideHook

The Gist

Prime Day may be officially over, but Amazon still holds a treasure trove of deep discounts on premier brands and best-selling items, ready for savvy shoppers to grab before they vanish.

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon continues to offer numerous significant discounts despite the official end of Prime Day.
  • The remaining deals include popular products from premier brands like Apple, Breville and iRobot.
  • These extended sales are temporary and items are expected to return to their original prices.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Prime Day is officially over, but, just browsing Amazon, you wouldn’t have the slightest clue. Which is to say, despite the massive online retail marketplace having technically finished out its much-heralded discount events for the year — or, at least until Black Friday — the everything store seems to have left a ton of still-live Prime Day deals on sale, waiting and ready to be added to cart before they inevitably revert back to their original pricing.

These aren’t random or junky sales, either: From Apple to Breville to iRobot (maker of the famed Roomba), most of the premier brands that Amazon carries are still offering deep discounts on best-selling items. Given that we were already deep in the Amazon weeds, we’ve gone the extra mile to source you all the still-live Prime Day deals, too. No need to thank us or anything.

Below, 25+ off the best Prime Day deals you can currently still shop.

Disclaimer: given Amazon’s ephemeral pricing and the fleeting nature of in-stock bangers, items on this list may have changed prices or be no long available.

Nothing Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones
Nothing Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones
Amazon : $299 $199
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
Amazon : $398 $324
Seiko Essentials Quartz Date Watch
Seiko Essentials Quartz Date Watch
Amazon : $265 $212
Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones
Amazon : $400 $198
De’Longhi Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine
De’Longhi Rivelia Automatic Espresso Machine
Amazon : $1,300 $1,000
Oakley OO9438 Eyejacket Redux Sunglasses
Oakley OO9438 Eyejacket Redux Sunglasses
Amazon : $186 $161
Gap ‘90s Loose Heavyweight Twill Pant
Gap ‘90s Loose Heavyweight Twill Pant
Amazon : $80 $47
Apple AirPods Max 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Apple AirPods Max 2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon : $549 $429
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon : $400 $300
Orgain Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides Powder
Orgain Hydrolyzed Collagen Peptides Powder
Amazon : $24 $19
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones
Amazon : $300 $150
Our Place Essentials Ceramic Cookware Set
Our Place Essentials Ceramic Cookware Set
Amazon : $350 $179
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds
Amazon : $249 $200
Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 Hybrid Face Trimmer
Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 Hybrid Face Trimmer
Amazon : $40 $30
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar GPS Watch
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar GPS Watch
Amazon : $400 $280
Hydro Flask Insulated Stainless Steel 32 oz Water Bottle
Hydro Flask Insulated Stainless Steel 32 oz Water Bottle
Amazon : $50 $35
TCL 55″ NXTVISION Series Picture Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
TCL 55″ NXTVISION Series Picture Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
Amazon : $1,000 $698
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop (M5 Chip)
Apple 2026 MacBook Air 13″ Laptop (M5 Chip)
Amazon : $1,299 $1,099
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Face Stick SPF 40
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Face Stick SPF 40
Amazon : $32 $27
Nutribullet Pro+ Personal Pulse Blender
Nutribullet Pro+ Personal Pulse Blender
Amazon : $135 $80
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera
Amazon : $579 $469
iRobot Roomba 415X Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo
iRobot Roomba 415X Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo
Amazon : $800 $399
Bose SoundLink Max Bluetooth Speaker
Bose SoundLink Max Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon : $399 $279
Therabody TheraGun Prime Massage Gun
Therabody TheraGun Prime Massage Gun
Amazon : $330 $200
Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville BES870XL Barista Express Espresso Machine
Amazon : $690 $500
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Earbuds
Amazon : $179 $129
Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum
Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum
Amazon : $105 $81
Fluance RT80 Classic High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable Record Player
Fluance RT80 Classic High Fidelity Vinyl Turntable Record Player
Amazon : $250 $212
The Editors

The Editors

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