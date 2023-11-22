Backcountry’s Black Friday Sale Is the Mount Everest of Outdoor Gear Deals

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

By now, you’re probably feet deep in Black Friday sales. How about one that’ll help you dig out? Backcountry, retailer extraordinaire and carrier of all the best outdoor brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Filson and more, is throwing a blowout on all things gear and outdoor garb, including a ton of winter jackets and boots, all for up to 60% off. So, yeah, the Backcountry Black Friday sale is kind of one for the ages.

If that weren’t enough, Backcountry is offering 25% off 1 full-priced item — with exceptions for top brands like Patagonia Pendleton and Spyder, where the discount dips to 20% — on top of the sitewide discounts.

Of course, like other miraculous occurrences (and a weekend of Black Friday deals) the Backcountry sale is incredible…and fleeting. To help you capitalize on the sale, we’ve rounded up the best deals currently available. There are puffer jackets, Danner boots, vests from Filson, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. If you need more, check it out for yourself here. Below, the best deals from the Backcountry Black Friday sale.