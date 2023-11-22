Leisure > Gear

Backcountry’s Black Friday Sale Is the Mount Everest of Outdoor Gear Deals

Patagonia, Danner, Hoka...and that's just the beginning

a collage of items from the Backcountry sale on a mountain background
The Backcountry sale has all the outdoor deal you could need.
Backcountry
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
November 22, 2023 10:00 am
By now, you’re probably feet deep in Black Friday sales. How about one that’ll help you dig out? Backcountry, retailer extraordinaire and carrier of all the best outdoor brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Filson and more, is throwing a blowout on all things gear and outdoor garb, including a ton of winter jackets and boots, all for up to 60% off. So, yeah, the Backcountry Black Friday sale is kind of one for the ages.

If that weren’t enough, Backcountry is offering 25% off 1 full-priced item — with exceptions for top brands like Patagonia Pendleton and Spyder, where the discount dips to 20% — on top of the sitewide discounts.

Of course, like other miraculous occurrences (and a weekend of Black Friday deals) the Backcountry sale is incredible…and fleeting. To help you capitalize on the sale, we’ve rounded up the best deals currently available. There are puffer jackets, Danner boots, vests from Filson, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. If you need more, check it out for yourself here. Below, the best deals from the Backcountry Black Friday sale.

Outdoor Research Helium Down Hooded Jacket
Outdoor Research Helium Down Hooded Jacket
Backcountry : $299$224
Pendleton Marshall Chamois Shirt
Pendleton Marshall Chamois Shirt
Backcountry : $169$89
Danner Bull Run Moc Toe Boots
Danner Bull Run Moc Toe Boots
Backcountry : $250$187
Hydro Flask 20oz Wide Mouth Flex Cap 2.0 Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 20oz Wide Mouth Flex Cap 2.0 Water Bottle
Backcountry : $35$19
Oofos Ooahh Slide Sandals
Oofos Ooahh Slide Sandals
Backcountry : $60$48
The North Face Circaloft Pants
The North Face Circaloft Pants
Backcountry : $180$108
Clarks Wallabee Quilted Low Chukka
Clarks Wallabee Quilted Low Chukka
Backcountry : $180$108
Smartwool Run Cold Weather Target Cushion Running Socks
Smartwool Run Cold Weather Target Cushion Running Socks
Backcountry : $23$16
Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover
Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover
Backcountry : $169$101
Manastash Flex Climber Pants
Manastash Flex Climber Pants
Backcountry : $120$60
Bogs High Rain Boot
Bogs High Rain Boot
Backcountry : $90$68
Filson Eagle Plains Vest Liner
Filson Eagle Plains Vest Liner
Backcountry : $225$146
Patagonia Dirt Roamer 20L Pack
Patagonia Dirt Roamer 20L Pack

Backcountry : $159$64
Salomon S/Lab Phantasm Running Shoe
Salomon S/Lab Phantasm Running Shoe
Backcountry : $225$90
Backcountry Runoff 2.5L Rain Jacket
Backcountry Runoff 2.5L Rain Jacket

Backcountry : $179$125
Rumpl Printed Puffy 1-Person Blanket
Rumpl Printed Puffy 1-Person Blanket
Backcountry : $99$50
Stoic Carpenter Pants
Stoic Carpenter Pants
Backcountry : $79$40
On Cloud Hi Edge Defy Shoe
On Cloud Hi Edge Defy Shoe
Backcountry : $200$140

