Leisure > Food

Stanley Tucci Wants You to Enjoy the Cheese Course

We chatted with the actor and author about his latest collaboration with S.Pellegrino and Murray’s Cheese

By Amanda Gabriele
October 25, 2024 3:00 pm
stanley tucci wearing a navy suit standing behind a wood-topped kitchen island with a bottle of S.Pellegrino and a tower of cheese
Stanley Tucci teamed with S.Pellegrino and Murray's Cheese to create this culinary delight.
Matt Holyoak

I absolutely love a cheese course. Maybe it’s because I prefer savory things to sweets, meaning that if a cheese plate is listed on the dessert menu, I’ll choose it every time. In France, of course, you don’t have to decide between the two, as a cheese course is often offered before dessert. Either way, we need more cheese courses around these parts, so I got really excited when I heard about Stanley Tucci’s latest collaboration with S.Pellegrino — a four-tier cheese “cake” from one of InsideHook’s favorite epicurean shops, Murray’s Cheese.

“The idea of this simple collection of cheeses, it’s just a really beautiful thing to me,” Tucci told me during a Zoom interview last month. “My wife and I had a cake made out of tiers of cheese at our wedding.”

5 Underrated Regions Every Cheese Lover Should Visit
5 Underrated Regions Every Cheese Lover Should Visit
 We chatted with Cheese Journeys founder Anna Juhl to discover some of the world’s most beautiful cheese terroir

While not quite big enough to feed a wedding party, this festive cheese cake can certainly serve a sizable dinner party, whether it’s a holiday celebration or simply a “just because” gathering. It starts with a hefty wheel of Murray’s cave-aged Cornelia, followed by a mini Brie. It’s then topped with creamy La Tur and sharp provolone. All four cheeses were carefully chosen to pair together perfectly. “It’s really about different textures and different flavors,” the 63-year-old actor says. “Some are softer, some are a little harder. Some are sharper, some are sweeter.”

The package also includes a 1L bottle of S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water to pair with the towering cheese course, which Tucci drinks with pretty much everything. “It has a slight saltiness to it that I really love,” he says. “So I think pairing it with cheese is great, but pairing it with anything is great.”

a tier of three round cheeses topped with a cheese star on a blue cake stand sitting on a table with a candle, flowers and S.Pellegrino
The S.Pellegrino Holiday Cheese Cake
Evan Kalman

We assembled our own S.Pellegrino and Murray’s cheese cake in the office, and everyone agreed that the differing textures and flavors were delightful (which is no surprise, as Murray’s has the best cheese around). It’s also a massive amount of dairy that would no doubt spoil your appetite if you dug in too deep before a meal. Which brings me back to the cheese course — I often wonder why this delightful culinary tradition isn’t more popular. Tucci has some thoughts.

“I think people think that eating cheese is bad for you, but it’s not. Studies have shown that it’s not, depending on what kind of cheese you’re eating. There’s a huge amount of protein in it, but there’s also a huge amount of joy in it,” he laughs. “So why not have joy in your life?”

I couldn’t agree more. Have a little wine, have a little cheese and just enjoy yourself — life is too short not too, right?

S.Pellegrino and Stanley Tucci’s Holiday Cheese “Cake” will be available starting November 11 at murrayscheese.com.

More Like This

The YouTube Guide to Cooking, a collection of the best food channels as chosen by InsideHook
The YouTube Guide to Cooking
Two sandwiches made with toasted sourdough bread and filled with melted cheese and mushrooms sauteed with garlic
How to Make the Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich
jasper hill harbison cheese with crackers and pickles
Stop Buying French Cheese in the United States and Try These Instead
A cheese board at Cosyn Cymru
A Cheese Lover’s Guide to Northern Wales

Leisure > Food

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man working out with battle ropes in an empty gym. We're taking a look at the best YouTube channels for fitness and wellness.
The YouTube Guide to Wellness
BUGATCHI
BUGATCHI’s Latest Collection Solves Transitional Wardrobe Woes
Cartier's Tank Normale watch, Tank Américaine watch, Tank Française watch, Tank Jewelry watch and Tank Louis Cartier watch against a navy blue background
How to Buy a Cartier Tank
Huckberry Sale section
The Huckberry Sale Just Got a Refresh. Here’s What to Shop.
An illustration of a person peeling an orange.
Is Your Partner “Testing” You With These TikTok Trends?
Notre Dame football stadium, south bend, IN
This Is How You Pack a Cooler for a Tailgate

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Food, Right This Way

stanley tucci wearing a navy suit standing behind a wood-topped kitchen island with a bottle of S.Pellegrino and a tower of cheese

Stanley Tucci Wants You to Enjoy the Cheese Course

a long wooden table set for dinner inside a warm ceramics studio

A Dallas Ceramics Studio Is Hosting the Hottest Dinner Party in Texas

Various kitchen products from W&P, now on sale

Make Your Kitchen More Useful With This W&P Sale

The YouTube Guide to Cooking, a collection of the best food channels as chosen by InsideHook

The YouTube Guide to Cooking

Explore More Food

Keep Reading

From Filson to Percival this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Filson Jackets, Blundstones and Dutch Ovens

Pizza Oven

Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?

A HyperT Pro Wellness Pod at Canyon Ranch in Fort Worth, Texas

A Day at the Wellness Club Where Wealthy Texans Biohack Their Bodies

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer

The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer