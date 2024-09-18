How to Make the Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich

I’d be willing to bet that the first thing many of you learned how to cook was a grilled cheese sandwich because it’s simple, versatile and hits perfectly any time of day. That said, there is a stark difference between good and mind-blowing on the grilled cheese spectrum, and because we all deserve a mind-blowing sandwich sometimes, I’m here to break down what actually makes it shine.

Combining cheese and bread has been a culinary staple for a very long time, though the current iteration really took off because of two inventions in the early 1900s. First, in the 1910s, James L. Kraft patented a pasteurization process for cheese, allowing it to be mass-produced and stored for longer periods. Then, a few years later when sliced bread hit grocery shelves, the grilled cheese took off, using that newly popular American cheese. With no disrespect to melted American cheese, the grilled cheese has come a long way, especially now that high-quality cheeses are readily available.

A perfect grilled cheese needs to consider four elements: bread, cheese, fat, and add-ins and dips. The bread provides structure, flavor and texture to the sandwich — it should be sturdy enough to hold the cheese and any other fillings without falling apart, yet soft enough to achieve a crisp exterior and tender bite. The slice needs to be manageable, so half-an-inch thick is the sweet spot. Given their versatility, a hearty sourdough or ciabatta roll plays nicely with all cheeses. For a bolder choice, use a multigrain slice, which will bring a nutty flavor and texture to the sandwich.

The cheese is obviously the star, so choosing the right one is key. When pairing cheeses, there are a few aspects to consider. First, contrasting flavor intensity provides balance — think a bold cheese like sharp cheddar with a milder one like mozzarella. Melting qualities should also be considered; softer cheeses like brie or gouda melt better when paired with a firmer cheese. Finally, spiking the sandwich with an aged cheese like asiago or mature Gruyere helps add another dimension to the flavor and texture of the sandwich.

The most overlooked element of a grilled cheese is the cooking fat. Too little and the sandwich cooks unevenly, too much and your lunch is a grease bomb. Most think to use butter or olive oil, which are both great choices from a flavor and texture standpoint. But for a perfect grilled cheese, there’s a three-fat combo that hits the culinary sweet spot: lightly spreading the bread with mayo then cooking the sandwich in a 1:1 ratio of bacon fat and butter. The mayo ensures the sandwich crisps up beautifully without the risk of burning too quickly, while the butter and bacon fat adds that classic richness you expect from a grilled cheese.

If you want to include any add-ins or dips, each must complement but not overpower the sandwich. Savory options like aged ham and caramelized onions add umami. For a tangy contrast, pickles, mustard and sun-dried tomatoes all cut through the cheese’s creaminess. Sliced pears are also excellent for bringing a sweet depth to the sandwich. For dipping, classic tomato soup is the ultimate pairing, offering a rich, acidic counterpoint to the cheese (bonus points if the tomato soup is spiked with herbs like basil or oregano). For a twist, try dipping in a creamy roasted red pepper soup or beer cheese dip to double down on the savory notes.

To help you get started, here is my ultimate grilled cheese recipe, made with a decadent mix of mozzarella, Gruyere and sharp cheddar.

Three-Cheese Grilled Cheese With Tomato Basil Dip Servings: 1 Ingredients 1 cup passata or tomato puree

3 Tbsp. butter, divided

1 whole peeled garlic clove

4 leaves fresh basil

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 slices sourdough or ciabatta bread (about .5” thick)

2 slices sharp cheddar

2 slices mozzarella

1 slice Gruyere

1 Tbsp. bacon fat

1 Tbsp. mayonnaise

2 Tbsp. caramelized onions

2 slices crispy bacon Directions For the tomato basil dip: In a small saucepan, combine the passata, 2 Tbsp. butter, garlic, basil and a pinch of salt. Place over medium-low heat to steep as the grilled cheese is made.

For the grilled cheese: Spread a thin layer of mayonnaise on the outside of each slice of bread. With the mayo side face down, layer as follows: cheddar, caramelized onions, Gruyere, bacon and mozzarella. Close the sandwich and gently press down to secure ingredients. In a skillet over medium-low heat, melt 1 Tbsp. of butter and the bacon fat together. Place the assembled sandwich in the pan and cover with a lid. Cook slowly for 2 to 3 minutes on the first side, then gently flip and cook for another 2 minutes. Once cooked and golden brown, remove from heat and let cool slightly.

To serve: As the sandwich cools, remove the whole garlic and basil from the tomato mixture. Slice the sandwich in half and serve with the tomato basil dip.

