A Pro Butcher’s Recipe for Perfectly-Smoked Pork Chops

Even beginners can master it

By Amanda Gabriele
September 11, 2025 12:15 pm EDT
One of my favorite things about living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, is my proximity to Foster Sundry. This gourmet provisions store has everything from peak-season produce to a whole-animal butcher counter. I go there anytime I need charcuterie, cheese, ethically-sourced spices, and fruit and veggies that are actually ripe and flavorful (finding good produce in NYC can be a struggle). 

One day, while shopping for my usual homemade sausages (the green chorizo and beet/dill are my favorites), I spotted some smoked pork chops in the case. The butcher explained they would be around all fall and winter and could be frozen for later — a defrost and simple sear in a cast-iron skillet would bring it back to life. Intrigued, I bought one for that “later” scenario, an evening when I wanted a home-cooked meal but didn’t have a lot of time to make it.

And let me tell you, that meal was good. The pork chop was perfectly seasoned and smoked, so all it indeed needed was a quick sear (I used a little duck fat) to brown the surface and a side of sweet potato and veggies. 

The smoked pork chops left the butcher case this summer to make way for the fresh versions, but as fall approaches, the craving for smoked meat — at least mine, anyway — swiftly returns. “They will be back in the case in the next couple of weeks,” says Foster Sundry butcher Paul Kerin. “I like to think it’s more of an autumnal offering.”

The beauty of these smoked pork chops lies in their simplicity. Foster Sundry focuses on small, local producers, so the meat itself is already flavorful (and expertly cut by the butcher team). From there, salt, sugar and spices do the heavy lifting before a smoker brings the whole thing home. Best of all, they are easy enough to make in a domestic kitchen.

The butcher team at Foster uses pink curing salt (Prague Powder #1), but you can omit that ingredient if desired. “It’s not necessary if you are doing a small amount to be consumed quickly,” Kerin says. 

The recipe below is for five to seven smoked pork chops, which means you can either feed a big group or make a batch for later. Vacuum seal them before freezing to prevent freezer burn, and you’ll have a quick go-to the next time you want to cook but are short on time. “Once they are cooled, give them a nice hard sear on a skillet or grill,” Kerin says. “I like to serve with potatoes, sauerkraut and a simple green salad.”  

Foster Sundry Smoked Pork Chops

Servings: 5-7

Ingredients
  • 5 to 7 1-inch-thick pork chops (about 6 lbs.)
  • 2.5 liters water
  • 250 grams brown sugar
  • 138 grams kosher salt
  • 30 grams pink salt (curing salt/Prague powder #1) (optional)
  • Whole spices to your liking: juniper berries, peppercorns, rosemary, bay leaf, orange peel, etc.
Directions

    1. Make the brine up to 2 days ahead if you like. Add all ingredients, save for the pork chops, to a pot over medium-high heat. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sugar and salt are dissolved. Remove from heat and let cool completely.

    2. Immerse the chops in the cooled brine and cover for 3 days. After 3 days, allow the chops to equalize on a tray in the refrigerator overnight.

    3. The next day, smoke at around 200°F until the internal temperature reads 160°F. 

Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets.

