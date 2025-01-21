The Ultimate Guide to Smoking Meat in the Winter

It is no secret we think that grilling and smoking food outdoors is one of life’s greatest pleasures. But depending on where you live, the weather can be an unwelcome factor in your cooking routine. We’ve talked about how to tackle cold-weather grilling, but it’s also possible to run into issues using your smoker when the temperature drops. So to help you through your cooks this season, here are 10 tips to remember when smoking meat in the winter. After you get acquainted with our advice, try your hand at the delicious Smoked Pork Chili recipe we’ve included below.

Choose the Right Smoker

Insulated smokers or ceramic smokers retain heat better in cold weather, so use these if available. If using a pellet or other metallic smoker, consider adding insulation blankets designed for smokers to keep the heat in and steady.

Preheat the Smoker

Allow for extra time to preheat your smoker to ensure it’s at the right temperature before adding the meat; this will roughly be double the time it would take in the summer. Ceramic components take longer to heat up than metal, so you might need more than an hour to reach a constant temperature.

Monitor the Temperature Closely

Use a reliable probe thermometer to track both the smoker’s internal temperature and the meat’s temperature. Cold weather can cause rapid temperature drops, so frequent checks are necessary. In fact, ideal rigs will have three temperature probes: one for the meat, one in the middle of the smoker and one close to the wall of the smoker. Given colder outside temperatures, the chance of having an internal heat gradient is higher, leading to uneven cooking.

Wind Management

Wind can rob heat from your smoker extremely quickly — an uninsulated smoker can lose 3-5°F a minute in 10 mph winds. Position the smoker in a safe, sheltered area; smoking in garages and near houses may seem tempting, but safety is paramount, so avoid these areas. Consider using temporary windbreaks made of cinder block or brick to help curb the issue if needed.

Keep the Lid Closed

Every time you open the smoker, you lose heat, which takes longer to recover both heat and moisture in cold conditions. Plan ahead and minimize lid openings to keep the warm, moist air in the smoker where it belongs.

Use More Fuel

Colder weather requires more fuel to maintain consistent temperatures. Stock up on wood, charcoal or pellets, depending on your model. Also note that if wood is your primary heat source, you can over-smoke the meat by adding too much. In this case, consider supplementing with a bit of chunk charcoal to help carry the thermal load.

Keep Moisture in Check

Winter air tends to be drier, which can affect your meat’s juiciness and how the smoke intermingles with the meat itself. Use a water pan in the smoker to maintain humidity, and spritz the meat sparingly with apple juice, vinegar or water to keep it moist.

Adjust Cooking Time

Smoking in cold weather can take longer because of heat loss and slower recovery times. Be patient and allow for extended cooking times in your planning. Rely on your thermometer and the tips above to minimize cooking delays.

Choose the Right Foods

Larger and fatty cuts like brisket and pork shoulder retain heat better and are less affected by external temperature fluctuations. Additionally, pre-cooked meats like sausages and vegetables like chili peppers will be more forgiving in the winter, as their internal temperature is less critical. Avoid smaller, drier cuts like chicken breast and whitefish, as they are more prone to drying out in the winter air and have less fat to insulate against rapid temperature swings.

Have a Backup Plan

Winter weather can be unpredictable. There is no shame in finishing the meat in an oven if the smoker struggles to maintain temperature or conditions become extreme. It is far better to have safe, oven-cooked meat than smoked meat that is undercooked or with a mediocre flavor and texture.

A perfect winter dish Jody Horton

Now you can use these tips and tricks to make Smoked Pork Chili, using ingredients that thrive in cold-weather smoking. This recipe lives between a traditional chili and Mexican carnitas, celebrating the best of both dishes.

Smoked Pork Chili Servings: 6 Ingredients 1 Tbsp. ground black pepper

3 Tbsp. sweet paprika

1 Tbsp. ground cumin

2 Fresno chiles

2 serrano peppers

2 Roma tomatoes

3 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

1 medium onion, diced

.25 tsp. salt

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 cups beer (stout or lager)

4 cups homemade beef stock

2 bay leaves Directions Prep the pork shoulder by trimming any excess fat and seasoning with the kosher salt, black pepper, sweet paprika and cumin. Let it sit at room temperature for 30 to 60 minutes to allow the flavors to penetrate. As the pork rests, preheat your smoker to 225–250°F, using hickory, oak or apple wood for a balanced flavor profile. Place the pork shoulder fat side up on the grates and smoke until it reaches an internal temperature of 195°F, about 1.5 to 2 hours per pound. Once done, wrap the shoulder in foil or butcher paper and let it rest for at least 30 minutes before shredding. Once the pork shoulder comes off the heat, toss the Fresno chiles, serrano peppers and Roma tomatoes in one Tbsp. of vegetable oil. Place on a sheet pan and smoke for 60 minutes at 225–250°F as the pork rests and the rest of the chili comes together. Once the pork is rested, remove the bone and shred the meat. Set the pork in a slow cooker set on high.

Place a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the remaining two Tbsp. of vegetable oil and sweat the onions for 7 to 8 minutes, adding the .25 tsp. of salt to help the process. Once the onions are sweated, add the garlic and cook for another minute. Deglaze the pan with the beer, then add everything into the slow cooker. Remove the chiles and tomatoes from the smoker. For a milder chili, remove the seeds from the chiles; for a hotter batch, leave them in. De-stem the chiles and place into a blender along with the tomatoes and a cup of beef stock. Blend until smooth, then add the purée to the slow cooker. Add the remaining beef stock and bay leaves to the slow cooker and cook on high for 2 to 4 hours to allow flavors to meld. Serve with cornbread or on top of tortilla chips.

