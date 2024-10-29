No dish embodies fall quite like chili. At tailgates, potlucks and in slow cookers across the land, chili is a warm bowl of spicy, meaty comfort food. Much like hot dogs and hamburgers, each region of the United States prefers their bowl a little bit differently. Whether you like yours with beans (or consider that blasphemy) or serve it with noodles, these 11 regional chili styles are as different as they are delicious.

Texas Chili

When it comes to chili, Texas style is the undisputed heavyweight champion. Originating around San Antonio in the mid 1800s, chile con carne became popular with the food pioneers affectionately known as “Chili Queens.” This original version was a no-bean, no-tomato affair that showcased the region’s passion for beef and bold flavors. In many ways, Texas chili was one of the first true Tex-Mex foods.

Today, in true Texan fashion, bold simplicity reigns supreme. The star of the show is beef, often in the form of chuck roast or brisket, cut into large, hearty pieces or coarsely ground (aptly called a chili grind) that simmers until tender. The richness of the meat is complemented by a blend of dried chiles, most commonly ancho, pasilla and cascabel, which bring deep, smoky heat and a complex earthiness to the dish. Spices like cumin and garlic are used liberally, but you won’t find any fillers like beans or tomatoes overshadowing the beef and chiles. For many Texans, adding anything beyond beef and chili peppers is sacrilegious, though a handful may sprinkle in some masa harina to thicken the sauce. Served with cornbread or enjoyed on its own, a bowl of Texas chili is a celebration of the state’s no-frills, beef-forward approach to food, just as it was more than a century ago.

5-Way Cincinnati chili at Camp Washington Chili in Cincinnati Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Cincinnati Chili

Originating from Greek immigrants in the 1920s (most famously from Tom Kiradjieff at Empress Chili), Cincinnati chili is a unique take on the dish. It’s more of a Mediterranean-spiced meat sauce, inspired by the Greek sauce saltsa kima, which is often served over spaghetti and garnished in layers, known as “ways.” The secret to Cincinnati chili’s distinctive flavor lies in the use of warm spices typically found in Middle Eastern and Greek cooking. Cinnamon, allspice, cloves, nutmeg and even a hint of unsweetened chocolate or cocoa powder find their way into the mix, creating a complex, slightly sweet profile that sets it apart from its Southwestern cousins.

The method of cooking Cincinnati chili is also unique: the beef is boiled rather than browned, allowing it to break down finely and fully absorb the spices. The result is a thinner, sauce-like consistency that’s perfect for its signature serving style — piled on a plate of spaghetti and topped with shredded cheddar cheese. For the adventurous, additional toppings like onions, beans and oyster crackers can create a “five-way” experience. To locals, Cincinnati chili is a way of life; to those not from Ohio, the bold cinnamon and warm spices can be more of an acquired taste.

New Mexico Chile Verde

New Mexico draws its signature flavor from the region’s prized green Hatch chiles, a variety grown in the valleys around Hatch, New Mexico. This dish, often called chile verde (and yes, they spell it “chile” in NM), is a staple in homes and restaurants throughout the Southwest.

Unlike its red chili counterparts, New Mexico chile verde gets its vibrant color and bold, smoky flavor from fresh or roasted Hatch chiles, which range in heat from mild to spicy, offering a balanced kick that defines the dish. It’s typically made with chunks of pork shoulder, slow cooked to perfection, which allows the meat to become tender and meld with the heat and brightness of the green chiles.

Cooking New Mexico green chile is a labor of love. The pork is browned first and then simmered with roasted green chiles, onions, garlic and cumin. Some recipes add tomatillos or a squeeze of lime juice for an extra layer of tang. The result is a hearty, flavorful stew with a texture that’s rich but not overly thick.

Kansas City Chili

Kansas City may be best known for its legendary barbecue, but it also boasts a distinctive regional take on chili. This hearty dish pays homage to the area’s love affair with rich, comforting flavors and status as a Midwestern barbecue capital. Combining the robust, beefy profile of chili with the smoky sweetness of Kansas City barbecue, this chili perfectly reflects the city’s culinary roots.

The origins of Kansas City chili can be traced back to the early 20th century, with Dixon’s Famous Chili Parlor in Independence, Missouri, credited for popularizing the dish in 1919. At its core, Kansas City chili features ground chuck, though some also spike it with smoked pork shoulder. The beef is cooked slowly, allowing it to break down into tender, flavorful bites, often simmered with onions, garlic and classic chili spices like cumin and chili powder.

What makes Kansas City chili unique is its balance of sweet, spicy and smoky flavors. Along with the beef, you’ll find fire-roasted tomatoes, smoked paprika and often a hint of barbecue sauce, bringing a signature Kansas City twist. Many recipes also incorporate brown sugar and molasses, giving the chili a subtle sweetness that enhances its complex flavor. Some versions include beans, but as it does in Texas, this can spark debate among purists. It’s typically served with cornbread or over rice.

Indiana “Hoosier” Chili

Hoosier chili takes a more flexible approach compared to other styles. While it shares many classic chili elements such as ground beef, onions and kidney beans, what sets it apart is the blend of accessible ingredients. Spices like chili powder, cumin and paprika are standard, but many cooks add their own touches; additions of green bell peppers, canned vegetable juice and cooked elbow macaroni are all very common. The resulting dish lands somewhere between chili, stew and pasta sauce.

Another hallmark of Indiana chili is the breadth of toppings. It’s often served with shredded cheese, diced onions, sour cream and/or chives, transforming it into a delightfully filling bowl of flavors. All told, Hoosier chili is less of a recipe and more of a reflection of Midwestern resourcefulness and flavors.

Oklahoma Chili

Oklahoma’s chili tradition dates back to Mexican vendors after the 1889 Land Run, with chili parlors like Baxter’s in Oklahoma City and Ike’s Chili in Tulsa becoming iconic. Unlike other regional styles, Oklahoma chili often balances a touch of sweetness with smoky spices, occasionally adding Worcestershire sauce or smoked paprika for depth. In many ways, it’s a melting pot of other chili styles and often takes a “no rules” approach.

Oklahoma chili is a hearty dish that blends the flavors of the Midwest and Southwest, emphasizing beef chuck (ground and cubed are both acceptable) and beans. Beef is browned with onions, garlic and spices like chili powder, cumin and paprika, creating a rich base. Warm spices often found in Cincinnati chili are not uncommon in a bowl of Oklahoma chili, and it’s thickened with tomatoes and often includes kidney beans (though some versions also use pinto beans).

Competitors at the Chili Cook Off held at Conejo Creek Park in Thousand Oaks, CA Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

California Chili

California chili is less of a strict regional style and more of a fusion that pulls from the state’s diverse culinary influences, particularly Mexican cuisine. It’s both flavorful and versatile, offering a milder heat than other styles.

One of the key ingredients is California chili powder, made from dried Anaheim peppers. These peppers originated in New Mexico but were adapted to California’s growing conditions in the late 19th century. Anaheim peppers have a mild, slightly sweet flavor, which gives California chili its characteristic warmth without overwhelming heat. Other spices like cumin, oregano and garlic powder add depth to the chili. While tri-tip is sometimes used, traditional ground beef or turkey also work well, and the base typically includes beans and diced tomatoes.

Arizona-Style Chili

Arizona features its own unique take on chili, influenced by the state’s blend of Mexican, Native American and cowboy culinary traditions. Arizona-style chili often features beef or pork combined with a variety of regional chiles, like Anaheim or poblano peppers, which lend it a smoky, mild heat. Recipes typically include tomatoes and a mix of Southwestern spices like cumin, oregano and guajillo chili powder, reflecting the state’s deep ties to Mexican cuisine.

One notable example is Santa Cruz chili from Tumacacori, which has been a staple since the 1930s, using locally-grown chiles with a focus on bold, earthy flavors. The dish’s popularity in Arizona’s roadhouses emphasizes slow-cooked meat, often with a thick, hearty consistency. The result is a flavorful, filling dish that’s perfect for the region’s rugged landscape.

Illinois Red/Springfield Chilli

Springfield, Illinois, has a proud and unique chilli (the locals spell it with two lls) tradition that dates back to the early 1900s, often referred to as Illinois red chilli or Springfield chilli. The story begins with A. W. “Abe” Flatt, who opened the Dew Chilli Parlor in 1909, becoming one of the city’s earliest and most influential chili pioneers. Flatt is often credited with bringing this distinctive, meat-forward style to central Illinois, where it quickly gained popularity among locals.

Springfield chilli is known for its rich red color, achieved through heavy use of chili powder and cayenne pepper, along with a hearty base of ground beef. Another key component is beef suet, the rendered fat from beef, which gives the chili a rich, savory depth and smooth texture. Combined with onions, canned tomato sauce and kidney beans, it eats more like an ultra-rich soup than a traditional chili.

Wisconsin Bratwurst Chili

Wisconsin bratwurst chili highlights the state’s love for beer brats and heartwarming comfort food. This variation replaces traditional ground beef with sliced bratwurst, often cooked in beer before being added to the chili mix, giving the dish a distinct Wisconsin flavor. The beer enhances the smoky, savory taste of the brats, adding depth to the chili.

The chili itself is a hearty mix of beans (often pinto, cannellini or black beans), diced tomatoes, onions, garlic, chili powder and sometimes corn. Served with shredded cheddar, onions and sometimes sauerkraut for a unique twist, Wisconsin bratwurst chili is popular at tailgates and potluck dinners across the state​.

The scene inside Lafayette Coney Island in Detroit, Michigan Bloomberg via Getty Images

Detroit Coney Chili

Few things are as iconic to Detroit as the Coney dog, and at the heart of this beloved dish is Detroit Coney chili (aka Coney sauce, or chili if you’re a local). Unlike typical chili recipes, this is more of a finely seasoned meat sauce that’s designed to be ladled over hot dogs rather than eaten from a bowl. Similar to Cincinnati chili, the origins of Detroit Coney chili trace back to Greek immigrants who came to the United States in the early 20th century, combining their culinary heritage with American flavors and ingredients to create a distinctive regional food culture.

At its core, Detroit Coney chili is a meat-based sauce, typically made with ground beef, onions and a mix of spices that includes chili powder, cumin and sometimes a dash of allspice or cinnamon. The key to its texture is its smoothness — the beef is finely ground and simmered to a tender consistency. When compared to Cincinnati chili, Coney sauce features a gentler flavor and meatier texture that this (biased) food writer vastly prefers.

The chili is best known for its starring role atop a grilled hot dog nestled in a steamed bun and generously topped with yellow mustard and diced onions. There’s a great rivalry between Lafayette Coney Island and American Coney Island, both established in Detroit in the early 1900s by Greek immigrant families. To this day, Detroiters remain fiercely loyal to their favorite Coney spot, with the chili being the ultimate deciding factor.