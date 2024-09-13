The United States of Diaspora

“Hospitality is not just an industry but also a foundational value in many cultures,” Halloran says. “Trying new or unfamiliar foods helps us understand the world a little better. It’s one of the few embodied experiences we can all share at the same level. Liking a new dish (or not) only shows you something about yourself and your preferences rather than anything fundamental about another country. Thinking about what foods we most enjoy and how to explain that to someone else can be a fun way to break down cultural barriers.”