Where to Eat Brunch in West Hollywood

West Hollywood knows how to do brunch. Come weekend mornings, the cafes, coffee shops and restaurant patios are abuzz with a very West Hollywood mix of people — from those looking to cure their hangovers to fresh-faced overachievers who’ve already worked out and went on a hike. In fact, West Hollywood loves brunch so much, you’ll need at least a half year of weekends to work through all the worthy eateries. So we suggest you start with our five favorite go-to spots below. Each offers the ideal combination of beautiful atmosphere and delicious food, making them perfect for casual meet-ups with friends, showing off the LA lifestyle to out-of-town guests or adding to your itinerary if you’re just traveling through.

Great White T Roberto Amado-Cattaneo

With its effortlessly cool California-meets-Mediterranean aesthetic, curated playlists and friendly staff, you’ll want to make Great White your go-to neighborhood spot. Like their other locations in LA’s Larchmont Village and Venice Beach, the WeHo outpost serves up crowd-pleasing fare that’s clean, fresh and thoughtfully simple (and in a town where more is more, this is a welcome reprieve). For brunch, snag a table on the large, covered patio and start with a juice and an order of the banana bread with whipped honeycomb. From there, consider the ricotta hotcake, breakfast burrito or the Great White Breakie (folded eggs, bacon, avocado, goat cheese, roasted tomato, arugula and sourdough). And if you’re starting late and craving something more on the lunch side of brunch, the poke bowl or smoked salmon pizza, along with a glass of natural wine, won’t disappoint.

The Butcher’s Daughter Ashley Randall Photography

NYC export The Butcher’s Daughter first landed in LA in 2016 with the opening of their breezy outpost on Venice’s Abbot Kinney Blvd. But if Venice feels far, don’t worry — their newest location in West Hollywood is open, thriving and centrally located. If you can, snag a bistro table on their small patio along Melrose Avenue, which gives off a European cafe vibe. No seating outside? You’ll enjoy the spacious and sun-filled interior that’s anchored by a 25-foot-long greenhouse-like structure that doubles as a bar. Speaking of booze, the brunch cocktails here are worth the visit alone, with standouts like the Wakey Wakey (vodka, espresso, vanilla syrup, coffee liquor) and the flight of four mini Mimosas (each made with one of their cold-pressed juices). Food wise, this vegetarian menu will make you say meat-schmeat with choices like their coconut yogurt, lemon lavender waffle and the Surfer’s Burrito (egg, crispy potato, cheddar cheese, avocado, jalapeño crema slaw).

Zinqué Zinqué

While Zinqué has several locations around LA and SoCal, there’s something particularly special about their spot in West Hollywood. Open from 7 a.m. until late, Zinqué transforms throughout the day from a European-style cafe where you can linger with a coffee and your laptop, to a laid-back lunch spot, ideal happy hour hang out (4 to 6 p.m., Monday-Friday) and a full-service bistro at night. Simply put, Zinqué WeHo, which celebrates its 10-year anniversary in 2024, is a neighborhood staple. For weekend brunch, get a table on the patio and order a smoothie or their baklava latte, made with espresso, pistachio milk, honey, orange blossom and cardamom. For food, follow your gut, but surefire winners include the brioche French toast with fresh berries and the soft scramble. If you’re leaning towards lunch, they have a great sandwich menu but are best known for Le Bowl (brown rice with avocado, tomatoes, arugula, comté cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano, sriracha mayo and rotisserie chicken).

Cecconi’s Jakob Layman

Cecconi’s, a high-end Italian restaurant owned by Soho House, has locations around the world in cities like London, New York, Istanbul and Berlin. And if you find yourself wanting a more classic brunch in a plush and polished environment, make a reservation at their sole West Coast location in West Hollywood. Seating-wise, pick from a spacious brick patio behind a tall hedge which provides privacy from the street, an indoor/outdoor front room with a retractable roof, or a seat at the stately bar with it’s white marble top and comfortable wood and leather stools. Once settled, peruse the concise brunch menu and opt for old-school favorites like a Bloody Mary and Eggs Benedict. If you have a real appetite and want to splurge, order the steak and eggs (which comes with hash browns on the side) or the black truffle pizza with squash blossom and goat cheese.

Gracias Madre Talia Dinwiddie

Home to one of LA’s most beautiful (and popular) patios, it’s all about dining alfresco at Gracias Madre. The spacious outdoor area — which wraps around large olive trees with wicker lanterns hanging from their branches — is the right spot if you’re after a boozy brunch on a sunny weekend morning. First and foremost, they have bottomless Mimosas, then there’s a cocktail list focused almost exclusively on tequilas and mezcals (meaning they make a mean Margarita). On the food front, know that this is a vegan Mexican restaurant, which means no meat, eggs or typical brunch fare. Therefore, come prepared to try something new, like the Crepas Mexicanas, Cazuela de Calabacitas (housemade frittata with zucchini, tomato, onion, jalapeño, cashew mozzarella, chipotle salsa, black beans and corn tortillas) or really lean into the vegan of it all with the huevos rancheros, made using tofu scramble and soy chorizo.

