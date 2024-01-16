Los Angeles > Culture

Where to Work Out in West Hollywood

Welcome to the promised land for the fitness-obsessed

By Trevor Morrow
January 16, 2024 6:22 am
Interior of Silver Springs
Whatever kind of workout you’re after, you can find it in WeHo
Emma Jenkinson

Home to numerous gyms and countless fitness studios, West Hollywood is LA’s undisputed epicenter of fitness. Really, walk or drive around this trendy city-within-a-city and you’ll quickly notice you can’t go more than a few blocks without passing a place to workout. This means that whether you’re visiting from out of town and looking to try something new, or a local looking to mix up your routine on the regular, you’ll have easy access to every kind of fitness offering imaginable.

To help you wade through the multitude of options, we’ve zeroed in on five places we think you’ll want to consider first — from tried-and-true standbys, to celebrity favorites, to a brand new spot from the world’s leading athletic apparel company.  

weight plates made from recycled shoes with the Nike symbol on them
Nike Training Studio’s weight plates
Nike Training Studio

Nike Training Studio 

While Nike Studios plans to roll out Nike Training Studio and Nike Running Studio locations across the country over the next several years, those in SoCal won’t have to wait. Joining the inaugural Newport Beach location, the second-ever Nike Training Studio opened in West Hollywood at the end of December 2023, just in time to make good on your New Year’s fitness resolutions. Inside the crisp, clean and Nike-branded space where the kettlebells are stamped with a swoosh and the weight plates are made from recycled shoes, you’ll find a rotating selection of 50-minute classes designed to work specific muscle groups and help you “build full-body strength and athleticism without ever burning out.” The classes, a combination of HIIT and strength workouts, are broken into three main types (all named after Nike’s most populars shoes) and utilize equipment like sleds, sandbags and weights, plus athletic conditioning exercises like jumps, swings, rotations, agility drills, deadlifts, push-ups and shoulder presses. 

Interior of Barry's with treadmills and other workout equipment in mirrored room with dim red lights
Barry’s studio
Barry’s

Barry’s

You can’t talk about fitness studios in West Hollywood without mentioning Barry’s. Founded in WeHo 25 years ago, Barry’s has since grown into a national and international brand, with locations across the US and around the world. Their signature, 50-minute HIIT classes combine cardio and strength training via alternating sessions spent sprinting on treadmills and lifting weights on the floor. Classes focus on different body parts, depending on the day of the week, and those weary of running can always skip the treadmill entirely by selecting “double floor” when you book (you’ll spend the full class using weights). And new in early 2024, Barry’s will wrap up a quarter century at their original West Hollywood location and move into brand new and much larger space just a quick jog down Santa Monica Boulevard. As part of the move, they’ll also introduce classes with stationary bikes instead of treadmills. 

Get to Know “Chaos Training,” the More Fun Version of Lifting
Get to Know “Chaos Training,” the More Fun Version of Lifting
 Earthquake bars, steel maces, medicine balls: this alternative regimen is tough but never boring
Interior of Rumble's studio, with workout equipment and club-like lighting
Rumble
Rumble

Rumble

Located in the heart of the Sunset Strip, Rumble is conveniently positioned for both resident Angelenos and visitors staying at nearby hotels. Their signature, 45-minute class, which is part cardio boxing, part HIIT-style weights workout, is broken into 10 three-minute rounds with recovery time between each round. If that doesn’t suit you, they also offer a longer, 60-minute class with 12 rounds of work and a shorter, 30-minute boxing-only class. Whichever option you choose, the studio’s club-like lights and sound system, along with Rumble’s motivational instructors, will help power you through. And if you’ve never thrown a punch, don’t be intimidated. Simply arrive five minutes early and an instructor will teach you the six basic boxing punches you’ll use in class.

Exterior of Dogpound gym photographed in black and white
Dogpound
Nigel Barker

Dogpound

From the outside, Dogpound’s sleek, all-black building with deeply tinted windows accurately conveys the fact that this is one of West Hollywood’s most exclusive gyms. And you’d assume that with the countless celebrities who work out here, you wouldn’t be allowed through the door without a membership — but that isn’t the case. Semi-private personal training sessions are offered a la carte, as are their group fitness classes. Check out their cardio-focused HIIT class, their bodyweight-centric calisthenics class which Dogpound says will “help you build supreme functional strength and mental fortitude,” or their “full body burner” mat pilates class. So whether you’re in town for a weekend and looking for a taste of the LA lifestyle or a local looking for a more consistent fitness home, Dogpound is a solid option. And if you’re bicoastal, check out Dogpound’s original NYC location in Soho. 

Group of women laying on mats in a fitness studio
Silver Springs
Emma Jenkinson

Silver Springs

When you’re ready for something lower impact and a bit more zen, check out yoga and pilates studio Silver Springs. While the aesthetic here feels more like an art gallery than a workout studio, don’t be fooled — the studio’s heated classes mean you’ll be in for a solid sweat session. Yoga wise, they offer a vinyasa class called Power Flow which promises to “build strength, foster flexibility and get your heart rate up,” as well as Yin, a more gentle, slow moving practice. On the pilates side, there’s HIIT Pilates and Mat Pilates, both of which utilize bands, blocks and weights instead of traditional pilates reformers (so fear not if those machines intimidate you). Each class lasts 60 minutes, and again, takes place in a heated room — so come ready to sweat.

More Like This

nauseous from working out
Why Puking After a Workout Is Nothing to Be Proud Of
a black bag on a blue background
What to Keep in Your Gym Bag, Because This Is the Year Your Resolution Will Stick
A Vuori's Strato Tech Tee on a yellow background
Stuff We Swear By: Two Years Later, and This Vuori Tee Is Still My Favorite Workout Shirt
A man lunging across a gym floor.
Is the “Matterhorn Method” the Future of Fitness?

Los Angeles > Culture
Wellness > Fitness
Los Angeles
Wellness
Trevor Morrow is a Los Angeles-based writer and photographer specializing in luxury, wellness and adventure travel. His career, which began with the launch of a successful travel blog, has brought him around the world and afforded...Read More

Most Popular

Crawfish in a bowl seasoned with corn on the cob
Where to Find the Best Viet-Cajun Crawfish in Houston
Mike McCarthy watches the Dallas Cowboys.
Why the Browns, Dolphins, Cowboys, Rams, Steelers and Eagles Lost on Super Wild Card Weekend
Bar area at Allegory, with round bar and bottles behind it
The 10 Best Hotel Bars in DC
Glasses of wine and wine bottles
Chicago’s 7 Best Wine Bars
pastrami
The 10 Best Food Tours in NYC
A staff member interacts with the exhibit during a media preview of the exhibition "teamLab: Continuity" at Akiko Yamazaki and Jerry Yang Pavilion of Asian Art Museum in San Francisco
The Best Free Museums in San Francisco to Visit This Year

Recommended

Suggested for you

Crawfish in a bowl seasoned with corn on the cob
Where to Find the Best Viet-Cajun Crawfish in Houston
Mike McCarthy watches the Dallas Cowboys.
Why the Browns, Dolphins, Cowboys, Rams, Steelers and Eagles Lost on Super Wild Card Weekend
Bar area at Allegory, with round bar and bottles behind it
The 10 Best Hotel Bars in DC
Glasses of wine and wine bottles
Chicago’s 7 Best Wine Bars
pastrami
The 10 Best Food Tours in NYC
A staff member interacts with the exhibit during a media preview of the exhibition "teamLab: Continuity" at Akiko Yamazaki and Jerry Yang Pavilion of Asian Art Museum in San Francisco
The Best Free Museums in San Francisco to Visit This Year

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Interior of Silver Springs

Where to Work Out in West Hollywood

Alarm clock

Is Light the Key to Waking Up Early?

Bird landing

Hearing Birds Sing Can Be Good For Your Health

Ear

Can a New App Bring Relief to People Living With Tinnitus?

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

A map focused on wellness destinations, but these vacations redefine the term "wellness"

8 Wellness Destinations for Anyone Not Into “Wellness”

A selection of non-alcoholic "spirits" for Dry January

The 20 Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits for Dry January and Beyond

US actor Jeremy Allen White arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Best Menswear Looks From the 2024 Emmy Awards

An adult in a camo winter jacket sledding down a hill.

How to Go Sledding as an Adult, According to a Skateboarder