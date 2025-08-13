We Had Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Plan Your Next Date Night

At 26 years old, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham may be young, but he has already perfected the art of the stay-at-home date night, and for the most part, it’s budget-friendly — unless you want to take that extra step of flying to Italy beforehand.

The real essence of entrepreneur Peltz Beckham’s perfect date night formula for him and his wife, actress/entrepreneur Nicola Peltz Beckham, is simple: homemade pasta, plus wine, plus Gilmore Girls. “The reason I love making pasta is that it takes all day,” he says. “I get up pretty early with my dogs, I go to the market and I’m just cooking all day. Then my wife and I have some wine and we put on a show. The whole house smells amazing. That’s the date night.”

Spaghetti Bolognese and the Art of Scarpetta

If you want to get into specifics, Peltz Beckham told InsideHook he often cooks spaghetti bolognese using Barilla Al Bronzo’s signature bronze cut pasta, as it has a better texture for the sauce to soak up, bringing the meal to the “unbelievable” level. This also makes it the perfect vehicle for Scarpetta, the beloved Italian time-honored technique of using the bread to soak up every last drop of sauce on your plate.

Our chef, who also owns the hot sauce brand Cloud23, recently partnered with Barilla on their Al Bronzo pasta line. The newly revamped pasta line released two new pasta shapes, along with a seductive, all-red packaging redesign.

Peltz Beckham is quite particular about how his pasta is prepared. “I’m very picky about how I like my pasta cooked. I like it al dente, but I try not to cook my pasta in water before I put it in the sauce,” he says. “I purposely make my bolognese a little bit more watery and then cook my pasta in the sauce.” Pair it with a 2015 Bryant Family Wine, and you are good to go.

“My wife comes home from work, the house smells so good and then we’re excited to have a shower, get in our pajamas, sit on the sofa and have a glass of wine,” he adds. “Who can say no to that?”

Though they do love a cozy night at home, Peltz Beckham will happily bring those cooking skills on the road like he did on their 2022 honeymoon. Cruising along the Mediterranean coast, making stops in Saint-Tropez and Portofino, Peltz Beckham prepared fresh homemade tomato pasta for them, sourcing ingredients from the local markets. But when he isn’t cooking for himself and his wife in Italy, they love to find small, local hole-in-the-wall restaurants.

Though after all of their traveling, the celebrity couple has the perfect jet lag cure, Peltz Beckham tells us: “Cloud 23 Sweet Jalapeno Hot Sauce garbanzo spaghetti.” And maybe a shower.

The Next Great Culinary Challenge?

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, who is, of course, the oldest son of global superstar couple David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, says it was Nanny Peggy who inspired his love of cooking at a young age with the sandwiches she would make him. And though making homemade pasta sounds like the ultimate aphrodisiac, his next culinary goal sounds even more tantalizing.

”I think it would be really cool to learn how to make amazing bread,” he says. Homemade bread and a Gilmore Girls binge? He may have gone too far.