8 Beverly Hills Restaurants to Check Out Right Now

Beverly Hills will always be one of the foremost culinary destinations in the world. It’s got a name-brand cache, like a check that never bounces — and you’ll need said blank check if you want to dine here, too. Price point aside, there are so many stunning new rooftops and classic neighborhood haunts that a mix of both is the right way to spend your summer dining budget. For that new, chef-driven southern Italian deliciousness, there’s no better place right now than Funke, the eponymous third entry into Evan Funke’s restaurant portfolio in LA.

For another newcomer, a hidden patio quite literally called The Hideaway on Rodeo Drive has paid dividends to one of its foremost investors, Ryan Phillipe. And since it is patio season, a brief look at the new one from the SLS Hotel. All this plus a couple of tried and true staples: here’s everywhere you should dine in Beverly Hills this summer.

Funke’s exterior, facing Santa Monica Blvd Eric Wolfinger

This glorious three-story paean to Evan Funke’s particular take on Italian dining has been the hottest reservation in Beverly Hills ever since it opened (if not before). Good luck trying to get a table here if you don’t know someone who knows someone, but there’s always coming on the early side to try for a walk-in, or heading up to the roof, Bar Funke, where it’s technically all walk-in spots. If and when you do secure a seat (or a spot at the glowing pink bar), the squash blossoms and artichokes are both must-haves.

9388 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

LaDiDa’s brand-new pool deck and rooftop restaurant feature colorful cocktails LaDiDa

Right on La Cienega Boulevard, the SLS Hotel is one of the more lowkey properties in the area, but they’ve decided to step into the spotlight this summer with a brand-new pool deck and rooftop restaurant. LaDiDa is an 11,5000 square foot poolside space, all outdoors, with additional areas for relaxed seating and daybeds as well as more formal restaurant tables and seasonal California cuisine that spans everything from seafood pasta to vegan ceviche (starring hearts of palm) to filet mignon. If you’re looking to try a brand-new spot with a view, this six-story rooftop property should be your next stop.

465 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048

Hideaway is Beverly Hills’s premier spot for upscale Mexican food and brunch Margaritas Vincent Madero

A Margarita cart and boozy popsicles… what else do you really need during a summer brunch? Already a great destination in the heart of Beverly Hills for upscale Mexican food, The Hideaway has rolled out a decadent new brunch menu that makes it a great place for recovering from your hangover, meeting up with your friends who no longer go out for late-night party sessions, or just indulging in a little day drinking. While the full lunch menu is available during brunch hours, splurge on some steak and eggs, chilaquiles or the churro sticky bun for dessert. And when you get that dessert course, there’s a pretty delicious off-menu boozy coffee drink to be had too — ask your server about it.

421 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Dante features stunning views, with a terrace that opens up to an expansive look at the sprawling neighborhood and the Sunset Strip Linden Pride

This is another mainstay for those who are interested in dining in Beverly Hills not just for the excellent, stiff drinks and exquisite cuisine, but for the views, too. Tucked inside of The Maybourne Hotel, Dante has the best views in all of Beverly Hills, with a terrace that opens up to an expansive look at the whole sprawling neighborhood as well as the Sunset Strip above it. If you’ve snagged a golden hour table here, obviously get the Martini — it’s decadent, cold and perfect — but don’t stop at drinks. The entire menu of Italian classics will delight and surprise you, especially the pizza.

225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Matū only serves grass-fed Wagyu beef from New Zealand’s First Light Farms Marilynne Bell

If you’re in the area and looking for an excellent steakhouse, there’s only one place I recommend, and that’s Matū. In some ways the first of its kind, Matū only serves grass-fed Wagyu beef from New Zealand’s First Light Farms, and once you dig into their story, you’ll be just as fascinated as everyone else. But even if you don’t get into the technical details of how and why the beef served here is both ethically raised and better for the planet, the astonishing flavor will stop you in your tracks. With everything cooked to the restaurant’s signature “warm red” and a whole slew of sides and appetizers to boot — not to mention a killer wine list — this restaurant has all you need and more. Don’t leave without trying one of the ribeye formats, the 24-hour bone broth, the picanha skewers and Scott’s flourless chocolate cake.

239 S Beverly Dr Suite 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

La Dolce Vita is an old Frank Sinatra favorite, revamped and revitalized La Dolce Vita

When word got out that this old favorite restaurant of Frank Sinatra’s was going to be revitalized, the diners of Beverly Hills were understandably excited. Since then, it’s become something of a destination dine, not just for locals, but for anyone who wants to get that old red sauce joint experience in a slightly elevated setting. The red leather booths are immaculate — including the one that’s ceremoniously marked as Sinatra’s old favorite — and the Martinis are just as old-school as you’d expect, too. Order anything here; you simply can’t go wrong with Northern Italian fare this classic and done with such precision.

9785 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Crustacean (expectedly) offers a seafood-focused menu with an original Vietnamese twist Crustacean

There is simply nothing like a night out at Crustacean, one of the old-guard classics on the Beverly Hills dining scene. As the name suggests, it’s a seafood-focused menu, but chef Helene An’s cooking style is to put a Vietnamese twist on well-known items, rendering them as entirely new dishes in the process. Shrimp and lobster dumplings, her infamous “tuna cigars,” plus the Dungeness crab fried rice are all standouts. There’s also all kinds of steak, meat and excellent vegan dupe dishes folded into this massive menu from one of the neighborhood’s finest chefs.

468 N Bedford Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Spago is a Wolfgang Puck creation, with excellent service and stellar food Abegail Cal

It’s hard not to root for Wolfgang Puck at this point. Not just because his style helped revolutionize contemporary dining culture as we know it, and not just because he’s still humble and hardworking enough to be out on the floor at Spago plenty of nights during the week, greeting customers and taking photos with anyone who asks. No, the reason it’s so easy to cheer him on even at this late date of peak Puck saturation is because the food is still good! I’d put a night at Spago up against almost any trendy new restaurant in the city, simply because the quality is there, the service is excellent, and some things just never go out of style.

176 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210