The Best Breakfast Spots in Los Angeles

There’s no shortage of excellent breakfast spots in Los Angeles. In fact this city is chock full of classic diners serving breakfast basics, upscale spots for morning meetings and boozy brunch destinations on the weekend. And whether you’re looking to keep it healthy or hope to splurge on something decadent, in true L.A. style, there’s a place to accommodate everyone’s dietary needs.

Eggslut opened in Grand Central Market in 2013 and has been attracting early morning diners ever since. No matter what day of the week you come, you’ll see a line snaking around the counter well before opening. This isn’t the place to go if you’re in a hurry, but they are quite efficient, and in the end you’ll be glad you waited.

What gets people to Eggslut early in the morning are the excellent breakfast sandwiches, all served on a toasted brioche bun. Round that out with an order of truffle hashbrowns, and you have the perfect way to start your morning in L.A.

317 S. Broadway

Griddle Cafe’s Black Magic pancakes are stuffed with crushed Oreos, then topped with whipped cream and more Oreos Griddle Cafe

When calories don’t matter and you have a sweet tooth, head to The Griddle Cafe for pancakes. This place has long been a Hollywood institution complete with long lines and celebrity sightings.

If you want to keep it simple, order their classic buttermilk pancakes and top them with butter and syrup. But what most people come for are the over-the-top creations like the Black Magic pancakes stuffed with crushed Oreos, topped with whipped cream and more Oreos. Pair that with a breakfast cocktail, and you’ll be done for the day.

7916 Sunset Blvd

Denae’s is a newer restaurant but takes its cue from old-school diners Wendy Lee

In the heart of downtown, located inside The Delphi Hotel (formerly The Standard) is Denae’s, a newer restaurant taking its cue from old-school diners. Upfront is a dining counter and stools while booths line the perimeter. Breakfast is served all day, and coffee comes in the classic white ceramic mugs you’d expect.

Breakfast items are named for L.A. icons like the Black Dahlia French toast or the Bradbury breakfast sandwich. The chilaquiles are a sure bet and even better with a side of avocado. Their thick cut bacon is the perfect accompaniment.

550 Flower St

Blu Jam is a quintessential California restaurant offering vegan and gluten-free fare along with a menu full of locally sourced ingredients Blu Jam Cafe

Blu Jam Cafe began in Hollywood and has since spread to seven locations throughout Los Angeles County. It’s a quintessential California restaurant offering vegan and gluten-free fare along with a menu full of locally sourced ingredients.

Assuming you’re eating gluten, you’ll want to order either the crunchy French toast topped with fresh berries or French toast churros topped with a vanilla glaze. For something more savory, consider the Norwegian benedict. Coffee is taken seriously here, and you can order single origin French press along with all the usual caffeinated beverages.

7371 Melrose Ave

Poppy’s features a stellar Southern-style breakfast menu, including chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, and shrimp and grits. Poppy + Rose

It’s all about comfort food at Poppy + Rose, located in the Flower District of downtown L.A. Add in the large outdoor dining space and extensive cocktail menu, and you have the ideal weekend brunch destination.

Southern-style breakfasts are a definite strength here with entrees like chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, and shrimp and grits. Everything can be topped with eggs to make it officially your morning meal. If you’re hoping for something a bit healthier, you’ll also have options like avocado toast and an acai bowl.

765 Wall St

What began as a cafe in Manhattan Beach dedicated to serving organic, heirloom coffee has grown into a collection of restaurants throughout the West Coast. Urth Caffe is the perfect destination in the morning whether you want a cup of coffee and pastry or require a full meal. In L.A. there are three locations: downtown, Melrose and Los Angeles International Airport.

No matter what you eat, a coffee beverage is a must, and preferably the Spanish Latte. If you really need a pick-me-up try the Rude Awakening, a shot of espresso served over coffee. The pastry case is full of sweet treats including muffins, Danishes and sticky buns. There’s also a nice selection of healthier fare including yogurt, granola and organic oatmeal.

459 S. Hewitt St

Thanks to the reliably good weather in Los Angeles, Lady Byrd Cafe in Echo Park has really leaned into outdoor dining. Their large garden patio has the usual tables and chairs, but the distinctive feature is tiny greenhouses where parties of two can dine. Entrees are served on mismatched plates, most with colorful floral patterns.

Lemon poppy seed pancakes topped with jam, whipped cream and honey are the go-to item for breakfast or brunch. There’s also a nice selection of savory items including frittatas and benedicts. Complete your morning meal with coffee, a smoothie or an adult beverage.

2100 Echo Park