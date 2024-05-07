The Most Stunning Oceanview Restaurants in LA

There are many perks that come with living in Los Angeles — one being the Pacific Ocean. Plan your next outing at one of these oceanview restaurants with sparkling vistas. While many of these spots dot PCH, there are some with pretty views on rooftops with good vibes. Adding to the mix this summer is the Shore Hotel’s new restaurant Shoreside with dining and a side of breathtaking views. Whether you’re looking for a spot to sip cocktails and watch the sunset or a more romantic vibe to cozy up on a date, we’ve got you covered with the best oceanview restaurants in L.A.

Carbon Beach Club Lisa Romerein

Malibu

Get as close to the water as possible at CBC. The Malibu Beach Inn’s restaurant serves locally sourced ingredients from nearby One Gun Ranch and farmers’ markets. Every seat has an ocean view offering both indoor and outdoor dining on the hotel’s private terrace overlooking the Pacific and the Malibu Pier.

22878 Pacific Coast Hwy

Malibu Farm Restaurant and Cafe Malibu Farm Restaurant and Cafe

Malibu

Head to the original location of this L.A. mainstay — on the Malibu Pier. With a fancier restaurant at the start of the pier and a more casual cafe at the end of the pier, there’s something for everyone and at any time of the day. Malibu Farm has expanded to locations in Newport Beach, San Diego and NorCal. Make a reservation for the restaurant (expect salads, steaks, pizzas, pastas, tacos and more). The cafe, however, doesn’t take reservations, but for the ultimate ocean view with your breakfast burrito or farm-to-table salad, head to the second floor for 360-degree views of the Pacific.

23000 Pacific Coast Hwy Buildings A and C

Pelican Grill Terrace Pelican Grill

Newport Coast

While this may not technically be in Los Angeles, the scenic ocean views are worthy of a drive down to Newport Beach. Snag one of the terrace seats during sunset at this restaurant located above the golf course at the idyllic Pelican Hill Resort. The menu here offers California fare (the tableside forest mushroom risotto served from a parmesan cheese wheel is a must), plus there’s a wrap-around bar inside and oversized TVs for when the sun goes down.

22800 S Pelican Hill Rd.

Calabra Calabra

Santa Monica

Jet up to the rooftop of the Santa Monica Proper hotel for Middle Eastern-influenced fare — the all-day menu has everything from Moroccan pancakes to chicken souvlaki and grilled naan — and scenic views from almost any angle. The rooftop restaurant and bar has a lounge-like atmosphere and seating around the pool and the lively bar as well as indoor lounge seats.

700 Wilshire Blvd.

Malibu

Snag one of the hardest reservations in the city with an oceanside table at Nobu Malibu. Here, the sushi, sake and service are second only to the waterfront dining experience. The celebrity-loved spot is always busy but does accept walk-ins, though expect a wait at the crowded bar. For the ultimate win, try to get an outdoor table during sunset.

22706 Pacific Coast Hwy

Sandpiper Lisa Romerein

Santa Monica

Sitting at the Oceana Santa Monica’s main dining establishment, Sandpiper, is like being in a private beach house. With a picturesque backdrop, the beachy dining room is decked out in soft pastels and serves elevated dishes inspired by what’s in season from the local farmers’ market.

849 Ocean Ave.

One Pico Lisa Romerein

Santa Monica

Yet another Santa Monica hotel upping the ante with a stunning ocean view — this time at Shutters on the Beach. Open for dinner and weekend brunch, this L.A. institution is where you go to impress. Helmed by chef Sean Runyon, the seasonal menus (lobster spaghetti, blue crab croquettes) feature local and regional ingredients, with many plant-based dishes. The courtyard has been transformed for the spring into a “St Germain Jardin,” a pop-up garden-themed cocktail lounge open Friday-Sunday through June.

1 Pico Blvd.

The Strand House The Strand House

Manhattan Beach

Worth the drive from L.A. to Manhattan Beach is this tried and true mainstay. The sprawling multi-story restaurant is a go-to for date night, big parties, families, friends and just about everyone, with various menus highlighting modern American cuisine and panoramic views of the ocean from floor-to-ceiling windows.

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd.

Santa Monica

Located at the top of The Huntley hotel, The Penthouse offers guests unparalleled views from the 18th floor. Perched above most buildings in the area, the white interiors make the ocean the real draw here. Plus, they offer weekend brunch with bottomless mimosas.

1111 2nd St.

Calamigos Guest Ranch + Beach Club Idlewild Photo Co.

Malibu

Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., The Beach Club at Calamigos Guest Ranch is a spot for guests staying at the resort and local members of the Calamigos Private Members Club. Choose from starters, salads, sushi and rice bowls, plus classic beach eats (sandwiches, burgers, flatbreads) while enjoying close-up ocean views and even possibly a dip into the Pacific.

26025 Pacific Coast Highway

High Rooftop Lounge High Rooftop Lounge

Venice

For chill vibes and perfect sunset views, grab a beer and a table atop Hotel Erwin. There are craft cocktails and food daily, plus weekend brunch and weekday happy hour (1-4 p.m.) for your date or group of friends. The hardest seats to get (and the ones with the best ocean views) are the ones closest to the beach.

1697 Pacific Ave.

Santa Monica

This rooftop bar and restaurant is where you can find Millennials and Gen-Zers sitting around low lounge-like tables enjoying cocktails with pastas and pizzas. The breezy yet lively atmosphere sets the stage for a fun brunch, lunch and dinner. There’s usually a DJ or loud music playing in the background, plus the restaurant stays open until midnight every evening, except for Friday and Saturday when the hours are pushed to 1 a.m. While you may not have the Pacific right at your feet, soak in the views from afar while enjoying Élephante punch bowls or a flight of various espresso martinis.

1332 2nd St Rooftop

Malibu

Elevated seasonal fare is what to expect from this iconic destination. Serving lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, the restaurant is a Malibu institution. The space is designed so that every table has a panoramic view of the ocean.

27400 Pacific Coast Hwy