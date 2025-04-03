For Kyle Allen, the Road to Netflix No. 1 Went Through a “Hogwarts for Ballerinas”

“I was like, oh man, I’d love to do this ballet,” he recalls. “Wait a minute, I really only want to do Taras Domitro’s part. And then I was like, wait, I just want to be Taras Domitro, and I’m not. And I was like, I’m not going to get his part because he’s a principal dancer in the San Francisco Ballet and I’m not a principal dancer in the San Francisco Ballet, and then I was like, wait, scrap all of that. They do this ballet probably like once every eight years, and I actually only want to be Mercutio. I realized I only wanted to be Taras Domitro as Mercutio in the San Francisco Ballet’s version of Romeo and Juliet.”