Leisure > Autos > Electric

Tesla Is Rethinking Its Door Handle Design

Regulators in multiple countries have raised concerns

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 19, 2025 3:01 pm EDT
Tesla Model Y
Tesla is reportedly rethinking a design feature of its vehicles.
Prakash Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images

For decades, door handles on the outside of cars and trucks were functional and easy to understand. And then Tesla came along and tried something different — a less overtly intuitive handle design that lay flush with the rest of the door. Push on one end and the other side pops out, allowing you to pull on it and gain entry. If my own experience is any indication, this design has also led to a few awkward moments in the “wait, what do I do here?” vein.

Now, a report has emerged that that distinctive design may be heading back to the drawing board. Tesla’s longtime chief designer, Franz von Holzhausen, shared that information during an interview for the Bloomberg podcast Hot Pursuit!. “We’re working on it right now,” von Holzhausen said when asked about concerns over door handles — issues that have been raised by regulators in both the U.S. and China.

Von Holzhausen also noted that the doors also had a mechanical release. He mentioned the possibility of combining the mechanical release with the existing powered system. “The muscle memory of reaching for something every day is there, and so you intuitively grab the same thing and you’re free,” he said.

Report: Hacker Discovered Data on Fatal Tesla Crash
Report: Hacker Discovered Data on Fatal Tesla Crash
 Tesla is appealing the ruling in a recent lawsuit

What has drawn such scrutiny to the automaker’s door designs? As Natalie Neff reports at Autoweek, the NHTSA has received a number of complaints from parents who had to smash their vehicle’s windows in order to free a child trapped in the back seat. Earlier this month, Road & Track reported that the Chinese government is pondering a ban on fully retractable handles, citing similar safety concerns.

Tesla isn’t the only automaker dealing with this design choice — but it is especially prominent on Tesla’s vehicles. We’ll see what this emphasis on safety yields in terms of an updated design in the months to come.

More Like This

Front of a Tesla Model Y
Tesla’s Affordable EV Might Look a Little Familiar
Tesla Model Y Performance
Can the New Model Y Performance Save Tesla’s Sales?
Tesla EVs lined up
NHTSA Has Questions About Tesla’s Crash Data
Tesla Oasis charging station
Tesla’s Ambitious Oasis Charging Station Opens Its Doors

Leisure > Autos
Leisure > Autos > Electric
Leisure
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

The elegance of a waterfront stay, without the ocean crowds.
10 Idyllic Lakefront Hotels Across the United States
Mohamed Amine Tougai spitting during a game
There's a Very Good Reason Why Athletes Spit So Often
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
A man walks on a beach in winter, watching the waves.
One of the Best Things You Can Do After a Fight
A man's feet with money on the floor
Everything You Wanted to Know About Money and Dating But Were Too Afraid to Ask
Best Chino Pants
Fall Is Here. Let's Talk About Chinos.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Is Rethinking Its Door Handle Design

collage of corduroys on textured background

From Our EIC: Corduroy Weather Is Just Around the Corner

collage of products of the week on yellow background

Products of the Week: Aluminum Backpacks and Red Light Mats

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Gap Jackets to Adidas Gazelles: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week