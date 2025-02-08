Report: Chevrolet Blazer Is Going Electric-Only In the US

We’re living through a moment of change in the automotive industry, where automakers are revisiting familiar names as EVs while simultaneously looking for a way to appeal to longtime customers who prefer their vehicles gas-powered. A recent announcement from Stellantis indicated that they’re opting for a broader strategy, appealing to a wide range of drivers while also rolling out new models like a gas-powered Dodge Charger.
Other automakers are opting for a different route. On Friday, GM Authority’s Jonathan Lopez reported that Chevrolet would be phasing out the gas-powered version of the Chevy Blazer following the current model year. More specifically, it’s phasing it out in the U.S. market; Lopez noted that an internal-combustion version of the Blazer will still be available for the Chinese auto market.
A spokesperson for Chevrolet told GM Authority that the automaker “will not comment on speculation.”
As Some Automakers Shrink Their EV Output, Chevrolet Goes BigIt’s an approach that could pay off
As Lopez observed, there may be a logistical element to this decision: currently, the gas-powered Blazer is the sole non-EV produced at the Ramos Arizpe Assembly in Coahuila, Mexico. The factory is set to go EV-only, with the electric version of the Blazer standing as one of the vehicles currently manufactured there.
Writing at The Verge, Umar Shakir pointed out that the loss of the gas-powered Chevrolet Blazer in the U.S. market would mean the end of Chevrolet selling gas-powered SUVs with two rows of seats there. It’s yet another potential sign of fluctuations in the domestic automotive market.
