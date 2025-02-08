Report: Chevrolet Blazer Is Going Electric-Only In the US

We’re living through a moment of change in the automotive industry, where automakers are revisiting familiar names as EVs while simultaneously looking for a way to appeal to longtime customers who prefer their vehicles gas-powered. A recent announcement from Stellantis indicated that they’re opting for a broader strategy, appealing to a wide range of drivers while also rolling out new models like a gas-powered Dodge Charger.



Other automakers are opting for a different route. On Friday, GM Authority’s Jonathan Lopez reported that Chevrolet would be phasing out the gas-powered version of the Chevy Blazer following the current model year. More specifically, it’s phasing it out in the U.S. market; Lopez noted that an internal-combustion version of the Blazer will still be available for the Chinese auto market.



A spokesperson for Chevrolet told GM Authority that the automaker “will not comment on speculation.”

As Lopez observed, there may be a logistical element to this decision: currently, the gas-powered Blazer is the sole non-EV produced at the Ramos Arizpe Assembly in Coahuila, Mexico. The factory is set to go EV-only, with the electric version of the Blazer standing as one of the vehicles currently manufactured there.



Writing at The Verge, Umar Shakir pointed out that the loss of the gas-powered Chevrolet Blazer in the U.S. market would mean the end of Chevrolet selling gas-powered SUVs with two rows of seats there. It’s yet another potential sign of fluctuations in the domestic automotive market.